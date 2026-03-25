Silver One to Present at John Tumazos Very Independent Research Webinar on April 1, 2026

Silver One Resources Inc. (TSXV: SVE,OTC:SLVRF) (OTCQX: SLVRF) (FSE: BRK1) ("Silver One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that President and CEO Greg Crowe will provide a live webcast presentation at the John Tumazos Very Independent Research, LLC virtual conference on Wednesday, April 1st, at 2:45 pm EDT.

Mr. Crowe plans to review ongoing metallurgical work and drilling programs at Silver One's past producing Candelaria silver mine in Nevada. These programs are designed to upgrade the current resource on its two heap leach pads, provide more heap leach material for a Pilot test to determine silver and gold recoveries using Extrakt/Bechtel's innovative, non-cyanide leaching solutions and to continue drilling potential extensions to the current in-ground silver-gold resource completed in compliance with NI 43-101. The ultimate goal is to complete a Pre-Feasibility study by the end of 2026.

Ongoing work at the Company's Phoenix Silver project in Nevada will also be discussed. At Phoenix Silver, Silver One is continuing to explore for very high-grade silver vein potential. It is also assessing the potential for a porphyry copper-silver system in the southern portion of its property. The property lies immediately along strike from Freeport McMoRan's Miami-City copper producing operations and from BHP's recent Ocelot porphyry discovery. All these projects lie within one of the most prolific porphyry copper-silver belts in the United States, which is also host to Capstone's Pinto Valley, KGHM's Carlota and Rio Tinto-BHP's Resolution deposits.

To access the live presentation, please register in advance by going to:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8422108889641405020

Qualified Persons

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert M. Cann, P. Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and an independent consultant to the Company.

About Silver One

Silver One is focused on the exploration and development of quality silver projects. The Company holds 100% interest in its flagship project, the past-producing Candelaria Mine located in Nevada. Potential reprocessing of silver from the historic leach pads at Candelaria provides an opportunity for possible near-term production. Additional opportunities lie in previously identified high-grade silver intercepts down-dip and potentially increasing the substantive silver mineralization along-strike from the two past-producing open pits.

The Company owns 636 lode claims and five patented claims on its Cherokee project located in Lincoln County, Nevada, host to multiple silver-copper-gold vein systems, traced to date for over 11 km along-strike.

Silver One also owns a 100% interest in the Silver Phoenix Project. The Silver Phoenix Project is a very high-grade native silver prospect that lies within the "Arizona Silver Belt," immediately adjacent to the prolific copper producing area of Globe, Arizona.

For more information, please contact:

Silver One Resources Inc.
Gary Lindsey - VP, Investor Relations
Phone: 604-974‐5274
Mobile: (720) 273-6224
Email: gary@strata-star.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Silver One cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Silver One's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Silver One's limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on the Candelaria Project, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Silver One undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289846

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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