S&P Global Completes Sale of EDM and thinkFolio Businesses

- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today announced it has completed the sale of its EDM and thinkFolio businesses to STG, a private equity firm focused on building and scaling market-leading software, data and analytics companies.  

The transaction, which was announced in October 2025, does not have material impact to S&P Global financials. Financial terms were not disclosed. Local closings in certain jurisdictions are expected to occur over the following few months.

Barclays acted as financial advisor and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP acted as legal advisor to S&P Global on the transaction.

About S&P Global:

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) provides essential intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise, and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through sustainability and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges, and accelerate progress for the world.

We are widely sought after by many of the world's leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world's leading organizations plan for tomorrow and today. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

Palo Alto Networks Set to S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600
American Pacific Named a Finalist in Five Categories for 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards

Cann-IS Capital Corp. Announces Qualifying Transaction with Leading European CBD/Hemp Company

Antares Pharma Reports Q4 and Full Year 2019 Financial Results
AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200
Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

Canada's Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group
Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers' Justin Grossbard
A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance
Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

