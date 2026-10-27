S&P Global Reports Third Quarter Results; Announces Strategic Review for Capital IQ and Associated Data Businesses

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today reported third quarter results. The Company's earnings release and supplemental materials are available at http:investor.spglobal.comQuarterly-Earnings. 

S&P Global Logo

Supplemental Information/Conference Call/Webcast Details: The Company's senior management will review the third quarter 2026 earnings results on a conference call scheduled for today, October 27, at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Additional information presented on the conference call, and the Company's supplemental slide content may be found on the Company's Investor Relations Website at http://investor.spglobal.com/Quarterly-Earnings

The Webcast will be available live and in replay at http://investor.spglobal.com/Quarterly-Earnings

About S&P Global
S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise and technology to make decisions with conviction. We are Advancing Essential Intelligence through world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that customers need in order to plan confidently, act decisively, and thrive in a rapidly changing global landscape.

From helping our customers assess new investments across the capital and commodities markets to navigating the energy expansion, acceleration of artificial intelligence, and evolution of public and private markets, we enable the world's leading organizations to unlock opportunities, solve challenges, and plan for tomorrow – today. Learn more at www.spglobal.com.

Investor Relationshttp://investor.spglobal.com 

Contact:

Investor Relations:
Mark Grant
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer
Tel: +1 (347) 640-1521
mark.grant@spglobal.com 

Media:
Christina Twomey
Chief Communications Officer
Tel: +1 (646) 407-3001
christina.twomey@spglobal.com 

 

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SOURCE S&P Global

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