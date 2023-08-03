ARway.ai Launches SaaS Business Model, Anticipates Increased Adoption, Revenue, And Expansion

Psychedelics Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Milestone in Psychedelic Wellness: Silo Wellness and NUGL's Share Exchange Paves Way for Expansion and Collaboration

Milestone in Psychedelic Wellness: Silo Wellness and NUGL's Share Exchange Paves Way for Expansion and Collaboration

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K7A) ("Silo" or "the Company"), a pioneer in the psychedelic and wellness space, and NUGL Inc. (OTC Pink: NUGL), a multifaceted Jamaican cannabis and psychedelics lifestyle company, are thrilled to announce a strategic partnership through Kaya Group to bring a comprehensive range of psychedelic wellness experiences and retreats in Jamaica. This partnership, executed August 2, 2023, entails a significant transaction that underscores the strategic value of this collaboration.

Key Highlights of the Transaction

Under the terms of the agreement, Silo Wellness acquired 25,081,369 shares of NUGL in exchange for the issuance of 15,293,640 shares of Class A common stock in Silo in this arms-length transaction. In accordance with the agreement, both Silo Wellness and NUGL are bound by conditions that prohibit the transfer or sale of purchased shares for a minimum period of 12 months, unless the shares have been properly registered under the Securities Act or are exempt from registration. Pursuant to CSE Policy 6.2(5), the shares will be issued after five business days (see the Form 9 filed on the CSE website) with price protection at the 20-day VWAP of CAD$0.012. There is no finder's fee, and shareholder approval is not required due to the size of the transaction.

Enhanced Retreat Experiences and Market Presence

Silo Wellness intends to incorporate Kaya's psilocybin offerings to provide holistic and diversified experiences at their wellness retreats, enabling participants to explore alternative healing and mental health treatments that harness the potential synergies between cannabis and psilocybin.

In light of the recent financial successes of NUGL/Kaya, with top-line revenue hitting $2.2M USD in 2022 ($1.5M gross profit; $2.7M net loss), an increase in revenue from $1.8M USD in 2021, Silo Wellness' partnership with NUGL/Kaya Group brings even more opportunity for expansion and solidifies the company's presence in Jamaica, a region championing the burgeoning psychedelics industry. With the market projected to be worth $5.7 billion globally by 2027 (per the "Psychedelic Drugs: Global Market Outlook"), Silo Wellness attempts to strategically place itself for substantial growth.

Mike Arnold, founder and CEO of Silo Wellness and an Oregon attorney, asserts, "Our collaboration with Kaya is a monumental stride in realizing our vision to offer holistic treatments and broaden our international footprint. We're committed to providing transformative plant medicine wellness experiences."

Echoing this sentiment, Bali Vaswani, CEO of NUGL and Founder of Kaya, adds, "Jamaica is a perfect market for psilocybin offerings, and together with Silo Wellness, we will contribute to the evolving conversation around the potential benefits of these natural compounds."

Other Corporate Updates

The Company is excited to announce the appointment of Michael Hartman as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Mr. Hartman developed the intellectual property portfolio that helped launch Silo in 2018 and is a major shareholder and current board member.

In other corporate developments, Silo Wellness has terminated the previously announced transaction with BitGift (OTC Pink: MONI) due to a lack of responses to repeated attempts to engage and conduct due diligence.

Contact:
Mike Arnold, CEO
541-900-5871
IR at Silo Wellness dot com

For more information about Silo Wellness or to book a Jamaican psychedelic retreat, please visit www.silowellness.com.

About Silo Wellness

Silo Wellness Inc., founded in Oregon and a leader in psilocybin wellness retreats, is unwavering in its dedication to destigmatize and democratize transformative psychedelic experiences. Oregon trial lawyer and entrepreneur Mike Arnold founded Silo Wellness in 2018, and it stands as the state's only publicly traded company actively providing psilocybin experiences to clients. The company's retreats, currently set in the breathtaking landscapes of Jamaica with expansion plans in Oregon, facilitate personal healing journeys.

Silo Wellness has received significant media recognition for its groundbreaking work, notably including a feature in Anderson Cooper's CNN documentary, 'Magic Mushrooms: Can They Change Your Mind?' During this documentary (now on HBO Max), CNN Correspondent David Culver experiences on-camera psilocybin therapy, illuminating the transformative power of these experiences. It further emphasizes Silo Wellness's ambitious plans for a rural psilocybin service center in the Portland area, complete with overnight accommodations, pending land use permits. Acknowledging potential challenges and competition in this emergent field, Silo Wellness remains resolute in its mission to bring the healing power of psilocybin to those in need.

Please share and comment on Silo's posts on social media:

About Kaya Group and NUGL Inc.

Kaya is a leader in Jamaica's fast-growing hospitality and tourism industry through its three Kaya Herb House retail locations and Gap Café wellness center. Kaya Herb House Drax Hall near Ocho Rios is Jamaica's first legal Medical Marijuana dispensary and the company's flagship retail complex. It is also the base for Kaya's cultivation and processing operations. The second Kaya Herb House in Kingston is minutes from the Bob Marley Museum, Jamaica House, the Office of the Prime Minister, and the French Embassy in the heart of Kingston within the golden triangle. Kaya's third retail location in the historic town of Falmouth is minutes from the cruise ship terminal and about 30 minutes from Montego Bay. Kaya recently opened the first phase of its Wellness Center at The Gap Café, located in the pristine hills of the Jamaican Blue Mountains, approximately 21 miles from Kingston outside the entrance to Holywell Recreation Park. The Gap Café has been a Jamaican treasure for nearly a century. Kaya has operated it as a wellness center since December 2022.

Kaya offers tours of Kaya Farm at its Drax Hall location, with more than 45 different genetics being cultivated and processed. All of our Kaya Herb House retail locations include:

  • A Dab Bar Consumption Lounge.

  • An authentic Italian thin-crust pizzeria.

  • Our world-renowned Square Grouper bar.

Kaya targets the potential multibillion-dollar industry for developing, marketing, and distributing psilocybin mushrooms, which are legal in Jamaica, through its Kaya Extracts division. For more information about Kaya, please visit https://kayaherbhouse.com.

Follow Kaya on social media using the links below:

The NUGL platform provides companies in the cannabis industry with targeted networking and advertising opportunities to expand their reach by connecting with consumers where cannabis is legal.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/175978

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Silo WellnessSILO:CNXCSE:SILOLife Science Investing
SILO:CNX
Silo Wellness
Sign up to get your FREE

Silo Wellness Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Silo Wellness

Silo Wellness


Keep reading...Show less
Jamaica Based Kaya Group Forges Partnership with Silo Wellness for Psychedelic Wellness Experiences and Retreats; Announces Share Exchange Agreement

Jamaica Based Kaya Group Forges Partnership with Silo Wellness for Psychedelic Wellness Experiences and Retreats; Announces Share Exchange Agreement

Kaya Group ("Kaya" or "the Company") (OTC: NUGL), the first medicinal Ganja herb house in the Caribbean and holistic, wellness-focused ecosystem, announced today a strategic partnership with Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K7A) ("Silo"), a pioneer in the psychedelic and wellness space, to offer a comprehensive range of incomparable psychedelic wellness experiences and retreats in Jamaica. The partnership combines Kaya's three Kaya Herb House retail locations and Gap Café wellness center with Silo's expertise in managing psilocybin wellness retreats in Jamaica's legal psilocybin market.

Key Highlights of the Transaction
Under the terms of the agreement, Silo Wellness acquired 25,081,369 shares of NUGL in exchange for the issuance of 15,293,640 shares of Class A common stock in Silo in this arms-length transaction. In accordance with the agreement, both Silo Wellness and NUGL are bound by conditions that prohibit the transfer or sale of purchased shares for a minimum period of 12 months, unless the shares have been properly registered under the Securities Act or are exempt from registration. Pursuant to CSE Policy 6.2(5), the shares will be issued after five business days (see the Form 9 filed on the CSE website) with price protection at the 20-day VWAP of CAD$0.012. There is no finder's fee and shareholder approval is not required due to the size of the transaction.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Can Psilocybin / Oregon's Silo Wellness "Change your Mind?" - Anderson Cooper's CNN Documentary with Journalist Tripping on Camera this Sunday; Debt Settlement Updates

Can Psilocybin / Oregon's Silo Wellness "Change your Mind?" - Anderson Cooper's CNN Documentary with Journalist Tripping on Camera this Sunday; Debt Settlement Updates

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K7A) ("Silo" or "the Company"), a pioneer in psilocybin wellness retreats, is excited to announce its feature this Sunday on a groundbreaking CNN documentary episode of The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper.

The episode, entitled 'Magic Mushrooms: Can They Change Your Mind?' takes an unprecedented step in mainstream media coverage of psychedelic therapies: CNN Correspondent David Culver undergoes psilocybin therapy on camera, providing viewers with a firsthand perspective on the transformative journey. This is a follow-up on Mr. Culver's CNN story featuring Silo Wellness last November.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Moon Equity Holdings to Sell BitGift Asset to Silo Wellness in Exchange for a Dividend

Moon Equity Holdings to Sell BitGift Asset to Silo Wellness in Exchange for a Dividend

Via NewMediaWire Moon Equity Holdings Corp. ("MONI" or "the Company") (OTC: MONI) has signed a binding letter of intent ("LOI") to divest its BitGift asset to Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K7A), an Oregon-based psychedelics company, for a sum up to CAD$500,000. At closing, MONI plans to allocate the Silo shares as a dividend to MONI existing shareholders, based on a record date to be determined by FINRA.

Moon Equity Holdings CEO, Frank Ottaviani, stated, "We are pleased to have entered into this agreement with Silo Wellness, and we are looking forward to integrating the BitGift platform into Oregon's psilocybin market and beyond. This technology will provide significant value to Silo and its clients. This transaction is timely for MONI as we've been working to finalize our previously announced acquisition of MONI by an aviation company."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Oregon Psilocybin Company Silo Wellness to Resume Trading on Canadian Securities Exchange

Oregon Psilocybin Company Silo Wellness to Resume Trading on Canadian Securities Exchange

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K7A), is pleased to advise that trading of its common shares on the CSE will resume tomorrow (Tuesday, April 11, 2023). As previously announced, the cease trade order was revoked by the Ontario Securities Commission, and all outstanding annual filing documents have been filed by the Company.

Shareholder Updates

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silo Wellness Submits Annual Filings After Completion of Audited Financials; Management Commentary

Silo Wellness Submits Annual Filings After Completion of Audited Financials; Management Commentary

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K7A), announced the filing of the Company's audited annual financial statements and corresponding management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended October 31, 2022, (collectively, the "Annual Filings"). The Annual Filings are available for download from the Company's SEDAR profile.

The filling of the Annual Filings is an automatic application to the Ontario Securities Commission to revoke the previously-disclosed Failure to File Cease Trade Order (the "FFCTO"). Trading is expected to resume on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") shortly after the revocation of the FFCTO.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ocumetics Announces Completion of First Tranche of Unit Private Placement

Ocumetics Announces Completion of First Tranche of Unit Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - July 25, 2023.  Ocumetics Technology Corp. (" Ocumetics " or the " Corporation ") ( TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO) announces that it has completed the first tranche of the private placement previously announced by the Corporation on June 22, 2023.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
a scientist holding a petri dish with lab-grown ground beef

How to Invest in Lab-grown Meat

Technology startups and scientists are making significant investments in lab-grown meat as interest in the industry increases. The move is backed by growing concern over the environmental impact of livestock, a segment that accounts for about 15 percent of the global greenhouse gas emissions generated by humans.

As world's population grows and more food is required, lab-grown meat, also called cultivated or cultured meat, might become a regular part of our diets, making its way onto the dinner table and appearing at some of our favorite restaurants. In fact, July has already featured the first-ever sale of cultivated chicken in the US, a major milestone for the market.

Still, the prospect of this meat 2.0 can raise many questions for those unfamiliar with the space. So what is lab-grown meat, and how can you invest in this budding industry?

Keep reading...Show less
CSE Bulletin: Reinstatement - Albert Labs International Corp.

CSE Bulletin: Reinstatement - Albert Labs International Corp.

Effective immediately, Albert Labs International Corp. will be reinstated for trading.

The Company has rectified the situation that gave rise to the suspension.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ABRT

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ABRT

Trading resumes in:

Company: Albert Labs International Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
C4 Therapeutics Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application for CFT8919, an Orally Bioavailable BiDAC Degrader Targeting EGFR L858R for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

C4 Therapeutics Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application for CFT8919, an Orally Bioavailable BiDAC Degrader Targeting EGFR L858R for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing targeted protein degradation (TPD) science to develop a new generation of small-molecule medicines and transform how disease is treated, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the company's investigational new drug (IND) application for CFT8919, an orally bioavailable BiDAC™ degrader designed to be potent and selective against EGFR L858R for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients.

This milestone marks C4T's fourth IND clearance from its proprietary TORPEDO ® platform. In May 2023, C4T and Betta Pharmaceuticals entered into an exclusive licensing agreement for the development and commercialization of CFT8919 in Greater China, including Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR and Taiwan. In China, approximately 693,000 patients were diagnosed with NSCLC in 2020 and approximately 40% of these cases are driven by the EGFR mutation. The L858R mutation is the second most common EGFR mutation, found in approximately 40% of NSCLC patients with EGFR mutations in China. Betta Pharmaceuticals is responsible for preparing and submitting a Clinical Trial Application to the National Medical Products Administration in China and plans to commence a first-in-human clinical trial of CFT8919 in China. C4T expects to initiate clinical trial activities outside Greater China following the completion of Betta Pharmaceuticals' Phase 1 dose escalation study in Greater China.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ocumetics Announces Private Placement

Ocumetics Announces Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - June 22, 2023 - Ocumetics Technology Corp. (" Ocumetics " or the " Corporation ") ( TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO) announces that it proposes to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 3,333,333 units of the Corporation (" Units ") at a price of $0.30 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000.  There will be no minimum subscription level for this offering.  Each Unit will consist of one common share in the share capital of the Corporation (" Common Share ") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.  Each whole warrant (" Warrant ") will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.60 for a period of two years from the date of issuance of the Warrant.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silo Wellness
Sign up to get your FREE

Silo Wellness Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Jamaica Based Kaya Group Forges Partnership with Silo Wellness for Psychedelic Wellness Experiences and Retreats; Announces Share Exchange Agreement

Drilling High Priority Targets at Fields Find West

Exploration Commences on Duke Rare Earth Project in the Northern Territory

Exploration Program Underway at the Advanced Hidden Lake Lithium Project, NWT Canada

Related News

Resource Investing

Drilling High Priority Targets at Fields Find West

rare earth investing

Exploration Commences on Duke Rare Earth Project in the Northern Territory

Lithium Investing

Exploration Program Underway at the Advanced Hidden Lake Lithium Project, NWT Canada

Uranium Investing

Lobo Tiggre: Uranium is My Focus Right Now, Everything Else is Wait and See

Lithium Investing

Top 11 Battery Metals Stocks on the TSX and TSXV in 2023

Nickel Investing

Blackstone Eyes Rare Earths Value Chain with New Three-way Deal, Says Exec

Battery Metals Investing

ACME Lithium Clarifies Technical Report Disclosure

×