As a result of the quarterly review, S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes in the S&PTSX Composite Index and S&PTSX 60 Index prior to the open of trading on Monday, March 21, 2022 :

S&P/TSX 60 INDEX – March 21, 2022


COMPANY

GICS SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Intact Financial Corporation
(TSX:IFC)

Financials

Property & Casualty Insurance

DELETED

Canopy Growth Corporation (
TSX:WEED)

Health Care

Pharmaceuticals

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX – March 21, 2022


COMPANY

GICS SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Headwater Exploration Inc.
(TSX:HWX)

Energy

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

ADDED

Nuvista Energy Ltd
(TSX:NVA)

Energy

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

DELETED

Silvercorp Metals Inc
(TSX:SVM)

Materials

Silver

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500 ® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ® . More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com .

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/04/c2472.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

OTC:NUMPF

New Pacific Metals: A New Frontier of Silver Exploration

New Pacific Metals (TSX:NUAG,OTCQX:NUMPF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

New Pacific Metals is an exploration and development company targeting projects in Bolivia. The company’s largest shareholders are Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSX:SVM), the largest primary silver producer in China, and Pan American Silver Corp. (TSX:PAAS), one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. Both Silvercorp and Pan American Silver hold additional Bolivian assets.

Keep reading... Show less

TSX:SVM

Silvercorp Reports High-Grade Mineralization Discovery Below Current Production Levels Within Major Vein Structures at GC Ag-Pb-Zn Mine in Guangdong Province, China

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSX:SVM, NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) is pleased to report results of its 2016 and 2017 exploration program at its GC Ag-Pb-Zn mine, Guangdong Province, China.

In 2016 and 2017, the Company launched extensive exploration program and completed a total of 33,029 meters (“m”) of underground diamond drilling and 19,619 m of exploration tunneling at its GC Ag-Pb-Zn mine. Significant high-grade mineralized zones have been exposed at and below the current production levels, and major mineralized zones have been extended along strike and downdip.

Keep reading... Show less
Silver Investing

Silvercorp Reports Q3 Results: Net Income of $12.7 Million, $0.08 per Share and Provides Fiscal 2019 Production and Cash Costs Guidance

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (“Silvercorp” or the “Company”) (TSX:SVM) (NYSE American:SVM) reported its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2017.  All amounts are expressed in US Dollars.

THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Keep reading... Show less
TSX:SVM

Silvercorp to Announce Third Quarter Results on February 8, 2018

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (“Silvercorp” or the “Company”) (TSX:SVM, NYSE American: SVM) announces that its unaudited financial and operating results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2017 will be released on Thursday, February 8, 2018 after the market close.
About Silvercorp Metals Inc.
Silvercorp is a low-cost silver-producing Canadian mining company with multiple mines in China. The Company’s vision is to deliver shareholder value by focusing on the acquisition of under developed projects with resource potential and the ability to grow organically. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorpmetals.com
SOURCE Silvercorp Metals Inc
Click here to connect with Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSX:SVM, NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) for an Investor Presentation.

Source: www.prnewswire.com

IIROC Trading Resumption - NSC

IIROC Trading Resumption - NSC

Trading resumes in:

Company: Nevada Silver Corporation

Company: Nevada Silver Corporation
Nevada Silver logo

Nevada Silver Corporation Announces $7 Million Brokered Private Placement

Nevada Silver Corporation (TSXV:NSC) (OTCQB: NVDSF) ("NSC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the "Lead Agent") on behalf of a syndicate of agents (collectively with the Lead Agent, the "Agents"), on a commercially reasonable efforts private placement basis for the sale of units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $0.30 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $7,020,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.45 per share at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on the day that is 24 months from the Closing Date (as hereinafter defined), subject to adjustments in certain events. The Agents shall have the option, exercisable at any time prior to the closing of the Offering, to increase the size of the Offering by up to $3,000,000.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to further exploration and development of the Corcoran Canyon silver-gold property (the "Corcoran Project"), to undertake drilling at the recently acquired Belmont silver property (the "Belmont Project"), both located in Nye County, Nevada, USA, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Keep reading... Show less
Nevada Silver logo

IIROC Trading Halt - NSC

The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Nevada Silver Corporation

Company: Nevada Silver Corporation
CMC Metals President CEO and Director Kevin Brewer

CMC Metals CEO Kevin Brewer: “We've Done a Really Good Job of Minimizing Risk in Our Investment”

In an interview with the Investing News Network, CMC Metals (TSXV:CMB,FWB:ZM5N,OTC Pink:CMCZF) CEO Kevin Brewer updated investors on the company’s milestones and future plans, sharing, “It's a good thing to have a diversified portfolio like CMC has, because it gives you a lot of options and opportunities."

Keep reading... Show less
Should You Invest in Silver Bullion?

Should You Invest in Silver Bullion?

As with anything in the market, investing in silver bullion has both pros and cons, and what’s appealing to one investor may not be a good choice for another.

Whenever the silver price rises, investors’ interest in the silver market grows, with many wondering if it is the right time to buy physical silver and make it part of their investment portfolio.

While silver can be volatile, the precious metal is also seen as a safety net, similar to its sister metal gold — as safe haven assets, they can protect investors in times of uncertainty. With tensions running high, they could be a good choice for those looking to preserve their wealth in these difficult times.

Keep reading... Show less
Southern Silver Exploration

Southern Silver Commences Drilling on the Oro Copper Project, New Mexico; Acquires 100% Interest in the El Sol Claim, CLM Project, Mexico

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV) ("Southern Silver" and the "Company") reports that drilling has started on a 4,000-metre diamond drilling program on its wholly owned Oro property, located in southwestern New Mexico, USA.

The six-hole program will test several copper porphyry and skarn targets which form part of a large, well-zoned Laramide-age mineral system consisting of a ring of Carbonate Replacement Deposits (CRDs) around a core of an intensely sericite-pyrite altered lithocap overlying an unexposed porphyry center. Several sediment-host gold targets have been identified well outboard of the main porphyry center.

Keep reading... Show less

