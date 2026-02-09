Multiple Zones of Visual Copper Mineralisation at Chester

Multiple Zones of Visual Copper Mineralisation at Chester

Raptor Resources (RAP:AU) has announced Multiple Zones of Visual Copper Mineralisation at Chester

Download the PDF here.

raptor-resourcesrap-auasx-rapbase-metals-investing
RAP:AU
Raptor Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Raptor Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Raptor Resources

Raptor Resources

An Exploration & Development Company with Copper Resources + Base Metals Offering Significant Potential in Critical Metals Keep Reading...
Anteros Metals Announces Plans for a Phase 1 Extension Drilling Program at the Seagull Critical Minerals Project, Ontario

Anteros Metals Announces Plans for a Phase 1 Extension Drilling Program at the Seagull Critical Minerals Project, Ontario

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to announce plans for a Phase 1 extension drilling program at the Seagull Critical Minerals Project (the "Project"), located approximately 80 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario, and operated by Rift Minerals Inc.... Keep Reading...
Steadright Update on Copper Valley Copper-Lead-Silver Project

Steadright Update on Copper Valley Copper-Lead-Silver Project

(TheNewswire) February 9, 2026 TheNewswire - Muskoka, Ontario Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM,OTC:SCMNF) ("Steadright" or the "Company"), a resource exploration company focused on advancing near‑term production opportunities, reports that from February 2nd 6th, 2026, members of the... Keep Reading...
African Discovery Group announces signing of Definitive Sales and Purchase Agreement for Butembo Copper Asset in the Democratic Republic of Congo; name change to Copper Intelligence, Inc

African Discovery Group announces signing of Definitive Sales and Purchase Agreement for Butembo Copper Asset in the Democratic Republic of Congo; name change to Copper Intelligence, Inc

AFDG, now Copper Intelligence, has successfully entered a binding contract for the transaction closing of the Butembo mining concession in Eastern DRC. In conjunction with the SPA, AFDG shares have been issued to the license holders, with ownership of the mining interest now held by the US... Keep Reading...
Oreterra Announces Engagement of Generation IACP Inc. to Provide Market Making Services and Engagement of Investing News Network to Provide Advertising and Investor Awareness Services

Oreterra Announces Engagement of Generation IACP Inc. to Provide Market Making Services and Engagement of Investing News Network to Provide Advertising and Investor Awareness Services

Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC,OTC:RMIOD) (OTCID: OTMCF) (FSE: D4R0) ("Oreterra" or the "Company" formerly "Romios Gold Resources Inc.") is pleased to announce that it has retained Generation IACP Inc. ("GIACP") to trade the common shares of the Company with the objective of contributing to... Keep Reading...
Sankamap Announces Revocation of MCTO

Sankamap Announces Revocation of MCTO

Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) ("Sankamap" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Management Cease Trade Order (the "MCTO") issued on October 29, 2025, by the Alberta Securities Commission (the "ASC") has been revoked, effective February 4, 2026. The MCTO applied only to the... Keep Reading...
Copper Quest Increases and Closes Unit Offering for Total Gross Proceeds of $2,099,890 

Copper Quest Increases and Closes Unit Offering for Total Gross Proceeds of $2,099,890 

// Not for distribution to the United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States // Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX,OTC:IMIMF; OTCQB: IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) ("Copper Quest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated January 26, 2026,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Raptor Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Raptor Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Investor Presentation

AMUIF Commences Trading on the OTCQB in US

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies: Unlocking Opportunity in Used Vehicle Leasing

NextSource Materials Announces C$25 Million LIFE Offering to Advance UAE Battery Anode Facility

Related News

gold-investing

Investor Presentation

energy-investing

AMUIF Commences Trading on the OTCQB in US

copper-investing

Rio Tinto and Glencore Walk Away from Mega-Merger, but Mining M&A Marches On

battery-metals-investing

NextSource Materials Announces C$25 Million LIFE Offering to Advance UAE Battery Anode Facility

oil-and-gas-investing

Syntholene Energy Corp. Announces Upsize to Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement

vanadium-investing

Western Australia Implements 2.5 Percent Vanadium Royalty Rate

precious-metals-investing

Video - CEO Clips: Lahontan Gold Advances Santa Fe Toward Restart in Nevada