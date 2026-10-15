S&P Global brings Visible Alpha data to the S&P Global AI Data Portal

Granular, broker-sourced consensus estimates, financial line items and segment data from Visible Alpha are now accessible through the S&P Global AI Data Portal for earnings preparation, portfolio monitoring and equity research workflows.

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today announced that Visible Alpha data is now available through the S&P Global AI Data Portal, a solution that enables customers to access verifiable data via MCP-enabled AI applications. The addition brings Visible Alpha's granular view of sell-side consensus into S&P Global's AI data delivery ecosystem, enabling customers to build AI-powered workflows grounded in high-quality, trusted S&P Global data.

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Visible Alpha, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, extracts and standardizes data from the full working models of more than 250 contributing sell-side brokers, covering more than 8,000 companies across 170+ industries. Customers can now bring that industry-leading consensus data directly into AI workflows through the S&P Global AI Data Portal's Deterministic Retrieval solution, which provides API-driven access through direct, structured queries where users know the specific data they need.

Key capabilities:

  • Compatible with natural language querying in third-party AI applications that support MCP, including GPT, Gemini, Claude, and Copilot.
  • Access through the S&P Global AI Data Portal, with Deterministic Retrieval for targeted queries available now and Adaptive Retrieval for complex, multi-dataset workflows expected later this year
  • Supports earnings preparation, coverage initiation, comparable company analysis, valuation and investor relations benchmarking
  • Available data: Consensus Estimates, including driver-level metrics with contributor counts and estimate dispersion; Financial Line Items, including standardized line items and historical actuals; and Segments, including business segment and product-level forecasts and actuals

"Investors and analysts want to see more than the headline number. They need the assumptions and the level of analyst agreement behind it," said Peter Licursi, Head of AI and Growth, Kensho Data & Platforms, S&P Global Market Intelligence. "With Visible Alpha's rich sell-side data now available through the S&P Global AI Data Portal, customers can move from a headline consensus figure to the drivers underneath it in a single query, with answers grounded in verifiable S&P Global data. Because it sits alongside our company intelligence and credit ratings data, customers can assess the market's expectations, fundamentals and credit ratings information in the same workflow."

This addition builds on the recent launch of Adaptive Retrieval, which will support Visible Alpha data later this year. Alongside Deterministic Retrieval in the S&P Global AI Data Portal, Adaptive Retrieval is designed for more complex, open-ended workflows, enabling AI agents and large language models (LLMs) to retrieve and assemble information across multiple S&P Global datasets using natural language queries. Once available, customers will be able to use Deterministic Retrieval, Adaptive Retrieval, or both depending on their needs. Alongside the recent availability of S&P Global Credit Ratings data, today's Visible Alpha launch expands the breadth of S&P Global intelligence that customers can bring together within their AI workflows.

To learn more about the S&P Global AI Data Portal, please visit here.

Media Contacts:

Orla O'Brien, S&P Global, +1 857-407-8559, orla.obrien@spglobal.com

Amanda Oey, S&P Global Market Intelligence, +1 212-438-1904, amanda.oey@spglobal.com, press.mi@spglobal.com

About S&P Global 
S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise and technology to make decisions with conviction. We are Advancing Essential Intelligence through world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that customers need in order to plan confidently, act decisively and thrive in a rapidly changing global landscape.

From helping our customers assess new investments across the capital and commodities markets to navigating the energy expansion, acceleration of artificial intelligence, and evolution of public and private markets, we enable the world's leading organizations to unlock opportunities, solve challenges and plan for tomorrow – today. Learn more at www.spglobal.com.

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SOURCE S&P Global

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