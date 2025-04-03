XReality Group

Strategic Research Program with Leading US Law Enforcement Training Organisation

XReality Group Limited (ASX: XRG) ("XRG" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that its US subsidiary, Operator XR LLC ("Operator XR"), has entered into a strategic research collaboration (MOU) with the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) Centre at Texas State University, the FBI-designated national standard for active shooter response training in the United States.

Key Highlights:

  • Strategic research program established with the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) Centre at Texas State University, the FBI-designated national standard in active shooter response training in the US
  • Research will optimise Operator XR's technology platform in high-stress law enforcement scenarios
  • ALERRT has trained over 300,000 first responders in the US with more than $180 million in federal and state funding
  • Initial two-year collaboration with potential for extension

The research program will focus on advancing training methodologies using the Operator XR virtual reality training system, with an emphasis on improving human performance in high-stress situations such as active shooter response scenarios. Findings from the research conducted will enable Operator XR to improve and adapt it’s product to meet new and emerging real time requirements.

This collaboration represents an important milestone in XRG’s strategy to lead the immersive training market within US law enforcement through its Operator XR.

Research Focus

Operator XR and ALERRT will jointly explore the application of XR technology in law enforcement training, with research encompassing:

  • Training efficacy and outcome measurement
  • Skill acquisition and retention analysis
  • Physiological and psychological response monitoring
  • Decision-making processes under stress
  • Team dynamics in simulated high-risk environments

“We are looking forward to working with the Operator XR team. We are especially excited to leverage the advanced capabilities of Operator XR’s multi-user VR training platform. Its customizable tools and immersive technology will expand our ability to study and improve law enforcement performance across a wide range of situations faced by law enforcement officers every day,” said Hunter Martaindale, PhD, Director of Research at ALERRT.

Kim Hopwood, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Operator XR, commented: "We're excited to work with ALERRT's cutting edge research team who are at the forefront of understanding the science of high risk situations within law enforcement. This collaboration will help us validate and enhance our technology while contributing to research that ultimately helps prepare law enforcement professionals for the challenges they face in the field."

Commercial Terms

The initial collaboration is established for a two-year period, with the potential for renewal based on mutual agreement. Operator XR will provide ALERRT with advanced VR training equipment and early access to new features, while ALERRT will share expertise and research findings to enhance product development. The companies intend to pursue joint funding opportunities and collaborate research publications. The MOU does not commit either Party to specific funding obligations. Funding arrangements for specific projects will be determined on a case-by-case basis.

Materiality

This announcement is considered material by the board of directors due to the global reach and influence that ALERRT has within the US law enforcement market. There were 488 mass shooting cases in the United States in 2024, according to the database maintained by Gun Violence America, and many more active shooter situations, about which ALERRT and XRG are collaborating with a view to reducing the incidence and response by improved training.

About ALERRT

The Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) Centre at Texas State University is the national standard in active shooter response training, as designated by the FBI in 2013. Since its inception, ALERRT has trained more than 300,000 first responders nationwide, including over 200,000 law enforcement officers, utilizing more than $180 million in federal and state funding. Beyond training, ALERRT houses a dedicated research department that conducts evidence- based studies to improve understanding of active shooter events and enhance law enforcement best practices.


