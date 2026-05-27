S&P Global Ratings Wins CLO Rating Agency of the Year at GlobalCapital's U.S. Securitization Awards 2026

Award highlights S&P Global Ratings' role in enhancing credit insights across structured credit markets

S&P Global Ratings was named CLO Rating Agency of the Year at the 2026 GlobalCapital U.S. Securitization Awards, held on Thursday, 14 May in New York City. The award recognizes S&P Global Ratings' commitment to delivering high-quality, independent credit analysis that brings transparency to the collateralized loan obligation (CLO) market, enabling investors, issuers, and market participants to make informed decisions with conviction.

S&P Global Ratings

This award showcases S&P Global Ratings' analytical rigor, deep market expertise, and consistent delivery of timely, actionable credit insights across one of the most dynamic segments of structured finance. With decades of experience rating CLOs globally, S&P Global Ratings continues to set industry standards for transparency, methodologies, and investor engagement in structured credit markets.

"As credit markets continue to expand to a broader range of investors, consistent and reliable credit analysis has never been more critical," said Paul Mutter, Chief Commercial Officer at S&P Global Ratings. "This award reflects our commitment to analytical excellence and our role in bringing transparency to structured finance markets. We are honored to be recognized by GlobalCapital and remain dedicated to providing independent opinions and insights that enable our clients to make informed investment decisions."

This award follows S&P Global Ratings' recent recognition as the Securitization Rating Agency of the Year and the European CLO Rating Agency of the Year earlier this year at the GlobalCapital European Securitizations Awards 2026, underscoring the firm's global leadership in credit ratings opinions across structured finance markets.

Key Highlights:

  • S&P Global Ratings recognized for analytical excellence and transparency in U.S. CLO ratings
  • Award reflects commitment to delivering independent, high-quality credit insights
  • Builds on recent European awards for securitization and CLO rating leadership

For more information about S&P Global Ratings' structured finance solutions and insights, visit: https://www.spglobal.com/ratings/en/research/sectors/structured-finance

Note to Editors

About GlobalCapital Awards:

For over 20 years, the GlobalCapital Awards have celebrated excellence across the international debt capital markets, recognising standout institutions, deals and individuals driving the industry forward.

Based on independent consultations with market participants, the GlobalCapital Awards winners and nominees are chosen by the market, for the market.

https://www.globalcapital.com/globalcapital-awards-schedule

About S&P Global Ratings

S&P Global Ratings is the world's leading provider of independent credit ratings. Our analyst-driven credit ratings, research, and sustainable finance opinions provide critical insights that are essential to translating complexity into clarity so market participants can unlock opportunities and make decisions with conviction.  By bringing transparency to the market through high-quality independent opinions on creditworthiness, we enable growth across a wide variety of organizations, including businesses, governments, and institutions.

S&P Global Ratings is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise, and technology to make decisions with conviction. We are Advancing Essential Intelligence through world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that customers need in order to plan confidently, act decisively, and thrive in a rapidly changing global landscape. Learn more at www.spglobal.com/ratings.

Media Contact:

Jeff Sexton
S&P Global Ratings
Jeff.sexton@spglobal.com

Arnaud Humblot
S&P Global Ratings
arnaud.humblot@spglobal.com

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SOURCE S&P Global Ratings

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