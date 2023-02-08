Snowline Gold to Ramp Up Gold Exploration at Yukon Property
“We're going back out there to continue to explore it as a district, not lose sight of the bigger picture and hopefully make a few more of these discoveries,” said Snowline Gold CEO Scott Berdahl.
Snowline Gold to Ramp Up Gold Exploration at Yukon Propertyyoutu.be
Additional preliminary assay results from Snowline Gold's (CSE:SGD,OTC Pink:SNWGF) 2022 drilling program at the Rogue project's Valley zone in Canada's Yukon indicate bulk tonnage with strong grades near surface and a promising target, according to Scott Berdahl, the company’s CEO.
Snowline Gold recently intersected 189.2 meters of 1.2 grams per tonne gold near surface in 170 meters step out. The company also commenced metallurgical testing at the Valley discovery.
“We're in the midst of the discovery even though the drills have shut down from last season. And so that discovery, called Valley, is still taking shape. We have some pretty exciting holes that we're still awaiting assays for … We're also doing metallurgy work there, which is a big box to tick, especially for an early stage project.”
Berdhal said similar deposit types have lots of indicators that the project will be a “very workable gold ore” that’s been seen in places like the Eagle mine in Yukon and Fort Knox in Alaska, where these bulk tonnage targets are.
“It's really a proof of concept for that idea that I mentioned that we launched this company around, and really shows that this district thesis really holds water. And so we're going back out there to continue to explore it as a district, not lose sight of the bigger picture and hopefully make a few more of these discoveries," he said.
“We're coming into 2023 with over $22 million in the bank … We have three drills out there ready to fire up when weather permits in the spring. We'll be hitting the ground running this year,” Berdhal added.
Watch the full interview with Snowline Gold CEO Scott Berdahl above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Snowline Gold (CSE:SGD,OTC Pink:SNWGF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Snowline Goldin order to help investors learn more about the company. Snowline Gold is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Snowline Gold and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
