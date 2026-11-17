- Mr. Godrich brings extensive experience in enterprise technology, cybersecurity, data, and AI
- Appointment effective January 1, 2027; Mr. Godrich will serve on the Board's Audit Committee
S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Kfir Godrich to the Board, effective January 1, 2027.
Mr. Godrich most recently served as Chief Innovation Officer, and previously as Global Head of Technology, at BlackRock, Inc., where he led enterprise technology, cybersecurity, data, and AI with responsibility for a significant share of the firm's technology operations and served on its Global Operating Committee. He led the development of BlackRock's enterprise data platform and AI Labs, embedded AI across business workflows, and was instrumental in migrating the Aladdin platform to the cloud.
Earlier in his career, Mr. Godrich held senior roles at Hewlett-Packard focused on cloud, data center and enterprise technology strategy. Prior to that, he held leadership roles in mission-critical infrastructure, telecommunications, energy and data center technology at EYP Mission Critical Facilities and eNetPower.
"Kfir is an experienced and innovative technology and business leader who operates at the leading edge of AI, cybersecurity and quantum computing," said Martina L. Cheung, President and CEO, S&P Global. "As we see the convergence between financial and physical markets, he also brings unique strengths to the S&P Global Board with his background in digital infrastructure and energy."
"We are very pleased to welcome Kfir to the S&P Global Board," said Ian P. Livingston, Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, S&P Global. "His deep experience in enterprise technology, cybersecurity and large-scale transformation will strengthen the Board's expertise and bring valuable perspective as we support Martina and her team in delivering long-term value for our customers and shareholders."
"It is an honor to join the Board of S&P Global," said Kfir Godrich. "Technology continues to create significant new opportunities for companies and their clients, and I look forward to bringing my experience and perspective to the Board as S&P Global continues to innovate and grow."
Mr. Godrich will serve on the Board's Audit Committee.
Investor Relations:
Mark Grant
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer
+1 347-640-1521
mark.grant@spglobal.com
Media:
Orla O'Brien
Global Head of Public Relations
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orla.obrien@spglobal.com
About S&P Global
S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise and technology to make decisions with conviction. We are Advancing Essential Intelligence through world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that customers need in order to plan confidently, act decisively, and thrive in a rapidly changing global landscape.
From helping our customers assess new investments across the capital and commodities markets to navigating the energy expansion, acceleration of artificial intelligence, and evolution of public and private markets, we enable the world's leading organizations to unlock opportunities, solve challenges, and plan for tomorrow – today. Learn more at www.spglobal.com.
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SOURCE S&P Global