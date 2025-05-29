Streamplay Studio

Streamplay’s subsidiary, Noodlecake signs licence agreement with Amazon

Streamplay Studio Limited (“Streamplay” or the “Company”) (ASX: SP8) is pleased to advise that its wholly owned subsidiary, Noodlecake, has entered into a three year license agreement relating to the launch of a Noodlecake game with Amazon.

Further Details

The agreement relates to the adaptation and distribution of a Noodlecake-owned game title on Amazon’s gaming platform.

The agreement will see work completed to port the Noodlecake-owned game title onto the platform. The value of the agreement is up to AUD$500,000. Amazon has the right to terminate the agreement at any time.

As the game is internally developed and owned-IP, Noodlecake will retain the full value of the agreement. Streamplay is not entitled to a revenue share in relation to content sales on the platform.


