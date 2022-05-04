Southern Silver Exploration Corp. reported today that drilling continues to develop continuity within and extend silver-polymetallic mineralization on the North Felsite and El Sol Targets on the Cerro Las Minitas project, Durango, Mexico. The North Felsite target is located on the eastern side of the Cerro, approximately 400 metres to the northwest of the La Bocona and Mina Pina shafts, in an area that was not ...

SSV:CA