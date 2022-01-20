Gold Investing News
Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce the strengthening of its technical management team in preparation for a highly active 2022 field season

Thomas Branson, P.Geo., joins the Company as its Exploration Manager. Mr. Branson brings over 15 years' industry experience to the Snowline team, having helped to organize and manage more than $55M in exploration expenditures and over 180,000 metres of drilling. His experience spans several continents but is focused in BC and the Yukon. A registered professional geologist with Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia, Mr. Branson holds a B.Sc. in Earth and Ocean Science from the University of British Columbia and an M.Sc. in Exploration Geology from Rhodes University in South Africa.

Steve Rennalls joins the Company as its Operations Manager. Mr. Rennalls' has worked on the Einarson project in various capacities during four exploration seasons, including most recently with Snowline Gold in 2021 as Camp Manager and logistics manager for the Einarson, Rogue, Ursa, Rainbow and Tosh projects. Mr. Rennalls' background is in marketing, and his acumen, enthusiasm, and lateral thinking in logistics demonstrated during the 2021 field program reinforce his promise in this essential management role. Mr. Rennalls holds a B.Com. from McMaster University and an M.Sc. Admin. from Concordia University.

STOCK OPTIONS

In addition, the Company announces that the Board of Directors of the Company has granted a total of 1,190,00 incentive stock options to various employees, consultants, directors, and officers of the Company. The options are exercisable for one share each at $0.55 per share for a period of five years and are subject to the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan. Options to certain management, consultants and insiders are subject to vesting provisions of 20% every six months from the date of the grant.

FORTHCOMING RESULTS

The Company still awaits drill core assay results for its four drill holes drilled on the Rogue Project's Valley Zone in 2021. All four holes at Valley intersected trace amounts of visible gold in drill core.

In hole V-21-001, the first hole drilled at Valley, sheeted quartz veins were observed across its entire 161 m length. Thirty-one of the many veins observed in this hole contained trace amounts of visible gold, with up to five gold grains observed in a given vein. Visible-gold bearing veins were distributed roughly evenly across the length of the hole.

Valley is a reduced intrusion-related gold target that presents a bulk-tonnage gold exploration model where gold is hosted in widespread arrays of centimetre-scale sheeted quartz veins within and around a felsic intrusion. Valley is a new discovery, and the 2021 drill program represents the first ever drill testing of the target.

QA/QC AND QUALIFIED PERSON

Information in this release has been prepared and approved by Scott Berdahl, P. Geo., Chief Executive Officer of Snowline and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

ABOUT Snowline Gold Corp.

Snowline Gold Corp. is a Yukon Territory focused gold exploration company with a seven-project portfolio covering >100,000 ha. The Company is exploring its flagship 72,000 ha Einarson and Rogue gold projects in the highly prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin. Snowline's project portfolio sits within the prolific Tintina Gold Province, host to multiple million-ounce-plus gold mines and deposits including Kinross' Fort Knox mine, Newmont's Coffee deposit, and Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine. Snowline's first-mover land position provides a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries and the creation of a new gold district.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Scott Berdahl, MSc, MBA, PGeo
CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

Snowline Gold Corp.
+1 778 650 5485
info@snowlinegold.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company reviewing its newly acquired project portfolio to maximize value, reviewing options for its non-core assets, including targeted exploration and joint venture arrangements, conducting follow-up prospecting and mapping this summer and plans for exploring and expanding a new greenfield, district-scale gold system. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things: risks related to uncertainties inherent in drill results and the estimation of mineral resources; and risks associated with executing the Company's plans and intentions. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Overview

Gold mining plays an important role in the economy of the Yukon Territory in Canada. From 1978 to 2017, the single-year value of gold production in the Yukon reached peaks upwards of US$91.1 million in mineral production.

The Selwyn Basin in the Yukon, however, remains relatively underexplored and undervalued. Exploration companies looking to acquire and develop highly prospective projects in the region have the ability to leverage excellent discovery potential and exciting early-stage investment opportunities.

Snowline Gold (CSE:SGD)  is an emerging Yukon Territory-based exploration company focused on exploring highly prospective gold properties with a “cornerstone position in a new gold district, and an established jurisdiction in the Yukon,” according to CEO Nikolas Matysek.

Snowline Gold’s management team includes noteworthy members: Technical Advisor Paul Matysek is a geologist with over 40 years of experience, and has sold five publicly listed exploration and development companies; Technical Advisor Dr. Quinton Hennigh led exploration at First Mining’s (TSX:FF, OTCQX:FFMGF), formerly Gold Canyon Resources, Springpole alkaline gold project near Red Lake in Ontario; and incoming Chairman Dr. Craig Hart a world-renowned scholar on gold and copper deposits. He most recently served as Director of the Mineral Deposit Research Unit at the University of British Columbia, where he initiated industry-sponsored research projects that focused on gold systems and development of novel exploration methods.

The company is currently working to develop and explore its flagship Einarson and Rogue gold projects and recently acquired Cliff, Tosh and Rainbow properties. The company’s diverse asset base covers approximately 70,000 hectares at the intersection of established mineral belts.

The Einarson property covers five primary target areas with high-grade surface grab samples and wide-scale gold anomalies in the soil. Additionally, the Rogue project hosts two prospective targets, which cover a newly-discovered Tombstone series intrusion, and a potential buried intrusion with visible gold observed within its sulfide veining structures.

Snowline Gold advantageously leverages existing geological data from exploration work completed by the previous private operator. This data helps enable fast-tracked development and more rapid, low-cost entry to exploration.

In March 2021, the company announced it had staked additional claims around the Cliff and Tosh gold properties. These claims consolidated the land positions at each project, outlining expansion by 2,121 hectares and 2,069 hectares, respectively.

Upcoming developments for Snowline Gold in 2021 include an over 4,200-meter drilling program to better gauge the full potential of its land position.

The company’s solid share structure has a post-RTO total of over 89,197,000 shares and consists of several strategic shareholders, management and insiders. It has secured over CAD$$6.2 million in working capital for the 2021 exploration season following recent financings. Snowline Gold has a committed 30 percent insider share position.

Snowline Gold’s Company Highlights:

  • Snowline Gold is an emerging gold exploration company focused in the Yukon Territory, Canada. The company has a diverse asset portfolio of seven gold projects covering 70,000 hectares.
  • Key projects include the flagship Einarson and Rogue projects and recently acquired and 100 percent owned Cliff, Tosh and Rainbow properties. The company has a cornerstone position in the prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin.
  • The Einarson and Rogue gold projects sit at the intersection of established mineral belts and host defined gold targets with high-grade potential at world-class scales.
  • Snowline Gold plans for an aggressive and funded field campaign in 2021. This program will focus on drilling across multiple untested high-grade gold targets.
  • The company has world-class management and technical advisory team with over 80 years of combined experience in geological exploration, project prospecting and global gold discovery.
  • Snowline Gold intersected 7.05 metres at 3.96 gt Au, including 0.7 metres at 10.65 gt Au, and 4.00 metres at 4.10 gt Au, including 0.5 metres at 17.95 gt Au in initial drill program at the Jupiter Zone on its Einarson project in the Yukon Territory, Canada.
  • The initial drill program has intersected mineralization in 15 of 15 holes drilled across 930 metres within a 3 kilometre soil anomaly.
  • Step-out drill holes up to 930 metres along the trend continue to hit mineralization.
  • The Jupiter property is thought to host a shallow epizonal orogenic gold system. It is one of eight target zones prospective for orogenic and/or Carlin-style gold mineralization currently recognized on Snowline Gold’s 70%-owned Einarson project

Snowline Gold’s Key Projects

Einarson Gold Project

The Einarson gold project covers 61,690 hectares across Yukon’s mineral-rich and underexplored Selwyn basin. The property encompasses multiple kilometers-long geochemical anomalies associated with thrust-faulted carbonate and Carlin-type gold deposits. Snowline Gold holds a 70 percent interest in 3,016 claims and 100 percent interest in the remaining 25 claims covering the project.

The property hosts multiple structurally controlled quartz mineralization occurrences with grab samples grading up to 34.2 g/t gold. Extensive work of past private operators Anthill Resources and 18526 Yukon Inc. include securing the property’s mineral tenure, collecting more than 25,000 soil samples and 4,500 stream sediment samples, and conducting limited preliminary drilling.

Advanced past exploration totaling upwards of C$20 million primes the company for low-cost entry and fast-tracked development across the project’s primary target areas. These areas include the Mars NE, Avalanche Creek, Mars, Misty and Odd zones.  The Mars NE zone will be the initial focus of exploration efforts at the Einarson project during the 2021 field season.

As the company advances its Einarson project, it recently announced it has intersected 7.05 metres at 3.96 gt Au, including 0.7 metres at 10.65 gt Au, and 4.00 metres at 4.10 gt Au, including 0.5 metres at 17.95 gt Au in initial drill program at the Jupiter Zone.  Highlights of the drill program include the following:

  • The initial drill program has intersected mineralization in 15 of 15 holes drilled across 930 metres within a 3 kilometre soil anomaly.
  • Step-out drill holes up to 930 metres along the trend continue to hit mineralization.
  • The Jupiter property is thought to host a shallow epizonal orogenic gold system. It is one of eight target zones prospective for orogenic and/or Carlin-style gold mineralization currently recognized on Snowline Gold’s 70%-owned Einarson project

Rogue Gold Project

The Rogue gold project comprises 105 mineral claims over 2,439 hectares in a ten by two-kilometer claim block and several nearby satellite blocks totaling 16 additional claims. All claims are 100 percent owned by Snowline Gold. The main target areas include the Valley and Gracie zones.

The main block covers a 9-kilometer trend of hornfels alteration consisting of anomalous gold in rocks, soils and stream sediment. Initial surface rock grab samples collected by previous operators and an independent qualified person contracted by the company include gold grades as high as 152.0g/t, 95.3g/t and 44.8g/t gold at Valley.

Snowline Gold suspects the main trend hosts two members of the Tombstone plutonic suite, the set of Cretaceous intrusions responsible for multi-million ounce reduced intrusion-related gold systems seen at Kinross’s Fort Knox mine and Victoria Gold’s Eagle Mine.

The company intends on conducting an aggressive follow-up exploration program for both targets in 2021, including geological mapping, soil sampling, geophysical surveying and drilling.

Tosh Gold Project

The Tosh gold project in southwestern Yukon covers 3,700 hectares in a similar geological and structural setting to Newmont’s Coffee deposits. The project has the potential to become a significant orogenic gold camp due to high-strain schists and intercalated marble geological profile. Snowline Gold owns 100 percent of the Tosh gold project.

Past exploration has revealed mineralized rock samples of up to 6.8g/t gold and 1,146g/t silver over a 15-kilometer area. Likewise, the company has reported multiple open-ended soil anomalies at least 2.1 kilometers in length, with soil concentrations grading upwards of 5.8g/t gold and 62.1g/t silver.

At Tosh, Snowline Gold expects to commence follow-up exploration and focus on delineating high-priority drill targets in 2021.

Cliff Gold Project

The Cliff gold project covers 2,724 hectares in southwestern Yukon’s Ruby Range placer gold district, a region that has produced over 50,000 ounces of gold since 1991. The property leverages a nearby road-accessible airstrip, hydroelectric station and resources from the Haines Junction township. Snowline Gold owns 100 percent of the Cliff gold project.

Early exploration on the property returned stream sediment grades of up to 480ppb gold and a gold-in-soil anomaly of up to 850ppb gold. In 2013, quartz arsenopyrite vein material found in schists assayed 7.3g/t gold with additional evidence pointing towards high-grade altered granodiorite material.

Snowline Gold remains excited to continue exploring and developing this highly prospective project.

Rainbow Gold Project

The 125-hectare Rainbow Gold Project is located within the Tintina Gold Belt. It covers a gold and pathfinder element soil anomaly associated with surface alteration caused by a recently discovered intrusion, thought to belong to the mid-Cretaceous Tombstone Plutonic Suite. Other Tombstone-related gold deposits within the Tintina Gold Belt include Fort Knox (~11 million ounces Au), and Eagle (~4.8 million ounces Au).

A program of drone surveying, geochemical sampling and structural mapping is planned to establish suitable drill targets on the Rainbow property.

Upcoming developments for Snowline Gold in 2021 include an over 4,200-meter drilling program to better gauge the full potential of its land position. Phase I drilling at the Jupiter zone is nearing completion, having achieved its initial objective of discovering a mineralized structural zone thought to be partially responsible for gold-bearing quartz float boulders that grade up to 25.2 g/t Au previously found on the surface. While encouraged by phase I drill results, which indicate the in-situ presence of an extensive epizonal orogenic gold system, the Company awaits assay results to better assess their significance.

Additionally, the Company closed a C$1,000,000 non-brokered private placement with Crescat Capital in July 2021. The proceeds of the offering will be used to advance the Ursa gold and base metals project, and fund a future 1,500 metre diamond drill programme.

The company’s solid share structure has a total of 89.2M shares and consists of several strategic shareholders, management and insiders including Keith Neumeyer of First Majestic Silver Corp, Eric Sprott, Quinton Hennigh and Dr. Craig Hart. Snowline Gold has a committed 30 percent insider share position.

Snowline Gold’s Management Team

Scott Berdahl, MSc, MBA, P.Geo. – CEO, Director & Co-Founder

Scott Berdahl is a professional geologist with over 15 years of industry experience. Born and raised in the Yukon and based in Whitehorse, he brings a solid technical grounding in discovery-stage exploration alongside in-depth local knowledge. He has business development experience with several private and listed companies focused on gold and base metals.

Berdahl earned a BSc in Geology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, an MSc in Earth Science & Engineering from KAUST in Saudi Arabia, and an MBA from INSEAD in France and Singapore.

Matthew Roma – CFO and Corporate Secretary

Matthew Roma is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) with over 10 years of financial management experience working predominantly with junior mining companies. Mr. Roma articled at Deloitte LLP where he specialized in assurance and advisory services for publicly listed mining companies based both in Canada and the United States

Paul Matysek, MSc. –  Technical Advisor

Paul Matysek is a geologist/geochemist by training, a successful alpha entrepreneur and creator of shareholder value with over 40 years of experience in the mining industry. Since 2004 as either CEO or Executive Chairman, Matysek has sold five publicly listed exploration and development companies, in aggregate worth over $2 billion. Currently, he is the CEO and director of Gold X Mining.

Quinton Hennigh, Ph.D.  –  Technical Advisor

Dr. Quinton Hennigh is an economic geologist with 25 years of exploration experience, mainly gold-related. Early in his career, he worked for major mining firms, including Homestake Mining Company, Newcrest Mining Ltd and Newmont Mining Corp. He has been involved with several Canadian-listed gold companies, including Gold Canyon Resources, where he led exploration at the Springpole alkaline gold project near Red Lake Ontario, a five million-ounce gold asset that was recently sold.

Dr. Hennigh obtained a Ph.D. in Geology/Geochemistry from the Colorado School of Mines.

Craig Hart, PhD, –  Independent Director, Incoming Chair

Dr. Craig Hart is a world-renowned scholar on gold and copper deposits. He most recently served as Director of the Mineral Deposit Research Unit at the University of British

Columbia, where he initiated industry-sponsored research projects that focused on gold and porphyry systems and development of novel exploration methods. He has published over 150 technical papers and spent 14 years with the Yukon Geological Survey.

