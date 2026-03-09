Video

Silver Hammer Mining
Pure-play Silver Portfolio in Tier-1 Jurisdictions
Silver Hammer Mining: Fully Financed for 2026 Exploration Program in Idaho and Nevada
Silver Investing

Silver Hammer Mining: Fully Financed for 2026 Exploration Program in Idaho and Nevada

Pia Rivera
By Pia Rivera Mar 09, 2026
Pia Rivera
Pia oversees the Production teams in Vancouver and Toronto. She was the first production manager at INN in 2008, left briefly and rejoined the company in 2011. Since then, she has been helping provide value to mining, cannabis, technology and life science companies by ensuring that campaign deliverables are executed on time and on spec. Pia holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.
“The company is now positioned well financially to fully explore its multiple high-grade and drill-ready historical silver mines in Idaho and Nevada, where we control 100 percent with no underlying royalties, cumbersome earn-in exploration agreements or future payments required,” said President, CEO and Director Peter Ball.

Silver Hammer Mining (CSE:HAMR,OTCPL:HAMRF) President, CEO and Director Peter Ball outlined the company’s key objectives in 2026 following its successful closing of a C$3,913,617 non-brokered private placement.

The company said it will first focus on evaluating results from the Silverton project in Nevada, where drilling was conducted in December: “We had to do some resampling of the assays, and in other labs we're waiting for those holes to be fully analyzed and released to the public.”

Meanwhile, the past-producing Silver Strand project in Idaho's Coeur d’Alene Mining District remains fully permitted and is set for exploration in the summer of 2026. Ball said that its California patent within the Eliza project can also be drilled as soon as a drill and crew arrives on site, with no further permits required.

In late 2025, the company acquired the Fahey Group project, which is said to be the last property within the Silver Belt of the Coeur d’Alene Mining District that has remained largely unexplored. It sits between two of the well-known silver mines in North America: Americas Gold and Silver's (TSX:USA,NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Galena mine and the historic Sunshine mine, owned by private company Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining.

Ball said that Silver Hammer will continue to review new projects that are “accretive” to its strategy of becoming a leading silver exploration company in North America, highlighting how Nevada and Idaho are some of the best places to look for silver at current metal prices.

“Whatever it is today, US$90 (or) US$95 an ounce, it gives us a real opportunity. If we hit any holes in all our projects this year, I think we'll reward our shareholders from the investors that we recently brought in.”

Watch the full interview with Silver Hammer Mining CEO Peter Ball above.

Ranking first in the world in the Fraser Institute’s 2025 Annual Survey of Mining Companies, Nevada remains a top choice for companies. Prince Silver’s (CSE:PRNC,OTCQB:PRNCF) flagship Prince silver project stands to benefit from its outstanding permitting process and geology.

Prince Silver CEO and Director Derek Iwanaka said Nevada is “probably one of the best places to be in terms of permitting” in his 20 year career, given the straightforward process and established regulations.

Prince Silver is located at the Pioche Mining District of Lincoln County, recently returning assays including 1,331 grams per tonne silver, 14.17 percent manganese, 2.19 percent lead and 4.45 percent zinc at 3.05 meters from an initial drilling program.

Historic production at the mine reached 1.12 million tonnes at 4.5 percent zinc, 100 grams per tonne silver, 2.8 percent lead and 0.5 grams per tonne gold (approximately 11.1 percent zinc equivalent).

The project has also increased its land position more than twofold with the addition of approximately 656 acres as of January 2026. Iwanaka shared that Prince Silver will now begin an internal resource estimate to analyze where the project stands, as the goal is to bring the resource to about 100 million silver equivalent ounces.

A C$4.75 million placement was closed by the company in February 2026. This brings its treasury to over C$8 million, which will also cover ongoing metallurgical work and a maiden mineral resource estimate underway.

“Fortunately, we do have the funding to continue drilling. And if maybe it requires another five or 10 extra holes, we have the treasury to do that. Hopefully, that would top us up to getting to that 100 million plus ounces (goal).”

Oreterra Metals (TSXV:OTMC) is set to launch its first-ever discovery drill program at the Trek South porphyry copper-gold prospect in BC, Canada, a pivotal moment following a corporate restructuring that culminated in the company emerging under its new name on February 2.

Speaking at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada convention, CEO and Director Kevin Keough detailed that Oreterra is focused on gold and copper exploration across BC, Nevada and Ontario, with a specific emphasis on porphyries — large systems known to host significant copper, gold and silver deposits, making them highly attractive to major mining companies.

Keough, previously known for the successful discovery and sale of the Saddle North project to Newmont (NYSE:NEM,ASX:NEM), noted that his involvement was spurred by the "exceptionally fine" Trek South asset.

The company, formerly Romios Gold Resources, delivered a technical report on January 22, outlining the initial drill program for the coming summer, including proposed drill hole locations and the overall approach.

The restructuring was succeeded by a major financing round that Keough described as an "enormously successful" raise. “We had to lift the lid on the financing several times, which is unheard of. That's simply because there was so much interest in what we're proposing,” he said.

With capital secured, the company's focus is now entirely on executing the upcoming drill program. Keough suggested that a significant discovery in the current commodities environment, characterized by high gold and copper prices, could drive the stock price "to C$40," a substantial increase compared to potential valuations of "C$3 to C$4 in the past."

