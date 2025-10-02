S&P Global Announces Updates to the Executive Leadership Team

- Catherine Clay appointed CEO of S&P Dow Jones Indices, effective November 1, 2025 , replacing Dan Draper
- Swamy Kocherlakota , Chief Digital Solutions Officer, to also leave S&P Global
- Mr. Draper and Mr. Kocherlakota will each remain with S&P Global through a transition period .
S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today announced updates to the Executive Leadership Team as part of the company's ongoing evolution to support its strategic priorities and continued growth.
Catherine Clay has been appointed CEO of S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI"), the world's leading index provider, effective November 1, 2025 . Ms. Clay will replace Dan Draper , who will remain as a Special Advisor for a period of time after November 1, 2025 . Ms. Clay will also replace Mr. Draper on the S&P Dow Jones Indices Board.
Ms. Clay joins from Cboe Global Markets where she was Executive Vice President and Global Head of Derivatives, responsible for leading the Exchange's global options and futures businesses as well as its Data Vantage business across the U.S., Europe , Asia-Pacific and the Middle East . She brings a wealth of experience across derivatives markets, digital assets, data analytics and financial technology to S&P DJI.
During Mr. Draper's five-year tenure leading S&P Dow Jones Indices, he accelerated strategic initiatives to drive growth and was part of an acquisition to expand the business' ability to offer innovative, high-quality benchmarks and data solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the wealth management industry.
In addition to Dan Draper's departure, Swamy Kocherlakota , Chief Digital Solutions Officer of S&P Global will also leave the company effective December 31, 2025 .
Mr. Kocherlakota joined S&P Global in 2017 and has been instrumental in advancing S&P Global's technology and artificial intelligence capabilities, including enterprise AI adoption, hybrid cloud strategy, and the complex integration of platforms and systems during the merger with IHS Markit.
The company will conduct a search for a technology leader to be announced in due course.
"I'm pleased to welcome Cathy to S&P Global as CEO of S&P Dow Jones Indices and believe her extensive experience across derivatives markets, digital assets, data analytics and financial technology will be integral to S&P DJI's continued success," said Martina Cheung , President and CEO, S&P Global.
" I'm also deeply grateful for Dan and Swamy's significant contributions to S&P Global's success." Ms. Cheung continued. "Dan steered the world's leading index provider for more than five years with a strategic approach that spanned continents and asset classes. Under Swamy's leadership, we accelerated our digital transformation, significantly enhancing our technology and AI capabilities to better serve our customers. It's been an honor to work alongside these talented and thoughtful leaders, and I wish them both the best in the future."
Media Contacts:
Christina Twomey
S&P Global
+1 646-407-3001
christina.twomey@spglobal.com
Orla O'Brien
S&P Global
+1 857-407-8559
orla.obrien@spglobal.com
About Catherine Clay
Ms. Clay joins S&P Global from Cboe Global Markets, where she was Executive Vice President and Global Head of Derivatives, leading the Exchange's global options and futures businesses as well as its Data Vantage business across the U.S., Europe , Asia-Pacific and the Middle East . She brings a wealth of experience across derivatives markets, digital assets, data analytics and financial technology to S&P DJI.
Prior to this role, she served as Executive Vice President of Global Digital and Data Solutions, leading Cboe's efforts to align the company's digital assets, data & analytics product suite and market data services.
Before joining Cboe, Ms. Clay was the CEO of LiveVol, a pioneering derivatives and analytics company that was acquired by Cboe in 2015.
About S&P Global
S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) provides Essential Intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through sustainability and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges and Accelerate Progress for the world.
We are widely sought after by many of the world's leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world's leading organizations plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-announces-updates-to-the-executive-leadership-team-302573619.html
SOURCE S&P Global