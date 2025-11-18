ServiceNow Advances Enterprise AI through Seamless Integrations with Microsoft, Enabling Collaboration, Orchestration, and Governance

By uniting workflow intelligence, trusted cloud, and AI governance, ServiceNow sets a new standard for enterprise AI agent interoperability with Microsoft
Microsoft Ignite ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI platform for business transformation, today announced a set of new and forthcoming integrations with Microsoft, including an integration with Microsoft Agent 365 that deliver seamless agentic AI orchestration and governance capabilities for joint customers. By uniting workflow intelligence, trusted cloud, and AI governance, the companies will connect copilots, agents, and data seamlessly across Microsoft 365 and the ServiceNow AI Platform, to enable comprehensive visibility, compliance, and control over AI agents, setting a new standard for enterprise AI.
The new capabilities meet users where they work across the Microsoft 365 environment, turning insight into action instantly. From conversations in Microsoft Teams, to meetings scheduled in Microsoft Outlook, to documents created in Microsoft Word, ServiceNow is uniting agentic AI capabilities across systems — with trust, control, and measurable business outcomes built in. The combined capabilities of ServiceNow and Microsoft allow businesses to effectively manage teams of AI agents that work together to accomplish tasks autonomously and deliver real business outcomes.
"ServiceNow is enabling a new era of autonomous workflows where the power of AI is multiplied using deterministic workflows — putting AI to work for people in the most demanding global enterprises," said Jon Sigler, executive vice president and general manager, AI Platform at ServiceNow. "By seamlessly connecting agentic orchestration and governance across ServiceNow and Microsoft, we're giving organizations the power to manage and monitor intelligent agents that deliver real work and real impact — safely and at scale. This is how we move from isolated AI experiences to enterprise-wide automation, delivering trust, control, and ROI."
"Agent 365 gives organizations a simple, secure way to bring agents under control, extending the same infrastructure, apps, and protections they already trust for users," said Nirav Shah, corporate vice president, Microsoft Agent 365 at Microsoft. "Through this integration with ServiceNow, customers can accelerate and scale their AI transformation while staying safe, with built-in security and governance capabilities that support confident innovation."
Deliver visibility, compliance, and trust at enterprise scale
The ServiceNow AI Control Tower will integrate with Microsoft Foundry and Copilot Studio to provide full oversight for agents deployed on Microsoft platforms. This integration lets organizations apply consistent policies and controls across platforms, ensuring secure and accountable innovation.
Enterprises can automatically discover and manage Microsoft Foundry and Copilot Studio agents within the ServiceNow AI Platform. ServiceNow's Configuration Management Database ( CMDB ) underpins AI Control Tower, unifying information from both internal and external sources to provide AI Control Tower with continuous, context-rich visibility across systems, ensuring agents operate with the most current, cross-platform data within clearly defined governance parameters.
Additionally, the AI Control Tower Value Dashboard monitors AI adoption, performance, and ROI — helping quantify business impact. Real-time monitoring provides visibility into security, governance, and risk, boosting confidence, ensuring compliance, and enabling organizations to scale AI investments responsibly.
Unlock AI for developers
ServiceNow Build Agent and GitHub now work together to securely share context and capabilities. With GitHub's Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, ServiceNow Build Agent can securely access GitHub issues, pull requests and discussions, and automate repetitive tasks while keeping developers in control. The result is a frictionless, AI-assisted development experience where business and code workflows converge, eliminating context switching and boosting focus.
This ability to use GitHub's MCP server with ServiceNow Build Agent marks a major step toward agentic systems that collaborate across platforms, accelerating development while maintaining enterprise-grade governance.
Increase productivity across everyday apps
The soon to be available integration between ServiceNow's AI Experience, Now Assist, and Microsoft Agent 365 will bridge the gap between personal productivity and enterprise workflows. It connects the user's world — files, emails, and chats in Microsoft 365 — with powerful workflows from ServiceNow. Together, they enable AI teammates that understand both context and process, helping employees summarize content, complete tasks, and trigger workflows securely — within Word, Outlook, and Teams.
Each AI teammate operates with enterprise identity, data permissions, and audit controls, ensuring every action meets organizational standards for security and compliance. This integration turns everyday productivity into enterprise-grade action, seamlessly uniting user knowledge with enterprise data to drive more intelligent, trusted work.
Building on ServiceNow's long-standing partnership with Microsoft — including recognition as Microsoft's Partner of the Year for ISV Innovation and previously announced ServiceNow Now Assist and Microsoft 365 Copilot Integration — this collaboration expands the reach of ServiceNow's AI and workflow capabilities across the Microsoft ecosystem, empowering organizations to work smarter and faster, securely.
These new integrations are expected to be generally available by the end of the year.
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is putting AI to work for people. We move with the pace of innovation to help customers transform organizations across every industry while upholding a trustworthy, human centered approach to deploying our products and services at scale. Our AI platform for business transformation connects people, processes, data, and devices to increase productivity and maximize business outcomes. For more information, visit: www.ServiceNow.com
