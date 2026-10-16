Six Weeks, Five Companies: Defense and National Security Tech Insiders Are Buying Their Own Shares

Market Updates News Commentary - Executives and directors receive stock in many ways: grants, option exercises, performance awards. None of those require them to spend their own money. An open-market purchase does. When an insider buys shares at the market price, with personal capital, and then reports the trade to regulators, it is one of the few public signals of how the people closest to a business view its stock. Since the start of September, that signal has shown up across defense, aerospace and national security technology, from a newly independent aerospace company to a Virginia-based decision intelligence software developer whose chair and CEO both bought shares this week. Companies mentioned in today's commentary include: Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I), Honeywell Aerospace Inc. (NASDAQ: HONA), Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KRMN), Castellum, Inc. (NYSE American: CTM), CSP Inc. (NASDAQ: CSPI).
Key Takeaways
- Open-market buys are the insider trades that cost insiders money. Grants and option exercises are compensation; a purchase at market price is a personal investment, disclosed on SEDI in Canada and on Form 4 in the United States.
- edgeTI's chair and CEO bought 320,000 shares between them. Chair James Barrett and CEO Jason Nichols bought shares on October 13 and 14, with Mr. Barrett nearly doubling his holding and Mr. Nichols increasing his by about 70%.
- The buying runs across the sector. A Honeywell Aerospace director bought $998,400 of stock in September, and three Karman Holdings directors bought roughly $1.04 million combined on a single day.
- Smaller national security names saw buying too. Castellum's COO bought 50,000 shares and a 10% owner of CSP Inc. added 4,600 shares in September.
Why Open-Market Buying Gets Watched
Insiders sell stock for many reasons: taxes, diversification, a house, a planned schedule. They generally buy for one. That asymmetry is why investors pay closer attention to open-market purchases than to sales, and why the filings are worth reading line by line. A purchase is not a forecast and it guarantees nothing about future returns, but it is a disclosed decision by someone with detailed knowledge of the business to put personal money into the shares at the prevailing price.
In defense and national security technology, where contract timing, budgets and program awards drive results, that kind of disclosure can be especially useful context for investors trying to understand how management and boards are positioned.
edgeTI's Chair and CEO Buy in the Same Week
Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I), an Arlington, Virginia-based developer of real-time digital operations and decision intelligence software, saw both its board chair and its chief executive officer report open-market purchases this week, according to insider reports filed on SEDI.
James Barrett, Chair of the Board, bought 170,000 subordinate voting shares across five transactions on October 13 and 14 at prices between C$0.3944 and C$0.4405, a total of approximately C$69,300. His reported holding rose from 183,467 shares to 353,467 shares.
Jason Nichols, Chief Executive Officer, bought 150,000 subordinate voting shares in three transactions on October 13 at prices between US$0.2970 and US$0.3110, a total of approximately US$45,600. His reported holding rose from 213,000 shares to 363,000 shares.
edgeTI's edgeCore platform is designed to act as a digital twin of an organization, connecting existing applications and data sources into a single real-time operational view without creating a new data store. The Company works with partners including Austal USA and Sabel Systems Technology Solutions.
Insider Buying Elsewhere in the Sector
Honeywell Aerospace Inc. (NASDAQ: HONA)
Director Craig Arnold reported an open-market purchase of 6,400 shares of Honeywell Aerospace common stock on September 1, 2026, at $156.00 per share, or $998,400 in total. The filing shows 6,400 shares held directly after the purchase. Honeywell Aerospace began trading as an independent company this year following its separation from Honeywell International.
Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KRMN)
Three Karman directors bought shares on September 16, 2026. David Stinnett reported a purchase of 27,000 shares at a weighted average price of $37.3203, about $1.01 million, bringing his direct holding to 3,530,395 shares. Directors Mary D. Petryszyn and Stephen Twitty bought 500 shares and 275 shares, respectively. Karman designs, tests, manufactures and sells mission-critical systems for missile, defense and space programs, including payload protection, aerodynamic interstage and propulsion systems.
Castellum, Inc. (NYSE American: CTM)
Chief Operating Officer Andrew Merriman reported open-market purchases of 50,000 shares on September 9, 2026, at $0.6193 and $0.62 per share, about $31,000 in total, raising his direct holding to 588,531 shares. Vienna, Virginia-based Castellum provides cybersecurity, electronic warfare, software development and data analytics services focused on the U.S. federal government.
Joseph R. Nerges, a 10% owner of CSP Inc., reported six open-market purchases between September 11 and 15, 2026, totaling 4,600 shares at prices from $7.75 to $7.96, about $36,100 in all, for a holding of 1,423,500 shares. CSP provides technology solutions and high-performance products, including managed IT services and its ARIA cybersecurity platform.
Stocks, technical analysis, insider buying, and regular market commentary can all be found here: StockPreachers.com
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