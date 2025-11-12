Spartan Metals Touts Eagle Project as Critical Minerals Supply Source to DoD

On the heels of the recent identification of a silver-rich deposit at its Eagle project in Nevada, Spartan Metals (TSXV:W) is ramping up exploration and drilling efforts toward a potential resource estimate.

In a recent interview, Spartan President and CEO Brett Marsh highlighted the polymetallic opportunity at the Eagle project, which not only contains high-grade tungsten and silver, but also antimony, bismuth and other critical minerals.

“We kicked off a drilling campaign … and put in 34 holes over the course of a week, and then also collected two other holes for metallurgical testing,” said Marsh. “We really need to understand what the economic potential of that could be. So we're really looking forward to getting the results of all that back and really understanding what we potentially have there in that tailings pile.”

He said there is huge potential for the Eagle project to become a significant source of US critical minerals.

“The main reason we put the company together was to make sure that we were at the front of the line to supply tungsten and other critical metals to the US Department of Defense (DoD),” he said.

