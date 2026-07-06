S&P Global Provides Pro Forma and Recast Financial Results and Updated Segment Information

New reported business lines for Energy and Market Intelligence

Updated allocated expenses and margins for the enterprise and all four divisions

2026 guidance reflecting the spin-off of Mobility to be provided with 2Q 2026 Earnings on July 28

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) is providing recast financial results, excluding the contribution from the Mobility division ("Mobility"). In a previous release dated July 1, 2026, the Company announced the successful completion of the spin of Mobility into an independent, public company Mobility Global (NYSE: MBGL).

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Pro Forma and Recast Financial Results
The Company is providing pro forma quarterly segment financial information for the full year 2025, the four quarters of 2025, and the first quarter of 2026, to reflect the Mobility spin-off. Financials also reflect a company recast including inter-segment adjustments and changes to expense allocation methodologies.

The Company's press release is accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website under the section titled "SEC Filings & Reports" as well as the section titled "Quarterly Earnings & Monthly Metrics".

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise and technology to make decisions with conviction. We are Advancing Essential Intelligence through world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that customers need in order to plan confidently, act decisively, and thrive in a rapidly changing global landscape.

From helping our customers assess new investments across the capital and commodities markets to navigating the energy expansion, acceleration of artificial intelligence, and evolution of public and private markets, we enable the world's leading organizations to unlock opportunities, solve challenges, and plan for tomorrow – today. Learn more at www.spglobal.com.

Investor Relationshttp://investor.spglobal.com 

Contact:

Investor Relations: 
Mark Grant
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer
Tel:  +1 (347) 640-1521
mark.grant@spglobal.com 

Media: 
Christina Twomey
Chief Communications Officer
Tel:  +1 (646) 407-3001
christina.twomey@spglobal.com 

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SOURCE S&P Global

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