S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index

Subject to the completion of the plan of arrangement between Coeur Mining, Inc.  (NYSE: CDE) and SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSX: SIL) resulting in the combination of the two companies. Each share of SilverCrest Metals will be exchanged for 1.6022 newly issued shares of Coeur Mining.

As a result of closing conditions being met, SilverCrest Metals' shares will be removed from the S&P/TSX Composite Index prior to the open of trading on February 14, 2025 . The shares outstanding of Coeur Mining will be increased at the same time to reflect the issuance of shares.

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500 ® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ® . More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com .

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2025/07/c3775.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

SilverCrest MetalsSIL:CASILVSilver Investing
SIL:CA,SILV
