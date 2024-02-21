Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Siren Gold

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Siren Gold Limited (‘SNG’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of SNG, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 26 February 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Siren Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.

SNG:AU
Siren Gold
Siren Gold (ASX:SNG)

Siren Gold


Siren Gold
