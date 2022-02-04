The shareholders of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. have agreed to a merger of equals resulting in the combination of the two companies by plan of arrangement. Each share of Kirkland Lake Gold will be exchanged for 0.7935 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines. Kirkland Lake Gold will be removed from the S&PTSX Composite Index and S&PTSX 60 Index prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, February 9, ...

AEM:CA