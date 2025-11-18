ServiceNow Advances Enterprise AI through Seamless Integrations with Microsoft, Enabling Collaboration, Orchestration, and Governance

By uniting workflow intelligence, trusted cloud, and AI governance, ServiceNow sets a new standard for enterprise AI agent interoperability with Microsoft

Microsoft Ignite ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI platform for business transformation, today announced a set of new and forthcoming integrations with Microsoft, including an integration with Microsoft Agent 365 that deliver seamless agentic AI orchestration and governance capabilities for joint customers. By uniting workflow intelligence, trusted cloud, and AI governance, the companies will connect copilots, agents, and data seamlessly across Microsoft 365 and the ServiceNow AI Platform, to enable comprehensive visibility, compliance, and control over AI agents, setting a new standard for enterprise AI.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251118289276/en/

ServiceNow and Microsoft deliver seamless agentic AI orchestration and governance capabilities for joint customers

ServiceNow and Microsoft deliver seamless agentic AI orchestration and governance capabilities for joint customers

The new capabilities meet users where they work across the Microsoft 365 environment, turning insight into action instantly. From conversations in Microsoft Teams, to meetings scheduled in Microsoft Outlook, to documents created in Microsoft Word, ServiceNow is uniting agentic AI capabilities across systems — with trust, control, and measurable business outcomes built in. The combined capabilities of ServiceNow and Microsoft allow businesses to effectively manage teams of AI agents that work together to accomplish tasks autonomously and deliver real business outcomes.

"ServiceNow is enabling a new era of autonomous workflows where the power of AI is multiplied using deterministic workflows — putting AI to work for people in the most demanding global enterprises," said Jon Sigler, executive vice president and general manager, AI Platform at ServiceNow. "By seamlessly connecting agentic orchestration and governance across ServiceNow and Microsoft, we're giving organizations the power to manage and monitor intelligent agents that deliver real work and real impact — safely and at scale. This is how we move from isolated AI experiences to enterprise-wide automation, delivering trust, control, and ROI."

"Agent 365 gives organizations a simple, secure way to bring agents under control, extending the same infrastructure, apps, and protections they already trust for users," said Nirav Shah, corporate vice president, Microsoft Agent 365 at Microsoft. "Through this integration with ServiceNow, customers can accelerate and scale their AI transformation while staying safe, with built-in security and governance capabilities that support confident innovation."

Deliver visibility, compliance, and trust at enterprise scale

The ServiceNow AI Control Tower will integrate with Microsoft Foundry and Copilot Studio to provide full oversight for agents deployed on Microsoft platforms. This integration lets organizations apply consistent policies and controls across platforms, ensuring secure and accountable innovation.

Enterprises can automatically discover and manage Microsoft Foundry and Copilot Studio agents within the ServiceNow AI Platform. ServiceNow's Configuration Management Database ( CMDB ) underpins AI Control Tower, unifying information from both internal and external sources to provide AI Control Tower with continuous, context-rich visibility across systems, ensuring agents operate with the most current, cross-platform data within clearly defined governance parameters.

Additionally, the AI Control Tower Value Dashboard monitors AI adoption, performance, and ROI — helping quantify business impact. Real-time monitoring provides visibility into security, governance, and risk, boosting confidence, ensuring compliance, and enabling organizations to scale AI investments responsibly.

Unlock AI for developers

ServiceNow Build Agent and GitHub now work together to securely share context and capabilities. With GitHub's Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, ServiceNow Build Agent can securely access GitHub issues, pull requests and discussions, and automate repetitive tasks while keeping developers in control. The result is a frictionless, AI-assisted development experience where business and code workflows converge, eliminating context switching and boosting focus.

This ability to use GitHub's MCP server with ServiceNow Build Agent marks a major step toward agentic systems that collaborate across platforms, accelerating development while maintaining enterprise-grade governance.

Increase productivity across everyday apps

The soon to be available integration between ServiceNow's AI Experience, Now Assist, and Microsoft Agent 365 will bridge the gap between personal productivity and enterprise workflows. It connects the user's world — files, emails, and chats in Microsoft 365 — with powerful workflows from ServiceNow. Together, they enable AI teammates that understand both context and process, helping employees summarize content, complete tasks, and trigger workflows securely — within Word, Outlook, and Teams.

Each AI teammate operates with enterprise identity, data permissions, and audit controls, ensuring every action meets organizational standards for security and compliance. This integration turns everyday productivity into enterprise-grade action, seamlessly uniting user knowledge with enterprise data to drive more intelligent, trusted work.

Building on ServiceNow's long-standing partnership with Microsoft — including recognition as Microsoft's Partner of the Year for ISV Innovation and previously announced ServiceNow Now Assist and Microsoft 365 Copilot Integration — this collaboration expands the reach of ServiceNow's AI and workflow capabilities across the Microsoft ecosystem, empowering organizations to work smarter and faster, securely.

Availability

These new integrations are expected to be generally available by the end of the year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is putting AI to work for people. We move with the pace of innovation to help customers transform organizations across every industry while upholding a trustworthy, human centered approach to deploying our products and services at scale. Our AI platform for business transformation connects people, processes, data, and devices to increase productivity and maximize business outcomes. For more information, visit: www.ServiceNow.com

© 2025 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

Media Contacts
Theresa Ianni
ServiceNow
Press@servicenow.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

ServiceNowNOWNYSE:NOWTech Investing
NOW
The Conversation (0)
Critical Mineral Resources

Drilling results confirm new copper discovery with district scale potential

Critical Mineral Resources plc (“CMR”, “Company”) is delighted to announce extremely encouraging results from its maiden core drilling programme at Agadir Melloul, confirming a significant new, shallow copper discovery and establishing the foundations for a potential district scale sediment... Keep Reading...
Equity Metals Extends the No 3 Vein to Depth at the Silver Queen Property, BC

Equity Metals Extends the No 3 Vein to Depth at the Silver Queen Property, BC

Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY,OTC:EQMEF) (FSE: EGSD) (OTCQB: EQMEF) ("Equity") reports new precious and base metal assays from the Summer '25 drill program on its 100% owned Silver Queen Au-Ag project, British Columbia, which continue to extend the projection of mineralization in the No.... Keep Reading...
Juggernaut Receives 5 Year Drill Permit For 100% Controlled Big One Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.

Juggernaut Receives 5 Year Drill Permit For 100% Controlled Big One Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - November 17, 2025 Juggernaut Exploration Ltd (JUGR.V) (OTCPK: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) ( the "Company" or "Juggernaut") is pleased to report that it has received a 5 year drill permit for the 100 % controlled Big One property (the "Property"),... Keep Reading...
Brunswick Exploration Drills 47.2 Meters at 1.66% Li2O Within 120.7 Meters at 1.31% Li2O

Brunswick Exploration Drills 47.2 Meters at 1.66% Li2O Within 120.7 Meters at 1.31% Li2O

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce inaugural drilling results from its Anatacau Main Project, located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec. All drillholes were centered on the Anais showing and intercepted multiple,... Keep Reading...
Northisle Announces Continued Growth of West Goodspeed Target to over 1.2km Strike with Additional High-Grade Intervals

Northisle Announces Continued Growth of West Goodspeed Target to over 1.2km Strike with Additional High-Grade Intervals

High grade interval in RD25-07 of 39m grading 1.16% Cu Eq. within 93m grading 0.77% Cu Eq. Highlights: Drilling at West Goodspeed continues to confirm broad zones of copper-gold porphyry mineralization with locally higher-grade intervals, extending the system both laterally and at depth. The... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Engages Minerali Industriali Engineering for Third Party Confirmation Testing and Reporting on the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand for the Manufacture of Antimony-Free Solar Glass as a Key Deliverable Under the Solar Plant Bankable Feasibility Study

Homerun Resources Inc. Engages Minerali Industriali Engineering for Third Party Confirmation Testing and Reporting on the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand for the Manufacture of Antimony-Free Solar Glass as a Key Deliverable Under the Solar Plant Bankable Feasibility Study

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has secured the services of Minerali Industriali Engineering Srl ("MIE") to perform laboratory and pilot-scale testing of high-purity, low-iron silica sand from Santa... Keep Reading...
Hands using a smartphone for stock trading with "Buy" and "Sell" buttons displayed.

Tech Weekly: Stock Valuation Fears Persist as US Government Reopens

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the markets. We also break down next week's catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Engages DTEC Engineering to Advance Bankable Feasibility Study for the First Antimony-Free Solar Glass Project in the Americas

Homerun Resources Inc. Engages DTEC Engineering to Advance Bankable Feasibility Study for the First Antimony-Free Solar Glass Project in the Americas

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has engaged DTEC PMP GmbH ("DTEC") to deliver a Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS) for Homerun's antimony-free solar glass manufacturing project. The study will leverage... Keep Reading...
Upcoming Meeting Dates - November 10, 2025

Upcoming Meeting Dates - November 10, 2025

The following is a list of Upcoming Meeting Dates for Reporting Issuers in Canada. The data is supplied by Issuing Companies through the service of CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. Company Name Record Date Meeting Date Type ATLANTIS SUBMARINES INTL HLDS November 24, 2025 December 29,... Keep Reading...
Closeup of banknote with overlaid stock market data and charts.

Tech Weekly: Tech Stocks Feel the Heat Amid Valuation Fears

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the markets. We also break down next week's catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen... Keep Reading...
Westport Reveals CNG Solution for Natural Gas HPDI Engines and North America's Clean Transportation Future

Westport Reveals CNG Solution for Natural Gas HPDI Engines and North America's Clean Transportation Future

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT), a supplier of alternative fuel systems and components for the global transportation industry, today announces a breakthrough solution designed to dramatically expand the addressable market for HPDI™ while significantly improving... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Apollo Silver Grants Incentive RSUs

Cartier Metallurgical Testwork Program is Underway at Cadillac

Standard Lithium to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Investor Conferences

VVC - Strategic Exit of Gloria Copper Project in Mexico

Related News

Lithium Investing

Ganfeng Chairman’s Forecast Sparks Lithium Price Surge in China

Precious Metals Investing

Apollo Silver Grants Incentive RSUs

Precious Metals Investing

Cartier Metallurgical Testwork Program is Underway at Cadillac

Base Metals Investing

VVC - Strategic Exit of Gloria Copper Project in Mexico

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Reports First Drill Hole at Trapper North Zone of Radar Property Intercepts Extensive Oxide

Oil and Gas Investing

Record Gas Production Milestone Achieved

Lithium Investing

Ontario Lithium Project Development Update