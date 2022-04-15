Life Science NewsInvesting News

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq. Weiss Law 305 Broadway, 7th Floor New York, NY 10007  682-3025 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com LHC Group, Inc. Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by ...

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG)
Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG), in connection with the proposed acquisition of LHCG by Optum, part of UnitedHealth Group.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, LHCG shareholders will receive $170.00 in cash for each share of LHCG common stock owned.  If you own LHCG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/lhcg

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of NLSN by a consortium of private equity, led by Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation and Brookfield Business Partners L.P.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, NLSN shareholders will receive $28.00 in cash for each share of NLSN common stock.  If you own NLSN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/nlsn

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: GDNSF) Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: GDNSF), in connection with the proposed acquisition of GDNSF by Verano Holdings Corp. ("Verano").  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, each holder of GDNSF subordinate voting shares will receive 0.22652 of a Verano Class A subordinate voting share (a " Verano Share ") for each voting share held and each holder of GDNSF multiple voting shares and GDNSF super voting shares will receive 22.652 Verano Shares for each respective voting share held.  If you own GDNSF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/gdnsf

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE-AMERICAN: VOLT) Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE-AMERICAN: VOLT), in connection with the proposed acquisition of VOLT by Vega Consulting, Inc., an affiliate of ACS Solutions, via a tender offer.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, VOLT shareholders will receive $6.00 in cash for each share of VOLT common stock owned.  If you own VOLT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/volt

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weiss-law-reminds-lhcg-nlsn-gdnsf-and-volt-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301526654.html

SOURCE Weiss Law

Trulieve Expands Khalifa Kush Partnership in Arizona

Adult-use consumers and medical patients in Arizona can find Khalifa Kush products at Trulieve dispensaries beginning April 14

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced plans to expand its partnership with multi-platinum-selling, GRAMMY® Award and Golden Globe® Award-nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa's brand, Khalifa Kush ("KK") in Arizona .

Numinus Wellness Inc. Reports Q2 2022 Results

Numinus Wellness Inc. Reports Q2 2022 Results

  • Revenues grew 240% year-over-year to $0.8 million for the quarter
  • Achieved 29.1% gross margin during Q2 2022, compared to 6.5% in Q1 2022, due to a larger proportion of higher-margin services being provided across wellness clinics
  • Generated gross profit of $228,759 during Q2 2022, a 349% increase from prior quarter
  • Recently announced proposed acquisition of Novamind expected to grow annual revenues more than five times from current levels; positions Numinus as a leading, integrated mental healthcare company providing psychedelic-assisted therapies
  • Ended quarter with strong cash position of $48.3 million

All financial results are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, today announced its fiscal quarter results for the three and six months ended February 28, 2022 ("Q2 2022").

TerrAscend Accelerates Michigan Retail Expansion Through Acquisition of Pinnacle

Adds 5 operational dispensaries, expanding TerrAscend's retail footprint to 17 in Michigan and 32 nationwide

Immediately accretive to TerrAscend on both a Sales and EBITDA basis

Curaleaf's Select Brand Celebrates 4/20 With Limited-Edition Cliq Elite Live Strain in California

"Haunted Haze" was developed in collaboration with acclaimed Los Angeles artist James Haunt

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that its Select brand has partnered with Los Angeles based artist James Haunt for the launch of a limited-edition Cliq Elite Live strain in California . The product is now available at dispensaries across the state in celebration of 420.

Trulieve Opening Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Fort Myers, Florida

New dispensary expands patient access beginning April 13 ; grand opening specials available

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) "Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in Fort Myers, Florida . Located at 15620 Summerlin Rd., the doors will open at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 .

Cresco Labs Brings Its FloraCal Farms Brand to Illinois

The premium craft brand arrives with flower, vapes and concentrates available for purchase ahead of 420

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco" or "the Company"), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced the launch of its premium craft brand FloraCal Farms , which features unique genetics in curated flower, live rosin vape and live rosin concentrate formats now available at all Illinois Sunnyside stores and other retailers ahead of the 420 cannabis holiday.

