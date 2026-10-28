S&P Dow Jones Indices and Quantix Commodities Collaborate to Launch Co-Branded Commodity Indices

Quantix Commodity Index to become the S&P Quantix Commodity Index, combining Quantix's innovative methodology with S&P DJI's global index leadership and robust governance

S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI"), the world's leading index provider, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Quantix Commodities ("Quantix") to publish a co-branded family of commodity indices and benchmarking solutions. As part of the agreement, the Quantix Commodity Index ("QCI") will be renamed the S&P Quantix Commodity Index ("SPQCI"). The Index is scheduled to begin calculation and publication on the S&P DJI platform on December 1, 2026.

S&P Dow Jones Indices logo

The agreement combines Quantix's differentiated commodity investment methodology with S&P DJI's global reach, index expertise, index calculation capabilities and governance framework. The methodology is expected to remain substantively unchanged at the time of the transition to S&P DJI's established global platform, providing continuity for existing users.

S&P DJI will assume responsibility for the index's calculation, publication and administration on its global index platform. Quantix will continue to provide its specialized commodity expertise and investment methodology. The Index was developed to address the complexities of broad-based commodity investing and to provide an intentional framework for considering commodities within portfolio construction. 

Cameron Drinkwater, Chief Product & Operations Officer at S&P Dow Jones Indices, said: "Investors increasingly want commodity exposure shaped by portfolio objectives, not just production volumes or market liquidity. This collaboration combines Quantix's expertise in commodity markets and portfolio construction with the scale, infrastructure and global recognition of S&P DJI. Designed as a foundation for ETFs and other investable solutions, the index offers a new and timely way to access commodities and integrate them into long-term portfolios."

Don Casturo, Chief Investment Officer at Quantix, said: "From the beginning, our goal at Quantix has been to rethink what investors should expect from a broad commodity allocation. We believe commodities deserve a thoughtful approach grounded in research, portfolio construction and the realities of how investors use the asset class. Entering into an agreement with S&P DJI represents an important next chapter for that vision. This collaboration should make the S&P Quantix Commodity Index available to a broader range of investors through an established institutional index platform."

For more information about the S&P Quantix Commodity Index, visit here.

The S&P Quantix Commodity Index will be a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI") and Quantix Commodities ("Quantix"). "S&P®" is a trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; "Dow Jones®" is a trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. "Quantix" is a trademark of Quantix Commodities. The Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF, which will be based on the S&P Quantix Commodity Index is not sponsored or endorsed by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such ETF nor does it have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the index.

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES 

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets. S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit: www.spglobal.com/spdji.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: 

Silke McGuinness 
Global Head of Communications, S&P DJI
(+1) 415-205-8414
silke.mcguinness@spglobal.com

Lemuel Brewster
Americas Communications, S&P DJI
(+1) 917-805-1089
lemuel.brewster@spglobal.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-dow-jones-indices-and-quantix-commodities-collaborate-to-launch-co-branded-commodity-indices-302921709.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

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