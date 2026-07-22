Shawn Khunkhun: Silver, Gold in Pre-Mania Phase, Here's What Comes Next

Shawn Khunkhun of Contango Silver & Gold (TSX:CTGO,NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) shares his thoughts on the outlook for silver, saying that while he expects higher prices long term, the white metal could still go lower than where it is today.

"Could we see US$40 (per ounce) silver, could we see US$50 silver? It's possible," he said. "But based on continued industrial demand, and based on mine output, I believe higher prices are inevitable."

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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.