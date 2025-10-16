S&P Dow Jones Indices Unveils SPICE® IndexBuilder: The Power to Prototype Custom Indices

S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI"), the world's leading index provider, today announced the launch of SPICE® IndexBuilder™, an innovative self-service platform that significantly streamlines the design, testing, and ordering of custom indices. Available now to all S&P DJI customers, this powerful tool enables users to independently prototype, backtest, analyze, and order customized index solutions — all within a unified, intuitive interface supported by S&P DJI's trusted data and rigorous methodologies.

Cameron Drinkwater, Chief Product & Operations Officer at S&P DJI, commented: "SPICE IndexBuilder reflects our ongoing commitment to client-led innovation. By empowering users to design and test their own indices quickly and efficiently, we are removing barriers to entry and shortening time-to-market. This platform enhances our commercial offering and supports our broader strategy of delivering scalable, customizable solutions across client segments."

Paul Shapiro, Head of SPICE IndexBuilder at S&P DJI, added: "Custom indexing has become a critical part of how investors implement specific strategies. With SPICE IndexBuilder, we are providing clients with direct access to our professional-grade index creation tools — giving them more flexibility while maintaining the robust data quality and governance they expect from S&P DJI."

Key Features of SPICE IndexBuilder include:

  • Comprehensive Customization: Access S&P DJI's extensive library of index attributes and data to modify existing indices or build bespoke solutions aligned with unique investment goals.

  • Flexible Parameters: Customize key settings including return types, currencies, weighting methodologies, screens, exclusions, and caps to reflect precise strategy constraints.

  • Fast Backtesting: Generate detailed historical performance and composition analytics quickly and independently, enabling swift evaluation of index concepts.

  • Advanced Analytics: Compare multiple custom index ideas with deep insights across rebalance periods, supporting informed decision-making.

  • Seamless Index Ordering: Once finalized, clients can submit index creation requests with a single click, accelerating time-to-market, subject to approval and licensing.

SPICE IndexBuilder will leverage the capabilities of SPICE, S&P DJI's comprehensive index data platform, providing a scalable and efficient solution that enables investors to confidently innovate across diverse asset classes, geographies, and investment themes.

For more information on the SPICE IndexBuilder, please visit SPICE - S&P Dow Jones Indices and download the brochure here 

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit https://www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Silke Mcguinness
Global Head of Communications
(+1) 415 205 8414
silke.mcguinness@spglobal.com 

Alyssa Augustyn
Americas Communications
(+1) 773 919 4732
alyssa.augustyn@spglobal.com

Asti Michou
EMEA Communications
+44 (0) 79 70 887 863
asti.michou@spglobal.com 

Lizzie Wang
APAC Communications
+852 2532 8030
lizzie.wang@spglobal.com

 

