Snowline has discovered the "Ridge" zone, a 1.0 km stretch of anomalous gold in soils, talus fines and rock samples on the northeast shoulder of the Valley intrusionGold-bearing sheeted quartz veins within this new zone similar are to those hosting Snowline's 2021 Valley drill discoveriesRidge zone significantly increases bulk-tonnage scale potential and further demonstrates fertility of the Valley ...

SGD:CNX