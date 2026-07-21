S&P Global Launches Adaptive Retrieval, Giving Customers a New Way to Access Data Across AI and Agentic Workflows

  • With this launch, S&P Global becomes the first to offer customers two complementary ways to retrieve data, Deterministic and Adaptive, giving AI systems reliable access to trusted S&P Global data across a full spectrum of workflows, from tightly controlled pipelines to autonomous, multi-agent systems.
  • Both retrieval methods will be offered together as part of a single solution called the S&P Global AI Data Portal. 

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today announced the launch of Adaptive Retrieval, a new service that allows customer AI agents and large language models (LLMs) to access and assemble licensed S&P Global data using natural language queries. Alongside the existing Deterministic Retrieval, both methods are now available through the S&P Global AI Data Portal, giving customers flexible and accurate access to S&P Global data across a full spectrum of AI or agentic workflows. 

S&P Global logo

Adaptive Retrieval lets AI agents and LLMs pull data from many different sources at once and automatically handle requests that involve multiple datasets. This makes it well suited for complex, multi-step tasks, including in-depth research and report generation. Deterministic Retrieval, built on the Kensho LLM-ready API, which has been available to customers since 2025, gives AI systems API-driven access to S&P Global data through direct, structured queries. This method is ideal for focused tasks including researching a specific company or analyzing earnings call transcripts. Customers can use one method or both, depending on how their systems are set up and what they need to accomplish. 

"The use of AI in financial services is rapidly accelerating and evolving, from tightly controlled workflows to fully autonomous, multi-agent systems," said Sally Moore, Chief Client Officer and Co-Head of Market Intelligence. "With Deterministic and Adaptive Retrieval now available together, we're ensuring that S&P Global's trusted data is accessible across that full range of workflows, so customers can access data the way they need it today and adapt as their architectures evolve." 

As organizations move from human-driven processes to AI-driven workflows where AI agents carry out tasks independently, the requirements for enterprise data have fundamentally changed. AI agents and LLMs need data that is properly cited, verifiable, and auditable. Historically, connecting high-quality data reliably into AI systems required significant engineering work: finding and validating sources, and building the logic to retrieve them accurately, which demands deep domain expertise. With Adaptive and Deterministic Retrieval, available through the S&P Global AI Data Portal, that complexity is eliminated. S&P Global's unmatched breadth and depth of data is already cited, structured, and ready for AI systems to use, so customers can focus on building products and generating insights rather than preparing and managing data. 

This launch follows S&P Global's recently announced evolution of its Market Intelligence operating model, which brings together data, AI, software, and workflow capabilities to better support how customers discover and consume intelligence. It reflects the role of Market Intelligence's newly formed Kensho Data Platforms vertical in delivering world-class client interfaces, including Capital IQ Pro, to create more AI-native user experiences and make proprietary intelligence easier to access, connect, and act on. 

"For S&P Global, the data retrieval layer is only the beginning. Cited, verifiable S&P Global data provides the trusted foundation on which higher-value AI-native experiences can be built," said Bhavesh Dayalji, Head of Kensho Data & Intelligence. "Now, S&P Global data flows directly into the tools and platforms where customers work through financial skills and plugins, and MCP apps that allow customers to visualize, explore, and interact with S&P Global data inside AI applications. This work continues as we develop additional workflow solutions and AI-native experiences that put trusted data at the center of how customers work with AI and multi-agent systems." 

Media Contacts:

Orla O'Brien
S&P Global
+1 857-407-8559
orla.obrien@spglobal.com  

Becca Loveridge
S&P Global Market Intelligence
+1 239 273 9566
Becca.Loveridge@spglobal.com 
press.mi@spglobal.com 

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise and technology to make decisions with conviction. We are Advancing Essential Intelligence through world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that customers need in order to plan confidently, act decisively and thrive in a rapidly changing global landscape.

From helping our customers assess new investments across the capital and commodities markets to navigating the energy expansion, acceleration of artificial intelligence, and evolution of public and private markets, we enable the world's leading organizations to unlock opportunities, solve challenges and plan for tomorrow – today. Learn more at www.spglobal.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-launches-adaptive-retrieval-giving-customers-a-new-way-to-access-data-across-ai-and-agentic-workflows-302831022.html

SOURCE S&P Global

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

s&p globalSPGINYSE:SPGIfintech investing
SPGI
The Conversation (0)
KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 24 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market... Keep Reading...

Palo Alto Networks Set to S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, June 20 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The U.S. equity markets will be closed on Monday, June 19 in... Keep Reading...
American Pacific Named a Finalist in Five Categories for 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards

American Pacific Named a Finalist in Five Categories for 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards

American Pacific Mining Corp . (CSE: USGD OTCQX: USGDF FWB: 1QC) ("American Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is a finalist in five categories for the 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards an annual program of S&P Global recognizing exemplary accomplishments across 17... Keep Reading...

Cann-IS Capital Corp. Announces Qualifying Transaction with Leading European CBD/Hemp Company

Cann-Is Capital Corp. (the “Corporation”) (TSXV:NIS.P) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding engagement agreement with CWE European Holdings Ltd., a company incorporated under the laws of Canada (“CWE”), pursuant to which the Corporation will acquire all of the issued and... Keep Reading...

Antares Pharma Reports Q4 and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) reported operating and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. As quoted in the press release: The Company reported total revenue of $37.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $123.9 million for the year ended December... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

Military AutoSource, the only Department of Defense (DoD) and Exchange-authorized vehicle-buying program serving the overseas U.S. military community, will add AmeriTrust's new- and used-vehicle lease platform to its automotive offerings. AmeriTrust Financial (hereinafter "AmeriTrust"), an... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

Strategic partnership brings lease solutions to AutoSavvy customers while expanding AmeriTrust's automotive finance platformAmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance and specializing in used vehicle lease originations for the automotive industry, is pleased to announce the results of voting at... Keep Reading...
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AMT

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AMT

Trading resumes in: Company: AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc.TSX-Venture Symbol: AMTAll Issues: YesResumption (ET): 8:15 AMCIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces it is Unaware of Any Material Change

AmeriTrust Announces it is Unaware of Any Material Change

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), at the request of CIRO, wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, announces that it has filed its interim Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Freegold Intersects 1.48 g/t Au over 176.8mincluding 3.09 g/t over 45.8 m as it advances Golden Summit Towards PFS

Generation Uranium Applauds Atha Energy's Uranium Discovery At LAC50NW On The Angilak Project Just South Of It's Own Yath Project

Metalsource Mining Accelerates Silver Hill Exploration with Second Drill Rig and Threefold Increase in Drilling Capacity

Brixton Metals Drills 5,015 g/t Silver over 20m in a New Brownfields Discovery Area at Its Langis Project

Related News

precious metals investing

Freegold Intersects 1.48 g/t Au over 176.8mincluding 3.09 g/t over 45.8 m as it advances Golden Summit Towards PFS

energy investing

Generation Uranium Applauds Atha Energy's Uranium Discovery At LAC50NW On The Angilak Project Just South Of It's Own Yath Project

base metals investing

Metalsource Mining Accelerates Silver Hill Exploration with Second Drill Rig and Threefold Increase in Drilling Capacity

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Drills 5,015 g/t Silver over 20m in a New Brownfields Discovery Area at Its Langis Project

precious metals investing

Blackrock Silver Engages Global Frontier Advisors to Advance U.S. Critical Minerals Strategy at Tonopah West

base metals investing

Star Copper Completes First Four Drill Holes Advancing District-Scale Discovery Strategy

energy investing

U92 Announces Filing of Corrective Disclosure and Provides Corporate Update