February 09, 2026
Raptor Resources (RAP:AU) has announced Multiple Zones of Visual Copper Mineralisation at Chester
09 January
Raptor Resources
An Exploration & Development Company with Copper Resources + Base Metals Offering Significant Potential in Critical Metals Keep Reading...
10h
Anteros Metals Announces Plans for a Phase 1 Extension Drilling Program at the Seagull Critical Minerals Project, Ontario
Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to announce plans for a Phase 1 extension drilling program at the Seagull Critical Minerals Project (the "Project"), located approximately 80 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario, and operated by Rift Minerals Inc.... Keep Reading...
13h
Steadright Update on Copper Valley Copper-Lead-Silver Project
(TheNewswire) February 9, 2026 TheNewswire - Muskoka, Ontario Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM,OTC:SCMNF) ("Steadright" or the "Company"), a resource exploration company focused on advancing near‑term production opportunities, reports that from February 2nd 6th, 2026, members of the... Keep Reading...
06 February
African Discovery Group announces signing of Definitive Sales and Purchase Agreement for Butembo Copper Asset in the Democratic Republic of Congo; name change to Copper Intelligence, Inc
AFDG, now Copper Intelligence, has successfully entered a binding contract for the transaction closing of the Butembo mining concession in Eastern DRC. In conjunction with the SPA, AFDG shares have been issued to the license holders, with ownership of the mining interest now held by the US... Keep Reading...
06 February
Oreterra Announces Engagement of Generation IACP Inc. to Provide Market Making Services and Engagement of Investing News Network to Provide Advertising and Investor Awareness Services
Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC,OTC:RMIOD) (OTCID: OTMCF) (FSE: D4R0) ("Oreterra" or the "Company" formerly "Romios Gold Resources Inc.") is pleased to announce that it has retained Generation IACP Inc. ("GIACP") to trade the common shares of the Company with the objective of contributing to... Keep Reading...
05 February
Sankamap Announces Revocation of MCTO
Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) ("Sankamap" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Management Cease Trade Order (the "MCTO") issued on October 29, 2025, by the Alberta Securities Commission (the "ASC") has been revoked, effective February 4, 2026. The MCTO applied only to the... Keep Reading...
05 February
Copper Quest Increases and Closes Unit Offering for Total Gross Proceeds of $2,099,890
// Not for distribution to the United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States // Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX,OTC:IMIMF; OTCQB: IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) ("Copper Quest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated January 26, 2026,... Keep Reading...
