Badge
South Star Battery Metals
Near-term graphite producer for the clean energy revolution
Graphite Investing

South Star Battery Metals Poised to Become First New Graphite Producer in the Americas Since 1996

Graphite Investing
South Star Battery Metals Poised to Become First New Graphite Producer in the Americas Since 1996

“We're delivering on our milestones. We've got an executive management team that has very experienced mine builders and mine operators. We've proven that we can raise money and build mines and put production in place,” said South Star Battery Metals CEO Richard Pearce.

South Star Battery Metals (TSXV:STS,OTCQB:STSBF) is poised to become the first new graphite producer in the Americas since 1996, according to CEO and Director Richard Pearce.

The company has received environmental permit approval for its Santa Cruz graphite mine in Brazil. The approval is for Phase 2 and 3 production of up to 50,000 tonnes per annum of concentrate for eight mining claims.

“Phase one is 5,000 tonnes per annum of concentrate production. Our nameplate production is 13,000 (tonnes). So as soon as we get our mining permit, we'll be able to step up to 13,000 tonnes. Phase 2 then is an expansion to 25,000 tonnes. In Phase 3, a total of 50,000 tonnes … So as we expand, we just copy-paste the 25,000 tonne per annum module. We are still looking to produce 5,000 tonnes of concentrate in 2024 and sell those to clients,” Pearce said.

Based on current graphite costs, Pearce expects South Star's production to generate enough cashflow to support the company’s studies and other activities.

“I think when you look out across the (graphite) space, first movers like South Star will have a huge advantage (with) an operational team that has experience in building and operating mines. Again, there's just not that many of us out there. So when you look out across the space and all the different projects, South Star is the best performing of the 40+ companies that we keep in our database.”

Watch the full interview with South Star Battery Metals CEO and Director Richard Pearce above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by South Star Battery Metals (TSXV:STS,OTCQB:STSBF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by South Star Battery Metals in order to help investors learn more about the company. South Star Battery Metals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with South Star Battery Metals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

