Sienna Resources Inc. is pleased to announce that the maiden drill program has revealed a new lithium discovery on the 100% owned Blue Clay Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada . Lithium values as high as 1230 ppm Li were encountered with 800 ppm Li over 120 feet, including 1,011 ppm Li over 40 feet. The Blue Clay Lithium Project consists of 150 contiguous claims totaling approximately 2,950 acres prospective ...

SIE:CA