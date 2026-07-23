S&P Global Market Intelligence Partners with Farsight to Launch AI-powered Financial Workflow Capability for Capital IQ Pro

AI-driven, client-ready material creation will be available in Capital IQ Pro through strategic partnership with Farsight.

S&P Global Market Intelligence, a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), today announced a powerful new AI-driven capability that enables bankers and investors to accelerate the creation of client-ready materials directly within S&P Global's Capital IQ Pro platform. The capability will be delivered later this year through a strategic partnership with, and minority investment in, Farsight, a platform for client-ready financial deliverables that produces pitch decks, confidential information memoranda (CIMs) and valuation materials built to each firm's own judgments, prior work templates and standards.

This launch advances the strategic priorities of the newly formed Kensho Data & Platforms, which brings together world-class client interfaces, including Capital IQ Pro, to deliver an AI-native user experience and accelerate the rollout of skills and applications that make proprietary intelligence easier to access, connect and act on.

S&P Global Market Intelligence will offer the new capability as an add-on to Capital IQ Pro, allowing customers the ability to enhance their experience and drive efficiencies in their workflows, using the AI-powered tool combined with trusted data from Capital IQ Pro. The capability draws on a firm's previous deliverables and proprietary templates to generate highly tailored, client-ready deliverables, including pitch decks, CIMs, valuation materials and more. This enables clients to accelerate document preparation while maintaining firm-specific quality standards.

"As AI transforms how intelligence is consumed and acted upon, our customers need trusted, connected, essential intelligence that brings context and conviction to decision-making," said Sally Moore, Chief Client Officer and Co-Head of Market Intelligence, Kensho Data & Platforms. "This new capability is a powerful example of how we are evolving Capital IQ Pro to deliver differentiated, AI-native workflow experiences directly to our customers. By combining our trusted data with tailored, client-ready deliverable creation, and by investing in and aligning with best-in-class AI enablers like Farsight, we are helping our clients move from insight to action with speed and confidence."

"The industry has spent years competing on access to data. The next frontier is helping firms turn that data into client-ready work that reflects how they think, advise and make decisions," said Samir Dutta, CEO of Farsight. "This partnership brings together S&P Global Market Intelligence's essential intelligence with Farsight's ability to embed a firm's own judgment, standards and expertise into every deliverable."

The minority investment deepens S&P Global's alliance with Farsight and underscores its commitment to advancing innovative, AI-powered finance workflows that empower bankers and investors to work more efficiently. It also builds on S&P Global Market Intelligence's recently announced operating model, designed to pair its unmatched breadth and depth of data and deep domain expertise with more integrated AI-powered tools, workflows and experiences.

Operated within S&P Global's Market Intelligence division, S&P Capital IQ Pro offers deep financial data, proprietary research and analysis on global markets, companies and industries.

To learn more about Artificial Intelligence at S&P Global, please visit here.

Media Contact:

Amanda Oey
S&P Global Market Intelligence
+1 212-438-1904
amanda.oey@spglobal.com 
press.mi@spglobal.com 

About S&P Global Market Intelligence

At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we understand the importance of accurate, deep and insightful information. Our team of experts delivers unrivaled insights and leading data and technology solutions, partnering with customers to expand their perspective, operate with confidence, and make decisions with conviction.

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise, and technology to make decisions with conviction. We are Advancing Essential Intelligence through world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that customers need in order to plan confidently, act decisively, and thrive in a rapidly changing global landscape. Learn more at www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence

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SOURCE S&P Global Market Intelligence

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