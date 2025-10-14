S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index

Subject to the completion of the plan of arrangement between Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) and Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSX: SSL) resulting in the combination of the two companies. Each share of Sandstorm Gold will be exchanged for 0.0625 new Royal Gold shares. As a result of closing conditions being met, Sandstorm Gold's shares will be removed from the S&PTSX Composite Index prior to the open of trading on Monday, October 20, 2025. The shares outstanding of Royal Gold will be increased at the same time to reflect the issuance of shares. The new shares outstanding will be 84,139,438 and the IWF will decrease to 0.96.

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2025/14/c3617.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

S&P GlobalSPGINYSE:SPGIFintech Investing
SPGI
The Conversation (0)
KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 24 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market... Keep Reading...

Palo Alto Networks Set to S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, June 20 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The U.S. equity markets will be closed on Monday, June 19 in... Keep Reading...
American Pacific Named a Finalist in Five Categories for 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards

American Pacific Named a Finalist in Five Categories for 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards

American Pacific Mining Corp . (CSE: USGD OTCQX: USGDF FWB: 1QC) ("American Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is a finalist in five categories for the 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards an annual program of S&P Global recognizing exemplary accomplishments across 17... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX. Capital Haus, a wealth management firm... Keep Reading...
Man holding iPad with fintech imagery above.

Top 5 NASDAQ Fintech Stocks (Updated January 2025)

Fintech, or financial technology, has become an integral part of everyday life, and many US fintech stocks are seeing success.Firms like Boston Consulting Group and Silicon Valley Bank are projecting growth in the market, and since the fintech umbrella covers such a wide range of companies,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

FALCO ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING

Blackrock Announces Arrangements to Address Mailing of Meeting Materials Resulting from the Canada Post Strike

JZR Gold Announces First Concentrate From Vila Nova Gold Project

Empire Metals Limited - MRE Confirms World Dominant Titanium Discovery

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

Josef Schachter: Oil/Gas Stock Buy Window — 3 Signals to Watch

Base Metals Investing

FALCO ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING

Gold Investing

Blackrock Announces Arrangements to Address Mailing of Meeting Materials Resulting from the Canada Post Strike

Precious Metals Investing

JZR Gold Announces First Concentrate From Vila Nova Gold Project

lithium investing

GM Takes US$1.6 Billion Hit on EV Realignment as US Policy Shift Clouds Market Outlook

uranium investing

IsoEnergy Expands Into Australia with Toro Energy Takeover

phosphate investing

Verdant Minerals Gets Greenlight for Ammaroo Phosphate Project