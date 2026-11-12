S&P Global Market Intelligence Expands Strategic Partnership with Mizuho to Modernize Global Client Lifecycle Management

Expanded partnership will help Mizuho streamline client onboarding and create a more consistent, scalable operating model across global markets 

S&P Global Market Intelligence today announced that Mizuho has selected a CLM Pro platform to enhance client lifecycle management (CLM) and Know Your Customer (KYC) processes across its global operations. CLM Pro combines configurable workflow technology, critical industry datasets, access to a global network and optional managed services in a flexible, integrated platform that can expand as business requirements evolve.

Building on an existing partnership in the United States and Canada, the expansion is intended to provide Mizuho with a more integrated, scalable and consistent approach to managing client relationships and supporting its processes for meeting regulatory requirements worldwide. The relationship between Mizuho and S&P Global Market Intelligence began as a regional implementation in the United States and Canada before evolving into a broader global initiative.

The planned rollout will extend across Mizuho's operations in South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. By bringing client onboarding, KYC and ongoing lifecycle management onto a single platform, Mizuho aims to improve operational efficiency and enhance visibility across regions while continuing to address local regulatory and business requirements.

"Financial institutions are increasingly looking to simplify complex operations while navigating evolving regulatory requirements across global markets," said Darren Thomas, Co-Head of Market Intelligence, Enterprise Solutions, S&P Global. "By bringing together trusted data, intelligent workflows and deep industry expertise, we are helping institutions like Mizuho build more connected, efficient and scalable operations. We are pleased to deepen our partnership with Mizuho and support their adoption of our integrated approach to client lifecycle management."

Designed to support institutions operating across multiple jurisdictions, the platform enables organizations to configure workflows, policies, team structures, user roles and communications while maintaining visibility into client lifecycle activity.

"As we continue to enhance our client lifecycle infrastructure, our priority is to support a more connected operating environment across our global business," said John Buchanan, Deputy Head of Global Corporate & Investment Bank, CIO, Mizuho Americas. "Expanding our partnership with S&P Global will help us streamline critical processes, strengthen operational consistency and better support the evolving needs of our business and clients."

The expanded partnership reflects S&P Global's commitment to helping financial institutions transform critical workflows by connecting trusted data, technology and services across the enterprise.

About S&P Global Market Intelligence

At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we understand the importance of accurate, deep and insightful information. Our team of experts delivers unrivaled insights and leading data and technology solutions, partnering with customers to expand their perspective, operate with confidence and make decisions with conviction.

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise, and technology to make decisions with conviction. We are Advancing Essential Intelligence through world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that customers need in order to plan confidently, act decisively, and thrive in a rapidly changing global landscape. Learn more at www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence.

About Mizuho

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. is one of the largest financial institutions in the world as measured by total assets of approximately $2 trillion as of December 31, 2025. Mizuho's 65,000 employees worldwide offer comprehensive financial services to clients in 36 countries and 850 offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia.

Mizuho Americas, part of Mizuho Financial Group, is a leading Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB) that provides a full spectrum of client-driven solutions across strategic advisory, capital markets, corporate banking, and fixed income and equities sales & trading to corporate, government, and institutional clients in the US, Canada, and Latin America. Through its acquisition of Greenhill, Mizuho enhanced its M&A, restructuring, and private capital advisory capabilities across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Mizuho Americas employs approximately 4,000 professionals. For more information visit www.mizuhoamericas.com

Media Contacts

S&P Global Market Intelligence
Becca Loveridge
becca.loveridge@spglobal.com 
239-273-9566

Mizuho
Lauren Bellmare
lauren.bellmare@mizuhogroup.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-market-intelligence-expands-strategic-partnership-with-mizuho-to-modernize-global-client-lifecycle-management-302937867.html

SOURCE S&P Global Market Intelligence

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