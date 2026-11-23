S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, S&P SmallCap 600:
- S&P MidCap 400 constituent SharkNinja Inc. (NYSE: SN) will replace AES Corp. (NYSE: AES) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) will replace SharkNinja in the S&P MidCap 400, and Guardian Pharmacy Services Inc. (NYSE: GRDN) will replace Paycom Software in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, December 2. A consortium, including Global Infrastructure Partners and EQT Infrastructure, are acquiring AES in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.
- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) will replace Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, December 1. Transocean is acquiring Valaris in a deal expected to close soon pending final conditions.
- Tecnoglass Holdings Inc. (NYSE: TGLS) will replace MarineMax Inc. (NYSE: HZO) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, December 1. Blackstone Infrastructure Portfolio Company and Safe Harbor are acquiring MarineMax in a deal expected to close soon, pending final closing conditions.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
|
Effective Date
|
Index Name
|
Action
|
Company Name
|
Ticker
|
GICS Sector
|
Dec 1, 2026
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Transocean
|
RIG
|
Energy
|
Dec 1, 2026
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Valaris
|
VAL
|
Energy
|
Dec 1, 2026
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Tecnoglass Holdings
|
TGLS
|
Industrials
|
Dec 1, 2026
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
MarineMax
|
HZO
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Dec 2, 2026
|
S&P 500
|
Addition
|
SharkNinja
|
SN
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Dec 2, 2026
|
S&P 500
|
Deletion
|
AES
|
AES
|
Utilities
|
Dec 2, 2026
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Paycom Software
|
PAYC
|
Industrials
|
Dec 2, 2026
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
SharkNinja
|
SN
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Dec 2, 2026
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Guardian Pharmacy Services
|
GRDN
|
Health Care
|
Dec 2, 2026
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Paycom Software
|
PAYC
|
Industrials
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