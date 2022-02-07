Life Science News Investing News
Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness") (OTCQX: GDNSF) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Goodness's agreement to be acquired by Verano Holdings Corp. ("Verano"). Under the terms of the agreement, holders of Goodness subordinate voting shares will receive 0.22652 of a Verano Class A subordinate voting share (a "Verano Share") for each Goodness subordinate voting share they hold, and each holder of Goodness multiple voting shares and Goodness super voting shares will receive 22.652 Verano Shares for each Goodness multiple voting share and Goodness super voting share held, respectively.

AgriFORCE to Present at MicroCap Rodeo's Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Conference on Tuesday, February 8th

AgriFORCE to Present at MicroCap Rodeo's Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Conference on Tuesday, February 8th

AGRIFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. ("the Company") (Nasdaq: AGRI), an intellectual property (IP)-focused AgTech company dedicated to advancing sustainable cultivation and crop processing across multiple verticals, announced today that the Company has been invited to present at The MicroCap Rodeo's 2 nd Annual Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Conference, which is being held virtually on February 8 - 11, 2022.

Management of AgriFORCE is scheduled to present on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 3:30 PM Eastern Time. The webcast and replay of the Company's presentation can be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2840/44541 and on the investor relations section of AgriFORCE's website at https://ir.agriforcegs.com/news-events/ir-calendar . Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings with registered investors.

Trulieve Unveils Expansive Florida Product Release Lineup for February

Cannabis company to introduce two proprietary brands and bring a favorite back to Florida patients

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the Florida launch of two proprietary brands, Sweet Talk™ and Momenta™, new Cultivar Collection™ flower releases, and the second product drop of Live Diamonds by Muse ™.

Cresco Labs Announces 15th Florida Sunnyside Store Opening in North Miami

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco Labs" or "the Company"), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, announced today the opening of a new Sunnyside dispensary in North Miami, Florida. Sunnyside North Miami, located at 505 NE 125 th St., is Cresco Labs' first location in Miami-Dade County, 15 th store in Florida and 49 th dispensary nationwide. The Company's upcoming Lady Lake store will be its 50 th in the US.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220207005284/en/

Green Thumb to Open Two Rise Retail Locations in Virginia, Expanding Footprint to Four Stores in the Commonwealth

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise dispensaries, today announced it will open two new retail locations in Virginia: Rise Lynchburg on February 8; and Rise Christiansburg on February 10. Profits from the first day of sales will be donated to local organizations for each store opening: Rise Lynchburg will donate to Shawn Moss Wellness and Growth Foundation (SWAG Foundation) and Rise Christiansburg will donate to Montgomery County Emergency Assistance Program (MCEAP).

"We are thrilled to expand our footprint to 75 stores across the nation, while increasing our retail presence in Virginia," said Green Thumb Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. "Since entering the state last summer, we have had the opportunity to meet many patients and community members, and we are ready to introduce the Rise experience to more of our neighbors in these two cities. We are also proud to support the Shawn Moss Wellness and Growth Foundation, an organization that is making a huge impact in communities affected by gun violence, and the MCEAP, which supports many residents and their path to restored self-sufficiency by providing access to food and clothing."

Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigation of EXTN, GDNSF, DNAC, and VHAQ

-

Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN)

Shareholder Alert - The M&A Class Action Firm Announces an Investigation of the Merger - GDNSF, IDFB, TLMD, DNAA, POND, RICO

Juan Monteverde founder and managing partner of the class action firm Monteverde & Associates PC (the "M&A Class Action Firm"), a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City is investigating:

  • Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ( GDNSF ), relating to its proposed acquisition by Verano Holdings Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, GDNSF shareholders will receive 0.22652 of a Verano Class A subordinate voting share for each Goodness subordinate voting share held and each holder of Goodness multiple voting shares and Goodness super voting shares will receive 22.652 Verano Shares for each Goodness multiple voting share and Goodness super voting share held, respectively. Click here for more information: http://monteverdelaw.com/case/goodness-growth-holdings-inc . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
  • Peak Bancorp, Inc. ( IDFB ) , relating to its proposed acquisition by BAWAG Group. Under the terms of the agreement, IDFB shareholders will receive $12.05 in cash per share they own. Click here for more information: http://monteverdelaw.com/case/peak-bancorp-inc . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
  • SOC Telemed, Inc. ( TLMD ), relating to its proposed acquisition by Patient Square Capital. Under the terms of the agreement, TLMD shareholders will receive $3.00 in cash per share they own. Click here for more information: http://monteverdelaw.com/case/soc-telemed-inc . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
  • Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I ( DNAA ), relating to its merger with Akili Interactive. Click here for more information: http://monteverdelaw.com/case/social-capital-suvretta-holdings-corp-i . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
  • Angel Pond Holdings Corp. ( POND ) relating to its proposed merger with MariaDB. Click here for more information: http://monteverdelaw.com/case/angel-pond-holdings-corp . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
  • Agrico Acquisition Corp. ( RICO ) relating to its merger with Kalera AS. Click here for more information: http://monteverdelaw.com/case/agrico-acquisition-corp . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
