S&P Global, Cambridge Associates and Mercer Collaborate to Create Comprehensive Private Markets Performance Analytics

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) announced a strategic collaboration with investment firms Cambridge Associates and Mercer to deliver comprehensive private markets performance analytics set to launch in beta by year-end 2025. The collaboration will transform how General Partners (GPs) and Limited Partners (LPs) in private markets contribute critical market intelligence.
Leveraging the capabilities of S&P Global's iLEVEL portfolio monitoring platform , the solution will deliver aggregated, anonymized insights, including global fund performance monitoring, fundraising tracking and deal analytics, creating the market's most comprehensive private markets data ecosystem.
"The private markets industry has experienced tremendous growth, but data fragmentation has made it challenging for investors to get a clear picture of performance," said Saugata Saha , President of S&P Global Market Intelligence and Chief Enterprise Data Officer of S&P Global . "By combining S&P Global's trusted data and solutions with the research expertise of Mercer and Cambridge Associates, we aim to transform how private markets intelligence is created, shared and utilized, empowering critical investment decisions."
"We've heard from our clients that fragmented data and inconsistent reporting standards are creating operational inefficiencies and limiting informed investment decisions," said Sally Moore , Chief Client Officer at S&P Global . "This collaboration creates a unified data ecosystem that addresses those pain points and delivers actionable market insights."
Standardizing Data Collection and Reporting
As strategic clients of S&P Global, Cambridge Associates and Mercer leverage the iLEVEL platform for client portfolio analysis, data collection or both. Key features include:
- Extraction and normalization of fund performance data across asset classes
- Consistent comparison capabilities for limited partners
- Reduced reporting complexity for general partners
Enhanced Classification System for Better Market Analysis
The collaboration creates a new way to classify private markets funds and investments that better reflects how the industry operates today. Leveraging iLEVEL as the centralized data exchange, this improved classification system breaks down funds, assets and deals into more detailed categories, making it easier for investors to compare similar investments and analyze performance trends.
"The power in this collaboration is it will provide investors with a one-stop shop for comparative private market intelligence, enabling more informed insights and decision making," said Andrea Auerbach , Global Head of Private Investments at Cambridge Associates. "It couldn't be happening at a better time given the continued evolution and increasing complexity of the private markets."
"Private markets represent an opportunity to tap into many of the future growth drivers of the global economy. Our research shows that nearly half of large asset owners anticipate growing their portfolio allocations to private debt/credit this year," said Rob Ansari , Global Head of Analytics and Portfolio Solutions at Mercer . "However, for too long, our clients have struggled with inconsistent reporting formats and fragmented data across private asset classes. This standardized approach will dramatically reduce the administrative burden on both GPs and LPs while giving our clients clearer insights to build more resilient and agile private markets portfolios."
This collaboration represents S&P Global's ongoing commitment to providing a comprehensive suite of solutions to the private markets industry, with offerings spanning private company data, valuations, risk analytics and portfolio management services designed to drive investment and operational alpha.
To learn more about S&P Global's private markets insights and offerings, visit here .
