Southern Silver Announces the Extension of the Expiry Date of Certain Common Share Purchase Warrants

Southern Silver Announces the Extension of the Expiry Date of Certain Common Share Purchase Warrants

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV) (the "Company" or "Southern Silver") announces that it intends to apply to the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") for approval to extend the original expiry dates of an aggregate 37,300,477 share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") as follows:

Number of
Warrants		Exercise Price
per Share		Closing Date of
Private Placement		Original Expiry
Date		Proposed Amended
Expiry Date
15,597,500$0.35August 14, 2020August 14, 2023August 14, 2025
8,502,977$0.38August 14, 2020August 14, 2023August 14, 2025
1,200,000$0.50September 11, 2020September 11, 2023September 11, 2025
9,000,000$0.75June 16, 2021June 16, 2023June 16, 2026
3,000,000$0.75June 21, 2021June 21, 2023June 21, 2026

 

All other terms and conditions of the Warrants will remain the same. In accordance with TSXV policies, warrants issued as compensation to brokers and finders will not be extended. The proposed amendments are subject to TSXV approval.

About Southern Silver Exploration Corp.

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. is an exploration and development company with a focus on the identification of world-class mineral deposits in major jurisdictions, advancing them either directly or through joint-venture relationships. Our specific emphasis is on advancing the 100% owned Cerro Las Minitas project, one of the world's largest undeveloped silver-lead-zinc deposits, to a production decision.

Southern Silver has assembled a team of highly experienced technical, operational and transactional professionals to support our efforts in developing (recent robust PEA and updated Mineral Resource) the Cerro Las Minitas project into a premier, high-grade, silver-lead-zinc mine. Our property portfolio also includes the Oro porphyry copper-gold project where a diamond drill program is underway and the Hermanas gold-silver vein project where permitting applications for the conduct of a drill program is underway; both are located in southern New Mexico, USA.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Lawrence Page"
Lawrence Page, K.C.
President & Director, Southern Silver Exploration Corp.

For further information, please visit Southern Silver's website at southernsilverexploration.com or contact us at 604.641.2759 or by email at ir@mnxltd.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Southern Silver Exploration Corp. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/164259

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Southern Silver Reports 9.1metres of 0.92% CuEq in a Recon Hole Testing Skarn/CRD Mineralization at the Oro Project, New Mexico; Corporate Update

Southern Silver Reports 9.1metres of 0.92% CuEq in a Recon Hole Testing Skarn/CRD Mineralization at the Oro Project, New Mexico; Corporate Update

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV) ("Southern Silver" and the "Company") reports that it has received assay results from the final two core holes of its 4,050-metre, 2022 drilling program at its wholly owned Oro property, located in the Laramide-age, porphyry copper belt in southwestern New Mexico, USA.

Hole OR22-012 tested a strong ZTEM geophysical anomaly in an area believed to be relatively high in the metal system and where Cretaceous-age carbonate host rocks were expected to lie at relatively shallow depths beneath Laramide-age andesite volcanic rocks. The hole intersected veins with strongly anomalous gold (12.4 g/t over 0.8 metres at 495.7 metres depth)* in a banded anhydrite+pyrite+calcite breccia vein and, deeper in the hole, intersected anomalous silver and lead (908 g/t Ag and 10.4% Pb over 0.2 metres at 594.6 metres depth) in a barite+galena vein, consistent with expected metal zoning. Favourable carbonate host rocks were intersected with abundant sulfide minerals below a 6-metre-thick massive anhydrite vein at roughly 590-metres depth. The 427.2-metres interval from 578.6 to 1,005.8 metres averages 0.15% CuEq (0.08% Cu, 0.01% Mo, and 1.4g/t Ag), with variable mineralization continuing to the end of the hole at 1,006 metres depth. The strongest mineralization is 9.1 metres of 0.59% Cu, 0.01% Mo, 0.3 g/t Au, and 2.3g/t Ag (0.92% CuEq) from 834.5 to 843.7 metres in a carbonate replacement zone with abundant magnetite, specular hematite, and epidote with minor pyrite, calcite, and anhydrite. Dikes ranging from unaltered to strongly altered are common throughout the hole.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Southern Silver Provides Mineral Resource Update That Includes Newly Identified Shallow High-Grade Deposit at the Cerro Las Minitas Project

Southern Silver Provides Mineral Resource Update That Includes Newly Identified Shallow High-Grade Deposit at the Cerro Las Minitas Project

Mineral Resource Update:
Indicated 140Mozs AgEq or 2.3Blbs ZnEq: 42.7Mozs Ag, 364Mlbs Pb, and 903Mlbs Zn; and
Inferred 210Mozs AgEq or 3.5Blbs ZnEq: 80.0Mozs Ag, 571Mlbs Pb, and 1,029Mlbs Zn

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV) ("Southern") reports that Kirkham Geosystems Ltd. has completed an update of its independent Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") on the Cerro Las Minitas project in Durango State, Mexico. The updated MRE significantly expands sulphide resources in the La Bocona deposit through the incorporation of the North Felsite zone into the resource model. The revised estimate utilizes the same metal pricing and metallurgical recoveries as the previous 2021 MRE, utilizes a Net Smelter Return ("NSR") cut-off, as detailed in Table 1, and reports average grades on a AgEq, ZnEq and $USt NSR basis. The Mineral Resource estimates for the South Skarn, Blind-El Sol Skarn Front and Las Victorias deposits and the small oxide resource initially estimated in 2021, remains unchanged in this current update.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Southern Silver Continues to Identify High-grade Silver Within a 400 Metre Strike at the Cerro Las Minitas Project; Oro Cu-Au-Mo Project, Update

Southern Silver Continues to Identify High-grade Silver Within a 400 Metre Strike at the Cerro Las Minitas Project; Oro Cu-Au-Mo Project, Update

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV) ("Southern Silver") reported assay results from its final four drill holes on the North Felsite - North Skarn targets which continues to confirm and extend silver-polymetallic mineralization on the Cerro Las Minitas project, Durango, Mexico.

Drilling tested an eastern projection of the North Skarn target at approximately 400 metres below surface. Mineralization remains open both laterally to the east and at depth and demonstrates continuity with previously drilled mineralization in the Skarn Front deposit. Drilling also tested gaps within the current drill pattern around hole 21CLM-175 (1.9m of 1530g/t AgEq; see NR-19-21).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Southern Silver Exploration Corp. Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase in Toronto

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase in Toronto

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 9-10, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Southern Silver Files NI43-101 Technical Report for its Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Cerro Las Minitas Project

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Southern Silver Files NI43-101 Technical Report for its Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Cerro Las Minitas Project

This document corrects and replaces in its entirety the previous release that was issued by Southern Silver Exploration Corp. earlier today, October 13th, 2022 at 5:39pm ET.

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV) ("Southern Silver") reports that it has filed on SEDAR its National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report titled Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Cerro Las Minitas Project, Durango State, Mexico, dated October 13, 2022 (the "Technical Report"). The report was authored by M3 Engineering & Technology Corp. ("M3"), Kirkham Geosystems Ltd. ("KGL"), Entech Mining Limited ("Entech"), and Metallurgical Process Consultants Limited ("MPC").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
HYCROFT PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2023 OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

HYCROFT PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2023 OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC) ("Hycroft" or "the Company"), a gold and silver development company that owns the Hycroft Mine in the prolific mining region of Northern Nevada announces operating and financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 . Today, the Company filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2023 which is available at www.sec.govedgar . See "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements" below.

(PRNewsfoto/Hycroft Mining Holding Corporat)

2023 Corporate Highlights:

  • Safety : During the first three months of 2023, the Company reported no lost time accidents. The Hycroft Mine's total recordable injury frequency rate ("TRIFR") for the trailing twelve months was ZERO at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 . The mining industry TRIFR average for the period was 2.02.

  • Cash Position: The Company ended the first quarter of 2023 with $132 million of unrestricted cash, $34 million of restricted cash, and in compliance with debt covenants.

  • Technical: The Company, along with its third-party consultants, completed and filed the Hycroft Property Initial Assessment Technical Report Summary Humboldt and Pershing Counties, Nevada ("2023 Hycroft TRS") with an effective date of March 27, 2023 for the Hycroft Mine. The 2023 Hycroft TRS included measured and indicated mineral resources of 10.6 million ounces of gold and 360.7 million ounces of silver (15.2 million gold equivalent ounces) and inferred mineral resources of 3.4 million ounces of gold and 96.1 million ounces of silver (4.6 million gold equivalent ounces), that are contained in oxide, transitional, and sulfide ores.

2022 Exploration Highlights :

  • The Company launched its 2022-2023 Exploration Drill Program in July 2022 constituting the largest exploration program at the Hycroft Mine in nearly a decade. Phase 1 of the drill program completed approximately 25,000 meters of reverse circulation ("RC") drilling and 4,000 meters of core drilling in 2022. Details and highlights are available on the Company's website.

  • The most recent 2022 core drill hole results received are reflected in Table 1 and highlighted results (shown in grams / metric ton "g/t") include:
    • H22C-5680 (Vortex) returned 30 meters of 0.46 g/t gold and 377.53 g/t silver
      • Including 7meters of 0.29 g/t gold and 1,447.23 g/t silver
    • H22C-5729 (Camel) returned 174 meters of 0.59 g/t gold and 7.32 g/t silver
      • Including 26 meters of 0.78 g/t gold and 8.90 g/t silver
    • H22C-5726 (Camel) returned 130 meters of 0.46 g/t gold and 5.50 g/t silver
      • Including 45 meters of 0.60 g/t gold and 6.05 g/t silver
    • H22C-5726 (Camel) also returned 82 meters of 0.34 g/t gold and 3.21 g/t silver
    • H22C-5726 (Camel) also returned 77 meters of 0.51 g/t gold and 9.20 g/t silver
    • H22C-5694 (Central) returned 52 meters of 0.25 g/t gold and 83.20 g/t silver
      • Including 19 meters of 0.39 g/t gold and 171.34 g/t silver

Table 1


Hole ID

FROM

TO

INTERVAL

GRADE


(meters)

(meters)

(meters)

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

Vortex






H22C-5680

317.3

347.5

30.2

0.46

377.53

including

331.7

338.3

6.6

0.29

1,447.23


369.4

411.2

41.8

0.35

8.00


570.0

579.7

9.8

0.36

21.16







Camel






H22C-5729

45.1

218.8

173.7

0.59

7.32

including

110.6

136.6

25.9

0.78

8.90


261.5

279.8

18.3

0.38

6.35


346.9

363.6

16.7

0.43

4.07

H22C-5726

12.8

142.6

129.8

0.46

5.50

including

20.4

64.9

44.5

0.60

6.05


171.6

253.6

82.0

0.34

3.21


276.8

353.9

77.1

0.51

9.20







Central






H22C-5694

349.6

401.4

51.8

0.25

83.20

including

363.0

381.6

18.6

0.39

171.34







Brimstone






H22C-5738

117.0

123.4

6.5

0.41

48.44


142.5

162.5

19.9

0.46

45.41

Alex Davidson , Vice President of Exploration, commented, "The initial results from core drilling completed during Phase 1 of the 2022-2023 Exploration Drill Program are coming back with equally exciting results as seen in the RC drilling results reported late in 2022 and earlier in 2023.  Phase 1 of the 2022-2023 Exploration Drill Program core drilling was designed to help us better understand what controls mineralization within the deposit and improve continuity within the Vortex, Brimstone, and Camel zones of the known Hycroft Mine mineral resource.  H22C-5680, drilled in the high-grade silver Vortex zone, has three significant intercepts. The first intercept is 30 meters of 377 g/t silver including six meters of 1,447g/t silver, hosted in a strongly silicified hydrothermal breccia.  Additionally, H22C-5729 and H22C-5726 returned results that are significantly thicker than previously modeled and converted previously modeled inferred and waste to measured and indicated mineral resource, improving project economics.  H22C-5694 drilled in the Central zone returned silver results that were significantly better than the model."

Diane R. Garrett , President and CEO commented: "Our safety-focused team delivered a fifth consecutive ZERO TRIFR quarter at Hycroft.  I am extremely pleased with the exploration drill results received to date.  Those results have demonstrated higher than modeled ore grades and better than modeled continuity within the orebody. During the first quarter of 2023, we completed the updated mineral resource estimate for the 2023 Hycroft TRS, analyzed and interpreted drill results from Phase 1 of the 2022-2023 Exploration Drill Program that will guide Phase 2 exploration drilling and advanced the metallurgical and variability test work necessary for designing a sulfide milling operation. We expect Phase 2 exploration drilling will deliver equally exciting results while our enthusiastic team continues to focus on completing the technical work necessary to advance the Hycroft Mine - a unique, world-class scale asset in a Tier 1 mining jurisdiction. I am increasingly confident that our exploration and technical work programs will deliver the results to unlock the value at Hycroft."

About the Hycroft 2022-2023 Exploration Drill Program

The 2022 – 2023 Exploration Drill Program at the Hycroft Mine is a two-phase project comprising approximately 30,000 meters of RC drilling and approximately 7,500 meters of core drilling.  Phase 2 drilling is anticipated to begin in the second quarter of 2023 and includes (i) drilling outside the current plan of operations for which permits are pending; and (ii) drilling prospective high-grade targets within the plan of operation that were refined based on assay results from Phase 1 drilling.

About Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation

Hycroft is a US-based, gold, and silver company developing the Hycroft Mine located in the world-class mining region of Northern Nevada .

Diane R. Garrett ,
President & CEO

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein and public statements by our officers or representatives, that address activities, events or developments that our management expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to such things as future business strategy, plans and goals, competitive strengths and expansion and growth of our business. The words "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "believe" "target", "budget", "may", "can", "will", "would", "could", "should", "seeks", or "scheduled to" and similar words or expressions, or negatives of these terms or other variations of these terms or comparable language or any discussion of strategy or intention identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future and are based on current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to (i) risks related to changes in our operations at the Hycroft Mine, including risks associated with the cessation of mining operations at the Hycroft Mine; uncertainties concerning estimates of mineral resources; risks related to a lack of a completed feasibility study; and risks related to our ability to re-establish commercially feasible mining operations; (ii) industry related risks including fluctuations in the price of gold and silver; the commercial success of, and risks related to, our exploration and development activities; uncertainties and risks related to our reliance on contractors and consultants; availability and cost of equipment, supplies, energy, or reagents.  The exploration target does not represent, and should not be construed to be, an estimate of a mineral resource or mineral reserve, as ranges of potential tonnage and grade (or quality) of the exploration target are conceptual in nature; there has been insufficient exploration of the relevant property or properties to estimate a mineral resource; and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a mineral resource.  These risks may include the following and the occurrence of one or more of the events or circumstances alone or in combination with other events or circumstances may have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, cash flows, financial condition, and results of operations. Please see our "Risk Factors" set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2023, and other reports filed with the SEC for more information about these and other risks. You are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. Although we have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Although these forward-looking statements were based on assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable when made, you are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. In addition, even if our results, performance, or achievements are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, those results, performance or achievements may not be indicative of results, performance or achievements in subsequent periods. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this news release speak only as of the date of those statements. We undertake no obligation to update those statements or publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements to reflect future events or developments.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hycroft-provides-first-quarter-2023-operating-and-financial-results-301811573.html

SOURCE Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JZR Gold Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units

JZR Gold Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units

(TheNewswire)

April 27, 2023 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada JZR Gold Inc. (the " Company " or " JZR ") ( TSXV:JZR ) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated April 21, 2023, it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the " Offering ") of common shares (the " Shares ") by issuing 875,000 units (the " Units ") at a price of $0.60 per Unit for gross proceeds of $525,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share (each, a " Share ") and one share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share (a " Warrant Share ") at a price of $0.90 per Warrant Share for a period of 18 months after the date of issuance. The balance of the Offering is expected to close on or before May 30, 2023. The Units, Shares, Warrants and Warrants Shares are collectively referred to as the "Securities". The Offering is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Securities will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold Provides an Update on its SW Pipe Exploration Program

NV Gold Provides an Update on its SW Pipe Exploration Program

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX) (OTCQB:NVGLF) (FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update for the Company's 100%-owned SW Pipe Project located in Lander County approximately 6 km (3.7 miles) southwest of the Pipeline gold mine in the central Cortez gold belt of north-central Nevada (see Figure 1

Highlights

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals and Vizsla Silver Formalize Joint Technical Committee for Panuco District Exploration

Prismo Metals and Vizsla Silver Formalize Joint Technical Committee for Panuco District Exploration

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) ("Vizsla") strategic investment in Prismo Metals completed in January 2023, Prismo and Vizsla have formalized the establishment of a joint technical committee which will allow for the pursuit of district-scale exploration of Panuco silver-gold district.

The joint technical committee will be comprised of Dr. Craig Gibson, President and CEO of Prismo, Jesus Velador, Vice President Exploration of Vizsla and Dr. Peter Megaw, C,P,G,. Dr. Megaw, who is the Chief Exploration Officer of MAG Silver Corp. (TSX: MAG) has a Ph.D. in geology from the University of Arizona and more than 40 years of relevant experience focused on silver and gold exploration in Mexico. He is a certified Professional Geologist by the American Institute of Professional Geologists and an Arizona Registered Geologist. Dr. Megaw has been instrumental in a number of mineral discoveries in Mexico including new ore bodies at existing mines, Excellon Resources' Platosa Mine, and MAG Silver's Juanicipio and Cinco de Mayo properties; discoveries for which he was given PDAC's 2016 Thayer Lindsley Award. Peter is the author of numerous scientific publications on ore deposits and is a frequent speaker at academic and international exploration and mineralogical conferences.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold Corporation Grants Stock Options

NV Gold Corporation Grants Stock Options

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") announces that it has approved the issuance of 1,225,000 stock options to officers, directors and consultants of the Company to purchase up to 1,225,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. Each option vested immediately and is exercisable for a period of five (5) years at an exercise price of $0.07 per Share, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange

About NV Gold Corporation

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
White Gold Corp. Significantly Increases Inferred Resources by 41% at its Flagship White Gold Project and Reports 1,152,900 Gold Ounces in Indicated Resources and 942,400 Gold Ounces in Inferred Resources, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. Significantly Increases Inferred Resources by 41% at its Flagship White Gold Project and Reports 1,152,900 Gold Ounces in Indicated Resources and 942,400 Gold Ounces in Inferred Resources, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce an updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for its flagship White Gold project located approximately 95 km south of Dawson City in west-central Yukon, Canada. The White Gold project now comprises 16 million tonnes averaging 2.23 gt Au for 1,152,900 ounces of gold in the Indicated Resource category and 19 million tonnes averaging 1.54 gt Au for 942,400 ounces of gold in the Inferred Resource category. Exploration programs supporting the MRE have been backed by partners Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and Kinross Gold Corporation.

Highlights:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

