Infinity Stone Announces Formation of AirCarbon Subsidiary for Rockstone Graphite Project and Partnership with R&D Innovations for Novel Graphite Processing Technology

Market NewsInvesting News

SPRING FORWARD WITH CANOPY GROWTH'S PORTFOLIO OF CANNABIS BEVERAGES

Canopy Growth introduces 6 new beverage flavours including Deep Space Propulsion Canada's first ever cannabis beverage with naturally occurring caffeine.

SMITHS FALLS, ON , March 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), a world-leading diversified cannabis, hemp, and cannabis device company, announced today, the introduction of Canada's first-to-market cannabis infused beverage with naturally occurring caffeine under the Deep Space brand. Canopy is also launching four new flavours under the Tweed brand for springtime enjoyment.

Deep Space Propulsion Pulsar Peach (CNW Group/Canopy Growth Corporation)

"Consumers can enjoy an extra spring in their step with the introduction of Deep Space Propulsion – a first of its kind cannabis beverages with naturally occurring caffeine," said Dave Paterson , President, Canada , Canopy Growth. "And, as consumers gear up to enjoy that extra hour of sunshine, Tweed is ready with new flavours to tantalize tastebuds. We're proud to bring new and novel products to life through the Deep Space and Tweed brands that offer ground-breaking experiences that surpass consumer expectations."

DEEP SPACE PROPULSION

Ready to boldly go, with a little extra pep in your step? Deep Space is launching two new cannabis beverages to its lineup, making it the first in the Canadian market to combine cannabis and caffeine in a beverage. Each with 10 mg THC, 30 mg of naturally occurring caffeine and 10 mg of CBG, Deep Space Propulsion Pulsar Peach and Deep Space Propulsion Cosmic Cherry Lime take cannabis beverages to a higher level. A choice between a peach soda with vibrant notes of honeydew and cantaloupe in the Deep Space Propulsion Pulsar Peach or a punch of zesty lime in a bold cherry soda in the Deep Space Propulsion Cosmic Cherry Lime, the 355ml beverages combine lively natural flavours – perfect for those looking to stay connected and enjoy spring's longer days.

TWEED

Tweed continues to expand its beverage product offerings with the introduction of Tweed Iced Tea Peach with 5mg THC. Pairing perfectly with warmer weather, the non-carbonated, naturally flavoured, sweet peach iced cannabis tea is a crowd pleaser and complements the Lemon and Raspberry iced tea flavours currently available to consumers through Tweed.

Craving a lemonier spring treat? Tweed's new cannabis infused Sparkling Lemonade, also available in strawberry, is a carbonated drink made with naturally flavoured fruit, juice and containing 7.5 mg of THC, making it a refreshing and tangy beverage perfect for cooling off as temperatures rise.

Tweed also welcomes Tweed Fizz Pineapple cannabis infused sparkling water to the brand's growing portfolio. The light and refreshing crowd-pleasing pineapple flavour beverage contains 5 mg THC and is naturally flavoured.  The new flavour joins Tweed's current roster of Fizz flavours including cherry, mango, and watermelon.

These new offerings are available for purchase via legal recreational cannabis e-commerce channels and retail locations in select regions. For more information, please visit DeepSpace.com and Tweed.com.

About Canopy Growth Corporation
Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy") is a leading North American cannabis and CPG company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives.

Through an unwavering commitment to our consumers, Canopy delivers innovative products with a focus on premium and mainstream cannabis brands including Doja, 7ACRES, Tweed, and Deep Space. Our CPG portfolio features sugar-free sports hydration brand BioSteel, targeted 24-hour skincare and wellness solutions from This Works, gourmet wellness products by Martha Stewart CBD, and category defining vaporizer technology made in Germany by Storz & Bickel.

Canopy has also established a comprehensive ecosystem to realize the opportunities presented by the U.S. THC market through its rights to Acreage Holdings, a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with principal operations in densely populated states across the Northeast, as well as Wana Brands , a leading cannabis edible brand in North America , and Jetty Extracts, a California -based producer of high-quality cannabis extracts and pioneer of clean vape technology.

Beyond our world-class products, Canopy is leading the industry forward through a commitment to social equity, responsible use, and community reinvestment—pioneering a future where cannabis is understood and welcomed for its potential to help achieve greater well-being and life enhancement.

For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com .

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), which involve certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements predict or describe our future operations, business plans, business and investment strategies and the performance of our investments. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by their use of such terms and phrases as "intend," "goal," "strategy," "estimate," "expect," "project," "projections," "forecasts," "plans," "seeks," "anticipates," "potential," "proposed," "will," "should," "could," "would," "may," "likely," "designed to," "foreseeable future," "believe," "scheduled" and other similar expressions. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. A discussion of some of the material factors applicable to Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy") can be found under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Canopy's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2021 , filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and with applicable Canadian securities regulators, as such factors may be further updated from time to time in its periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and with applicable Canadian securities regulators, which can be accessed at www.sec.gov/edgar and www.sedar.com, respectively. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this press release and in the filings. Any forward-looking statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Canopy disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement

Sparking Lemonade and Sparkling Strawberry Lemonade (CNW Group/Canopy Growth Corporation)

Deep Space Propulsion Cosmic Cherry Lime (CNW Group/Canopy Growth Corporation)

Lemon and Raspberry Tweed Iced Tea™ (CNW Group/Canopy Growth Corporation)

Canopy Growth Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Canopy Growth Corporation)

SOURCE Canopy Growth Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/29/c3432.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canopy GrowthWEED:CACGCCannabis Investing
WEED:CA,CGC
The Conversation (0)
Resource Investing

Big News Roundup Resource Investing

Feb 28 Big News: QMX Intersects 38.7 g/t Gold Over 3.5 Metres and 34.9 g/t Gold Over 3.0 Metres, Renforth Drills 1.25 g/t Au over 7.5m at a Vertical Depth of 330m, IsoEnergy Intersects 8.5m of 33.9 Percent U3O8, Including 5.0m of 57.1 Percent U3O8 at the Hurricane Zone

News of the coronavirus continuing to spread in several jurisdictions around the world has caused stock markets to tumble this week, including the Dow Jones, which had its worst week since the financial crisis in 2008. The TSX Composite dropped 2.8 percent to open Friday at 16,258.29 while the TSV Venture Exchange lost 19.37 points to open Friday’s session down 3.7 percent at 501.22. Despite the market reaction, experts remain adamant that the general public need not worry about the virus. “I don’t think we’re at the level yet where the average person needs to be panicking about this,” Dr. Brian Garibaldi, medical director of Johns Hopkins Hospital’s biocontainment unit, told Yahoo Finance’s The Final Round. “But I think it’s important to remember that we’re still in the middle of this flu season. And those basic efforts can do a lot to prevent the spread of this virus.”

Keep reading...Show less

Curaleaf Announces Acquisition of Deseret Wellness

Transaction Strengthens Curaleaf's Presence in Utah as State's Largest Retail Operator

Upon Close, the Company's Retail Footprint Will Increase to Four Dispensaries in Utah and 150 Nationwide

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Green Thumb Industries to Hold First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call on May 3, 2023

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE Dispensaries today announced it will release first quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

A conference call and audio webcast will also be held on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time/4:00 p.m. Central Time to discuss the results and answer any questions.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Curaleaf Expands Brand Portfolio with Launch of JAMS Cannabis-Infused Edibles

All-New, Flavor-Forward Jellies, Chocolates and Tarts Launching in Florida and Arizona With Additional States To Follow

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc . (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced the expansion of its brand portfolio with the launch of JAMS, a flavor-forward cannabis edibles brand designed to meet the needs of new cannabis consumers and those seeking an introduction to edibles. JAMS is now available in Florida and is coming soon to Arizona with additional states to follow in the coming months.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aurora Provides Update on Nasdaq Listing

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB

Aurora Cannabis Inc. ("Aurora" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company opening the world to cannabis, today announced receipt of a notification letter (the "Notification Letter") from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") dated March 24, 2023 advising that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) as the bid price of the Company's listed securities had closed at less than US$1.00 per share over the last 30 consecutive business days (the "Minimum Bid Price Requirement") from February 8, 2023 to March 23, 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
dollar sign with arrows pointing up

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: US Sales to Reach US$35 Billion in 2023

US cannabis sales are now projected to cross US$35 billion in 2023 and reach US$71 billion per year by 2030.

Meanwhile, a leading multi-state operator (MSO) informed the market it will need more time to file its latest financial report.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Keep reading...Show less

Curaleaf Provides Update on 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Earnings Release and Earnings Call

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced that it will delay its fourth quarter and full year earnings release and conference call, which were originally scheduled for March 28, 2023 . Due to the complexities of converting three years of financials from IFRS to U.S. GAAP coinciding with year and quarter-end reporting, and the review of the treatment of various accounting matters, the Company requires additional time to complete its financial statements.  The Company expects to file its financial statements within the month of April, no later than the prescribed filing deadline provided for under applicable securities laws. The Company will announce the date of the release of its financial statements and an earnings conference call in a subsequent press release.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Uranium Energy Corp Announces Re-Election of Executive Vice President - Scott Melbye as President of the Uranium Producers of America

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Year-End 2022 Update on Operations

Moving Loop Electromagnetic Survey Expands Mineralised Footprint At Hotinvaara

Related News

Platinum Investing

Traction Uranium Hits 6 Metres of Radioactivity up to 1,254 cps Near Surface in Overburden and 52 Metres of Elevated Radioactivity in Basement Rocks Covered with Athabasca Sandstone in Diamond Drill Hole #KLS23-007

Resource Investing

Leeuwin Metals Commences Trading On The ASX

Resource Investing

Key Exploraton Permit Granted

Resource Investing

Grandis Gas Project Update

Graphite Investing

Altech – Launch Of Cerenergy® 1.0 MWh Gridpack Design For Renewable Energy Storage Market

rare earth investing

Latest Assays Confirm Widespread Rare Earth Mineralisation Over An Expanded Western Zone At Cowalinya

Resource Investing

Drilling Continues To Enhance Lithium Resource Potential At Incahuasi Salar

×