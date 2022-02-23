Life Science NewsInvesting News

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K70) ("Silo Wellness" or the "Company"), a leading global psychedelics company, today announces several corporate updates.

On February 4, 2022, the Company completed its first Jamaican psilocybin retreat of 2022 entitled "Renew Your Purpose" (see press release of December 16, 2021). This five-day/four-night psilocybin-assisted retreat was centered around purpose and self-reflection with preparation focusing on themes present in author Jessica Huie's book PURPOSE.

"I felt like a neural pathway in my brain had opened up. There was a release," stated Whitney Leming-Salisbury, a "Renew Your Purpose" retreat participant from the United States. "The combination of yoga, ceremonies, the workshops and one on one sessions with the guides, really solidified my integration with the medicine. Before you consider any other Earth medicine, I really think psilocybin is the best first step - especially with Silo, because the approach is gradual and gentle and there is no reason to fear at all - possibly the most beautiful approach I've ever had to a healing therapy."

"It is responses like Whitney's that gives our team our own sense of purpose," said Silo Wellness Chief Executive Officer Douglas K. Gordon. "This is why we do what we do: to safely introduce individuals to psychedelics in a legal place in the western hemisphere."

Additional scheduled retreats can be found at www.SiloWellness.com.

Other Corporate Updates

On February 11, 2022, the Silo Wellness functional mushroom brand Marley One sponsored a live and metaverse concert "For the Love of Hip Hop" held in Savannah, Georgia. It was headlined by Outcast's Big Boi and featured several other rap artists including Sleepy Brown, Goodie Mob, Young Dro, Lil Scrappy, Ying Yang Twins and Kurupt & Daz (see press release of February 10, 2022).

Effective February 22, 2022, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary and Jungle Med Inc. have mutually cancelled their letter of intent for an exclusive licensing agreement for manufacturing, marketing, and distributing the Company's patent-pending, metered-dosing psilocybin nasal spray in Columbia and Brazil (see press release of April 15, 2021). A definitive agreement was not reached between the parties, although the company is continuing to explore potential working relationships.

For more information about Silo Wellness, please visit https://www.silowellness.com/. To buy Marley One products, please visit https://marleyone.com/.

ABOUT Silo Wellness

Silo Wellness is a growth-oriented holding company focused on functional mushroom and psychedelic opportunities that benefit from a unified ecosystem and exceptional leadership. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Toronto, Silo Wellness has operations in Jamaica and Oregon. Silo Wellness is a publicly-traded company on the Canadian (CSE: SILO) and Frankfurt (FSE: CK70) exchanges and trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (OTCQB: SILFF).

Silo Wellness offers a diverse and growing portfolio of functional mushroom products, psychedelic wellness retreats in Jamaica and Oregon, cultivation of psychedelic mushrooms and truffles in Jamaica, development of a brick-and-mortar smart shop in Jamaica, and intellectual property, focused initially on the commercialization of its metered-dosing psilocybin nasal spray.

In March 2021, Silo Wellness announced a multi-year licensing agreement with the family of legendary musician Bob Marley for the exclusive worldwide rights to brand, market and sell a distinct product line of functional and psychedelic mushrooms. The Marley One line of functional mushrooms is available at www.MarleyOne.com.

For more information about Silo Wellness, please visit www.silowellness.com.

For further information, please contact:

Silo Wellness Corporate Information:
Mike Arnold, President/Director
541-900-5871
ir@silowellness.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates, and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to the Company's future business plans. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, regulatory, political and social uncertainties and the potential impact of COVID-19. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk factors included in Silo Wellness's continuous disclosure documents available on www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Silo Wellness assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law. NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Silo Wellness (CSE:SILO,FRA:3K70,OTC:SILFF) is a vertically oriented and integrated mushroom company. It currently has four primary lines of business, including specialized psychedelic wellness retreats in Oregon and Jamaica, a patent-pending nasal spray, its premium Silo Wellness retail brand and psychedelic mushroom cultivation in Jamaica.

