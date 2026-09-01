SkinMedica® Adds Barrier Calming Cream to its Collection of Regenerative Skincare Offerings

SkinMedica® Adds Barrier Calming Cream to its Collection of Regenerative Skincare Offerings

  • In clinical testing, Barrier Calming Cream improved skin barrier support and reduced skin dryness by 30% after just two weeks1
  • SkinMedica® also introduces HA Hydra Collagen Facial Mist for easy, on-the-go hydration

Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), expands SkinMedica's portfolio of regenerative skincare products with the launch of Barrier Calming Cream. The restorative moisturizer is designed to soothe skin while helping restore and fortify the delicate skin barrier.

SkinMedica® Introduces Barrier Calming Cream and HA⁵® Hydra Collagen Facial Mist with Vegan Collagen

Protecting the skin barrier is the foundation of regenerative skincare. Beyond targeting visible concerns, regenerative skincare focuses on supporting the skin's natural renewal process. Seventy percent of skincare consumers in the U.S. say they are more focused on protecting their skin barrier today than they were a year earlier.2

"SkinMedica was a pioneer in regenerative skincare long before it became one of the industry's fastest-growing movements," said Nicole Mowad-Nassar, senior vice president, AbbVie and president, Global Allergan Aesthetics. "With the launch of Barrier Calming Cream, we're continuing to advance our portfolio of science-backed solutions that meet consumers' growing focus on skin barrier health and support healthier-looking skin over time."

The Barrier Calming Cream is powered by Calcium Strengthening Complex and Botanical Calming Complex. Together, these advanced complexes provide:

  • Barrier restoration: Known for its role in bone health, calcium also helps rebalance the skin barrier, promoting resilience when the skin is stressed.
  • Instant calm: Mondo grass root in the Botanical Calming Complex helps calm visible redness and supports tolerance of harsh ingredients.
  • Lasting hydration: The formula helps seal in moisture by replenishing natural lipids. In clinical testing, Barrier Calming Cream improved skin barrier support and reduced skin dryness by 30% after just two weeks.1

"The skin barrier is your body's first line of defense against external stressors. When the barrier is compromised, skin can become dry and sensitive, and even the most powerful ingredients can't perform the way they are intended," said Prithwiraj Maitra, Ph.D., vice president, global skincare research and development, Allergan Aesthetics. "The Barrier Calming Cream is clinically proven to help restore the skin barrier and support skin's retinol tolerance."3

SkinMedica® also recently launched HA Hydra Collagen Facial Mist with Vegan Collagen. The ultra-fine mist is designed to be used over skincare, makeup, and sunscreen, without leaving behind residue for a refreshing boost of hydration between morning and evening skincare routines.

The formula features five forms of hyaluronic acid and vegan Hydra Collagen and is designed to support both instant and lasting hydration. In clinical testing, the mist immediately increased skin hydration levels by 31% with one application and improved skin dryness by 62%.3

SkinMedica® Barrier Calming Cream ($140) and SkinMedica® HA Hydra Collagen Facial Mist with Vegan Collagen ($58) are available at SkinMedica.com and through a network of licensed physicians and medically supervised spas. Follow @SkinMedica on Instagram for more information.

About Allergan Aesthetics 
At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skincare, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.allerganaesthetics.com

About AbbVie
AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, neuroscience and oncology – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @AbbVie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

SkinMedica® Important Information   
Most SkinMedica® products are intended to meet the FDA's definition of a cosmetic product, an article applied to the human body to cleanse, beautify, promote attractiveness, and alter appearances. These SkinMedica® products are not intended to be drug products that diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or condition. These products have not been approved by the FDA and the statements have not been evaluated by the FDA.   

For more information, please talk to your provider or visit SkinMedica.com and DiamondGlow.com. To report an adverse reaction, please call Allergan at 1-800-433-8871. 

References:   

  1. Data on file at SkinMedica®; Comparing week 2 to week 4 timepoints following a Chemical Peel.
  2. Mintel report, March 2024.
  3. Data on file at SkinMedica®.

© 2026 AbbVie. All rights reserved. SkinMedica® designs are trademarks of Allergan, Inc., an AbbVie company. SkinMedica.com

Media:

Ember Garrett

(714) 246-3525

Garrett_Ember@allergan.com 

Investors:

Liz Shea

(847) 935-2211

Liz.Shea@AbbVie.com

 

SkinMedica® Introduces Barrier Calming Cream and HA⁵® Hydra Collagen Facial Mist with Vegan Collagen

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