Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 9-10, 2022.

Rob Macdonald, VP Exploration will be presenting on November 10th at 10:00am Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2022/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Southern Silver Exploration Corp.
Jay Oness
6048089479
joness@mnxltd.com
www.southernsilverexploration.com

Southern Silver ExplorationTSXV:SSVPrecious Metals Investing
SSV:CA
Southern Silver Exploration

Southern Silver Exploration


CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Southern Silver Files NI43-101 Technical Report for its Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Cerro Las Minitas Project

This document corrects and replaces in its entirety the previous release that was issued by Southern Silver Exploration Corp. earlier today, October 13th, 2022 at 5:39pm ET.

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV) ("Southern Silver") reports that it has filed on SEDAR its National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report titled Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Cerro Las Minitas Project, Durango State, Mexico, dated October 13, 2022 (the "Technical Report"). The report was authored by M3 Engineering & Technology Corp. ("M3"), Kirkham Geosystems Ltd. ("KGL"), Entech Mining Limited ("Entech"), and Metallurgical Process Consultants Limited ("MPC").

Southern Silver Files NI43-101 Technical Report for its Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Cerro Las Minitas Project

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV) ("Southern Silver") reports that it has filed on SEDAR its National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report titled Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Cerro Las Minitas Project, Durango State, Mexico, dated October 13, 2022 (the "Technical Report"). The report was authored by M3 Engineering & Technology Corp. ("M3"), Kirkham Geosystems Ltd. ("KGL"), Entech Mining Limited ("Entech"), and Metallurgical Process Consultants Limited ("MPC").

Filing of the Technical Report follows Southern Silver's news release issued August 29th, 2022 announcing the results of its Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") on its 100% owned Cerro Las Minitas Project, Durango State, Mexico. Highlights from the PEA include:

Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for October 18th - 20th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Metals & Mining Growth Virtual Investor Conference to be held on October 18 th - October 20 th .

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend this virtual event showcasing live executive presentations addressing worldwide opportunities in battery and precious metals.

Southern Silver Provides Corporate Update

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV) ("Southern Silver" or the "Company") reports that at the Company's annual general meeting held on September 26, 2022, the shareholders resolved to:

  • Elect incumbent directors: Lawrence Page, K.C., D. Roger Scammell, Eugene Spiering, Nigel Bunting, Larry Buchanan, Peter Cheesbrough, Gina Jones and Russell Ball.
  • Reappoint Smythe LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditor of Southern Silver.
  • Approve the Company's 2022 rolling incentive stock option plan pursuant to which a maximum of 10% of the issued shares will be reserved for issuance under the plan. The plan now provides that an option term may be extended in the event of a self-imposed formal blackout period. In such case, the option would expire 10 days after the expiry of the blackout period. The plan also now includes a provision permitting a broker-assisted "cashless exercise" of stock options. The plan is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

The following officers were reappointed subsequent to the annual general meeting: Lawrence Page, K.C. as President, Robert Macdonald as Vice President, Exploration, Graham Thatcher as Chief Financial Officer, and Arie Page as Corporate Secretary.

Southern Silver Reports Thick Zone of Copper Mineralization at Oro, Cu-Au Project, New Mexico

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV) ("Southern Silver" and the "Company") reports that it has received assay results from the first two drill holes of its approximate 4,000-metre diamond drilling program currently underway to test several Laramide-age copper porphyry and skarn targets at its wholly owned Oro property, located in southwestern New Mexico, USA. The first two deep holes tested the main porphyry target on the Oro property, identified through earlier geological compilation, clay-alteration studies and ZTEM airborne geophysics.

Drilling successfully intersected:

Constantine and American Pacific Mining Announce Securityholder Approval of the Plan of Arrangement at Special Meeting

American Pacific Mining Corp (CSE: USGD FWB: 1QC OTCQX: USGDF) (" American Pacific ") and Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (" Constantine ") (TSXV: CEM) (OTCQX: CNSNF) announced today that Constantine's Securityholders (as defined below) approved the previously announced acquisition of Constantine by American Pacific by way of a plan of arrangement (the " Arrangement ") at a special meeting of Securityholders held earlier today (the " Meeting ").

The special resolution approving the Arrangement was approved by (i) 98.92% of the votes cast by Constantine's shareholders (the " Constantine Shareholders ") present or represented by proxy at the Meeting; (ii) 98.99% of the votes cast by Constantine Shareholders and optionholders of Constantine (collectively, the " Securityholders "), voting as a single class, present or represented by proxy at the Meeting; and (iii) 98.71% of votes cast by Constantine Shareholders other than votes attached to Constantine shares required to be excluded pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions .

First Tellurium Completes Soil Sampling Program at Klondike Project in Colorado

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL OTC FSTTF ) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), is pleased to report that its US-based team of geologists has completed soil sampling at the Company's Klondike tellurium-gold project in south-central Colorado. Data and interpretations from this program will inform a Phase 1 drilling program at Klondike planned for 2023, helping to better formulate drillhole targeting and permitting drill sites.

A total of 343 soil samples were collected over nine days on a grid measuring 1 kilometer x 1 kilometer, with variable sample spacing of 30 to 60 meters east-west and 60 meters north-south. The original grid plan and budget (as announced in the FTEL news release of October 13, 2022) called for 550 samples. The number of samples needed to complete the program's goals was reduced by eliminating samples from areas of transported alluvial deposits, areas of excessively steep terrain with rock talus/scree and little or no soil and eliminating a few peripheral grid lines in areas of lower priority as determined by the geological team on site. All samples will be shipped to ALS Geochemistry for trace-level analysis of 51 elements, including tellurium and gold. Results are expected to be received by mid-to late December.

St. Anthony Gold Corp. Announces First Closing of Financing

St. Anthony Gold Corp. ("St. Anthony" or the "Company") (CSE:STAG)(Frankfurt:M1N)(OTC PINK:MTEHF) announces it has completed a first closing of a non-brokered private placement. The Company accepted subscriptions for 22,028,700 units at a price of $0.035 per unit, for gross proceeds of $771,004,57. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at $0.05 for a period of two years from the date of closing. Securities issued on this closing are subject to a statutory hold period until February 27, 2023

The Corporation paid finder's fees to one qualified finder of $19,026 and issued 543,600 broker warrants. The broker warrants having the same terms as those above.

Empress Royalty Closes Private Placement and Welcomes New Strategic Investor

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has now closed the second and final tranche of its non-brokered private placement of units ("Units") raising an additional US$1M in gross proceeds through the sale of an additional 4,316,666 Units. With the second tranche closing, the Company has raised a total of US$2M which is equivalent to C$2.6M in gross proceeds from the sale of a total of 8,666,666 Units at a price of C$0.30 per Unit (the "Offering

Blue Star Gold Announces $1M Non-Brokered Private Placement

Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (FSE: 5WP0) (OTCQB: BAUFF) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") announces that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to $1,000,000. Pursuant to the offering, the Company will issue 4,000,000 common shares (each a "Share") at a price of $0.25 per Share to raise up to $1,000,000. (the "Private Placement").

The Shares will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period pursuant to securities laws in Canada and, where applicable, the Exchange. The Company intends to use the proceeds for general exploration and working capital.

Blue Star Gold Provides Additional Exploration Results

Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (FSE: 5WP0) (OTCQB: BAUFF) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") announces additional results from its 2022 exploration program across the Company's highly prospective Ulu, Hood River, and Roma projects located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut.

Program Highlights:

