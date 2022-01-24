Silver Hammer Mining President Morgan Lekstrom: Moving at Lightning Speed Towards Potential Exploration Payoff
With confirmed significant gold-silver mineralization at Silver Strand and reported high-grade silver assays from rock samples at the Eliza silver project, Silver Hammer Mining President Morgan Lekstrom is excited to turn these projects into producing assets.
With confirmed significant gold-silver mineralization at Silver Strand and reported high-grade silver assays from rock samples at the Eliza silver project, Silver Hammer Mining (CSE:HAMR,OTCQB:HAMRF) President Morgan Lekstrom is excited to turn these projects into producing assets.
Last year, Silver Hammer Mining announced positive results from its work at the Silver Strand, Eliza silver and Silverton silver projects, which all show near-production potential.
“Silver Strand in Idaho was a past-producing mine,” Lekstrom said. "There is a mill close by owned by the New Jersey Mining Company, and they have made it very public that they're looking to sell off this mill in a year or two. We're looking at how we're going to be expanding our resources in Idaho, which is extremely friendly for mining. The area seems very pro-development, pro-mining in a responsible way. And I think we're going to keep developing in that community aspect."
After bringing in the Silver Strand asset, the company got hold of two very high-potential past-producing silver assets in Nevada. Eliza is in the historic and prolific Hamilton District with not only high-grade silver, but 7 percent high-grade copper as well. The Silverton project is close to Tonopah, which is a past-producing silver asset.
Silver Hammer Mining plans to complete further exploration, including geochemistry, geophysics programs and drill targeting in the future. The company will be drilling at Silver Strand and at its two Nevada assets.
“We are moving at lightning speed and we're looking forward to it," Lekstrom said. "We're sitting pretty well to execute on the current drill plans that we have for Silver Strand and our plans for Eliza and Silverton. We have three high-potential mines. We're proving that out at Silver Strand with more drilling underground, more drilling on surface. A lot of results can be coming out there, and any one of those could hit that large-potential exploration payoff, and really skyrocket the stock up.”
Watch the full interview of Silver Hammer Mining President Morgan Lekstrom above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Silver Hammer Mining (CSE:HAMR,OTCQB:HAMRF). This interview provides information that was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Silver Hammer Mining in order to help investors learn more about the company. Silver Hammer Mining is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Silver Hammer Mining and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.