- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Spenda Executes Sale Agreement for Invoice Finance Portfolio
Spenda Limited (ASX:SPX, “Spenda” or “the Company”), an innovative software company providing software and electronic payment solutions across supply chains and trading networks, is pleased to announce the execution of an Asset Sale Agreement (“Transaction”) with Grapple Invoice Finance Fund Pty Ltd (“Grapple”) for the sale of the Company’s invoice finance loan book (“the Asset”) via its subsidiary Spenda Cash Flow Pty Ltd (“SCF”), the entity servicing the Company’s invoice finance loan book.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- Sale of Invoice Finance Portfolio: Spenda has agreed to sell its Invoice Financing portfolio to Grapple for $2m, subject to portfolio performance.
- Return of $2.3m first loss capital: Completion of the sale will release $2.3m in first-loss capital, in addition to the $2m in sale proceeds.
- Balance sheet recapitalisation – the sale of the invoice finance portfolio recapitalises the balance sheet providing an additional $4.3m in available working capital and associated operational savings of ~$600k per annum.
- Spenda and Grapple to enter into referral agreement: Spenda will generate revenue for any new customers referred to Grapple by Spenda.
- Increases margins and reduces risk: Sale of the invoice finance portfolio will increase margin as the Company’s income stream moves to bundled SaaS and payment services , importantly removing lending / credit risk.
Key Terms of the Agreement
The Agreement will see Grapple acquire SCFs assets for a total consideration of $2m, on the following terms:
- On the completion date, Grapple to pay Spenda the sum of $500,000 (“initial consideration”); and
- Grapple shall pay an additional consideration of $1,500,000 (“deferred consideration”) as follows:
- 10 equal monthly instalments in the sum of $75,000 commencing on 14 April 2025, and then on the 14th day of each calendar month thereafter; and
- a sum of $750,000 on or before 31 March 2026 subject to portfolio performance (“Balloon Payment”).
- The deferred consideration may be adjusted if any Customers leave or are terminated from the completion date to 28 February 2026.
The sale will also result in a reduction of ~$50,000 p.m. in gross profit, the impact of which is offset by cost reductions associated with the operations portfolio. Continuing growth in other product lines are expected to increase the overal operating margin of the business. Further, the sale of the loan book to Grapple will result in the return of the Company’s committed first loss capital of ~$2.3m, a precondition requirement at the time of the establishment of the loan facility.
Completion of the transaction is expected to occur on 28 February 2025.
Referral Agreement
The Company and Grapple are executing a referral agreement for an initial period of 24 months under which Grapple will pay the Company a referral commission equal to 100% of the Net Interest Margin (“NIM”) for year 1 and 50% of the NIM for year 2, in respect of all deals successfully referred to Grapple by the Company from November 2024.
Additionally, as part of the sale of the loan book to Grapple, certain Spenda employees key to the ongoing management and servicing of the loan book as a going concern will transfer across to Grapple on completion.
As a result of the sale, the Company will pay a break-fee of $170,000 (1% of facility limit) to the Company’s credit provider for the early termination of the facility.
Managing Director Adrian Floate commented “The sale of the loan book is the first step in the Company’s restructuring its balance sheet and releasing capital whilst realizing value through bringing forward future cashflows. With the software
now capable and proven in managing financing flows, credit processes, risk management and payment reconciliation, the Company can now enable third party lending products to be onboarded on to the platform via revenue sharing agreements as executed with Grapple. Further, the Company has removed the capital constraints associated with being the counterparty to loan / financing related product offerings. We look forward to working with Grapple in growing the invoice finance loan book to the benefit of both parties.”
Grapple CEO and Founder Stephen T. Dawson commented, “This transaction allows both businesses to concentrate on respective core competencies and further drive the uptake of Grapple’s market leading digital and real-time invoice
financing platform. We look forward to working with Spenda to ensure a smooth transition of the invoice financing portfolio and taking advantage of the synergies offered by the deal.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Spenda Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
ASX Tech Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies
Australia may be nicknamed the "land down under," but it's far from under when it comes to the economy.
Australia has strong economic conditions, which include affordability, a low public debt level and rising income. Impressively, before COVID-19, the nation had not experienced a recession in more than 30 years.
While many countries faced economic challenges as the pandemic caused worldwide shutdowns, the closures only accelerated Australia's move toward digital solutions. With monumental shifts in how business, banking and education are done, there came an increased focus on artificial intelligence (AI), fintech and more.
Here, the Investing News Network shares the top ASX tech stocks by market cap, according to TradingView's stock screener. All numbers and figures for these top Australian technology shares were accurate as of February 12, 2025.
1. Block (ASX:XYZ)
Market cap: AU$81.34 billion
Block is a global leader in fintech based in California that was founded in 2009. Composed of Square, Cash App, Afterpay, TIDAL, Bitkey and Proto, Block has aimed to make the economy more accessible.
Previously named Square, in December 2021 the company officially changed its name to Block to incorporate its many facets. The following month, it completed its acquisition of the once-leading ASX tech company Afterpay, a buy now, pay later firm.
Each of Block's subsidiaries provides a means of expanding the economy by giving individuals and companies tools to participate.
Square enables entrepreneurs and businesses to sell with tap-enabled tiles that are powered by mobile technology, instead of requiring a typical clunky point-of-sale system. Cash App allows users to send, receive and invest money effortlessly. TIDAL is a global music, podcast and video-streaming platform built to personalise the listener's experience and give artists due credit for their work. Bitkey is a self-custody wallet for Bitcoin, while Proto offers Bitcoin mining products and services.
In its Q3 2024 results, Block reported US$2.25 billion in gross profit, an increase of 19 percent year-over-year.
2. WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC)
Market cap: AU$40.49 billion
Logistics software company WiseTech Global serves multinational companies and small businesses, with over 17,000 clients in 174 countries. CargoWise, its hallmark product, improves automation and visibility in supply chains. It is designed to help businesses scale and to assist them in processes related to customs, tariffs, warehousing and freight container management.
WiseTech has completed several acquisitions in recent years as it continues to expand. In 2023, its acquisitions included Blume Global, a provider of a leading supply chain software, as well as Envase Technologies, a provider of transport management system software in North America.
Two of WiseTech's more recent key acquisitions were Australia-headquartered global trade management systems companies BSM Global and ImpexDocs in December 2024 and January 2025 respectively.
In its 2024 fiscal year, Wisetech reported total revenue of AU$1.04 billion, an increase of 28 percent from the year prior.
3. REA Group (ASX:REA)
Market cap: AU$35.87 billion
REA Group is focused on global online real estate advertising. The company has its headquarters in Richmond, Australia, and conducts business in North America and Asia as well, with 16 brands in its network.
In September 2024, REA Group made a move to acquire a 19.9 percent interest in digital non-bank lender Athena Home Loans, considered one of Australia's fastest growing fintech companies. This follows the June 2023 launch of REA's Mortgage Choice Freedom suite of white label products, which was developed in collaboration with Athena.
In its report on the first half of its financial year 2025, the company enjoyed a strong financial performance, with revenue up 20 percent year-over-year to reach AU$873 million.
4. Xero (ASX:XRO)
Market cap: AU$28.58 billion
Software developer Xero creates cloud-based accounting tools for businesses. The firm's suite of tools has over 4.2 million subscribers. Among its accounting features are offerings designed for project management, invoicing and payroll. For example, by integrating both PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Stripe into its platform, Xero has added payment features to its online invoices, allowing users to accept payments or pay directly when they get an invoice.
Serving enterprise, small business and banking customers alike, Xero's clients include the four largest banks in Australia: National Australia Bank (ASX:NAB,OTC Pink:NAUBF), the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA,OTC Pink:CBAUF), Westpac Banking (ASX:WBC,NYSE:WBK) and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ASX:ANZ). Xero has also partnered with several international banks in countries from the UK to South Africa.
In its H1 2025 earnings report, Xero reported operating revenue of 996 million New Zealand dollars, an increase of 25 percent year-over-year.
5. Computershare (ASX:CPU)
Market cap: AU$21.06 billion
With principal operations in share registry services, Computershare helps security holders redeem electronic shares. Computershare had its beginnings in 1978 as one of the first tech startups in Melbourne. It has since grown to employ 14,000 staff managing over 75 million customer records.
On the enterprise level, the company assists businesses with things such as share registry services, employee equity plans and corporate trust services. It acquired Wells Fargo Corporate Trust Services in November 2021, and in September 2023, it announced that it has agreed to acquire the European public equity share plan business of Solium Capital UK, further expanding its global presence.
In December 2024, Computershare acquired ingage IR, which provides investor relations and engagement software to publicly listed companies around the world.
In its H1 2025 report, Computershare reported US$1.5 billion in management revenue, an increase of 6.4 percent year over year.
6. CAR Group (ASX:CAR)
Market cap: AU$14.09 billion
CAR Group is a large online business based in Australia that specialises in classified listings for automotive, motorcycle and marine vehicles. The company is the largest of its kind in the country, where it operates as carsales.com, and it has expanded its operations into South Korea (Encar), Chile (chileautos) and the United States (Trader Interactive). In Brazil, CAR Group owns a majority interest in digital car marketplace Webmotors.
In January 2025, CAR Group exited its Australian Tyres business unit, including both the wholesale division tyreconnect and the e-commerce platform tyresales.com.au. The news gave its share price a boost as the exit was viewed as an important step toward improving the company's financial position.
In its H1 2025 report, CAR Group reported revenue of AU$579 million, an increase of 9 percent from the previous corresponding period.
7. TechnologyOne (ASX:TNE)
Market cap: AU$10.61 billion
TechnologyOne is Australia’s largest enterprise resource planning software-as-a-service (SaaS) company. The company’s client base spans the government, education, health and financial services sectors across Australia, New Zealand and the UK. It focuses on cloud-based technology, AI and machine learning.
TechnologyOne's 2024 annual financial results highlight the company's 15th year of record revenue, profit and SaaS fees. Total revenues came in at AU$515.4 million, up 17 percent from the previous year.
8. NEXTDC (ASX:NXT)
Market cap: AU$9.88 billion
NEXTDC is a data centre company that uses energy-efficient methods to connect its over 1,800 customers to various cloud infrastructure systems. With several of the largest companies in Australia using its data and colocation services, NEXTDC operates 13 facilities that power high-performance computing demands in addition to hosting services throughout Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia and Japan.
The top ASX tech stock connects its clients to some of the world's largest cloud providers, including names such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Web Services, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Azure, Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) Google Cloud, Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), IBM (NYSE:IBM) Cloud and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA).
The company is the 2024 recipient of the Australian Data Centre Service Company of the Year award. In its financial year 2024, the company reported total revenue of AU$404.3 million, an increase of 25 percent from the year prior.
9. SEEK (ASX:SEK)
Market cap: AU$8.46 billion
SEEK is a human resource consulting company based in Melbourne, with operations in several other countries including China, New Zealand, Mexico, Brazil and more. SEEK develops technology products for online employment.
In its H1 FY2025 report, the company announced revenue of AU$536.2 million, down 4 percent versus the previous period, driven by a 14 percent drop in job ad volumes.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2019.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Tech Big News Roundup: BLOCKStrain Signs LOI to Acquire Spark Digital Technologies; HPQ: De-Risking For Up-Coming Gen2 PUREVAP(TM) Pilot Plant Trials
In case you missed it, here is this week’s technology big news roundup:
Blockchain:
Cleantech:
- HPQ: Gen2 PUREVAP(TM) Testing of Tapping Section of Pilot Plant Design and Subsystems, De-Risking Up-Coming Pilot Plant Trials
To see our previous Tech Investing Big News Roundups, please click here.
Latest News
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.