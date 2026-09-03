S&P Global to Present at Barclays 24th Annual Global Financial Services Conference on September 14, 2026

Session will be Webcast

Eric Aboaf, Chief Financial Officer of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), will participate in Barclays 24th Annual Global Financial Services Conference on September 14, 2026 in New York, New York. Mr. Aboaf is scheduled to speak from 11:15 a.m. to 11:55 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time). The "fireside chat" will be webcast and may include forward-looking information. Mark Grant, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer, will join Mr. Aboaf for investor meetings.

Webcast Instructions:  Live and Replay
The webcast (audio-only) will be available live and in replay through the Company's Investor Relations website http://investor.spglobal.com/Investor-Presentations (please copy and paste URL into web browser). The webcast replay will be available approximately four hours after the end of the presentation and will remain accessible for 90 days, ending on December 12, 2026. Any additional information presented during the session will be made available on the Company's Investor Presentations web page.

About S&P Global
S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise and technology to make decisions with conviction. We are Advancing Essential Intelligence through world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that customers need in order to plan confidently, act decisively, and thrive in a rapidly changing global landscape.

From helping our customers assess new investments across the capital and commodities markets to navigating the energy expansion, acceleration of artificial intelligence, and evolution of public and private markets, we enable the world's leading organizations to unlock opportunities, solve challenges, and plan for tomorrow – today. Learn more at www.spglobal.com

Investor Relations:  http://investor.spglobal.com 

Contacts:

Investor Relations
Mark Grant
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer
Tel: + 1 (347) 640-1521
mark.grant@spglobal.com 

Media
Christina Twomey
Chief Communications Officer 
Tel: +1 (646) 407-3001 
christina.twomey@spglobal.com 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-to-present-at-barclays-24th-annual-global-financial-services-conference-on-september-14-2026-302869291.html

SOURCE S&P Global

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