Silver Hammer Mining: Fully Financed for 2026 Exploration Program in Idaho and Nevada

Silver Hammer Mining (CSE:HAMR,OTCPL:HAMRF) President, CEO and Director Peter Ball outlined the company’s key objectives in 2026 following its successful closing of a C$3,913,617 non-brokered private placement.

The company said it will first focus on evaluating results from the Silverton project in Nevada, where drilling was conducted in December: “We had to do some resampling of the assays, and in other labs we're waiting for those holes to be fully analyzed and released to the public.”

Meanwhile, the past-producing Silver Strand project in Idaho's Coeur d’Alene Mining District remains fully permitted and is set for exploration in the summer of 2026. Ball said that its California patent within the Eliza project can also be drilled as soon as a drill and crew arrives on site, with no further permits required.

In late 2025, the company acquired the Fahey Group project, which is said to be the last property within the Silver Belt of the Coeur d’Alene Mining District that has remained largely unexplored. It sits between two of the well-known silver mines in North America: Americas Gold and Silver's (TSX:USA,NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Galena mine and the historic Sunshine mine, owned by private company Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining.

Ball said that Silver Hammer will continue to review new projects that are “accretive” to its strategy of becoming a leading silver exploration company in North America, highlighting how Nevada and Idaho are some of the best places to look for silver at current metal prices.

“Whatever it is today, US$90 (or) US$95 an ounce, it gives us a real opportunity. If we hit any holes in all our projects this year, I think we'll reward our shareholders from the investors that we recently brought in.”

Watch the full interview with Silver Hammer Mining CEO Peter Ball above.