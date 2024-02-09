NEXTDC FPO [NXT]

NextDC operates 11 data centres across five major Australian cities with a focus on colocation of and interconnection between enterprises, global cloud, and ICT providers and telecommunication networks. NextDC provides physical space, cooling, power and security services and offers optional technical and project management support. The company's tenants store their servers within the data centre and can connect to each other, to and between global public cloud providers and telecommunication network providers via physical and virtual connections. Colocation services allow enterprises to enhance security of data transmission and reduce latency, that is, speed up the transfer of data. NextDC services tenants of all sizes. At December 2022, NextDC had over 1,700 customers.