S&P Global Introduces S&P Global Energy

Formerly S&P Global Commodity Insights, this division is the world's leading provider of benchmarks, data, and insights for energy and commodities as part of S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) announced S&P Global Energy as the new name and identity for its Commodity Insights division at the company's 2025 Investor Day.  S&P Global Energy reflects the division's strategic focus on providing world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that enable its customers to plan, act, and thrive in a rapidly expanding and evolving global energy ecosystem.

S&P Global Energy strengthens how S&P Global is Advancing Essential Intelligence across the world's most critical energy and commodities sectors; the division remains home to the company's world-leading Platts energy and commodity benchmarks, data, and insights.

"With massive economic expansion expected in the coming decades, energy demand will expand dramatically – and energy sources, materials, transportation and supply chains will grow," said Dave Ernsberger, President, S&P Global Energy. "At S&P Global Energy, we are building on decades of expertise to provide the strategic and data-driven clarity our customers need in this rapidly evolving and diversifying global energy ecosystem. Everything is made from energy, and we are uniquely positioned to help customers plan and invest with a truly integrated view."

S&P Global Energy delivers the comprehensive intelligence customers need to navigate volatility, assess investment opportunities, and manage risk across the interconnected energy and commodity markets. S&P Global Energy provides benchmark prices for more commodities than any other provider, delivers critical insights through data, research and forecasts, and convenes the most important stakeholders in global energy for critical dialogue at CERAWeek.

Developed through extensive customer and market research, the S&P Global Energy brand reinforces S&P Global Energy's leadership in supporting customers in dynamic energy markets and its essential role in in delivering clarity across all energy sources and supply chains.  

For more information on S&P Global Energy's core capabilities, visit: http://www.spglobal.com/energy

About S&P Global Energy

At S&P Global Energy, our comprehensive view of global energy and commodities markets enables our customers to make superior decisions and create long-term, sustainable value. Our four core capabilities are: Platts for pricing and news; CERA for research and advisory; Horizons for energy expansion and sustainability solutions; and Events for industry collaboration. S&P Global Energy is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). Learn more at www.spglobal.com/energy

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise and technology to make decisions with conviction. We are Advancing Essential Intelligence through world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that customers need in order to plan confidently, act decisively, and thrive economically in a rapidly changing global landscape.

From helping our customers assess new investments across the capital and commodities markets to guiding them through the energy expansion, acceleration of artificial intelligence, and evolution of public and private markets, we enable the world's leading organizations to unlock opportunities, solve challenges, and plan for tomorrow – today. Learn more at www.spglobal.com.

 

