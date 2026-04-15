Scryb Approves Proposed Name Change and Grant of Stock Options

Scryb Inc. (CSE: SCYB,OTC:SCYRF) ("Scryb'' or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it intends to complete its corporate name change to NorthPalm Capital Corp., marking the next phase in the Company's evolution and reflecting a renewed strategic focus on shareholder value creation and disciplined growth.

Under the new NorthPalm Capital, the Company plans to focus on timing, execution, and high-growth opportunities, supported by a more disciplined investment approach and the increasing use of AI-enabled workflows to enhance operational efficiency and growth initiatives. The proposed name change follows recent changes in the Company's management team and board of directors and is intended to better align the Company's public identity with its evolving mandate. The Company believes these changes position it to pursue a more targeted strategy centered on capital allocation, discipline, and long-term value creation for shareholders.

The Name Change has been approved by the Company's board of directors and was previously approved by shareholders of the Company at a meeting held on March 31, 2026 (see news release dated April 1, 2026). Pursuant to the upcoming name change, no action will be required by existing shareholders, and no share certificates of the Company will be affected or need to be exchanged. A new CUSIP number will be obtained to replace the previous CUSIP number.

In connection with the Company's ongoing transition, the Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 4,300,000 stock options (the "Options") to certain employees, directors, officers and consultants of the Company on April 14, 2026. Each Option is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.12 per share for a period of three years from the date of grant. The Options, and any common shares issued upon exercise thereof, are subject to a four-month and one day hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

The aforementioned grant of Options resulted in certain directors and officers of the Company receiving an aggregate of 3,100,000 Stock Options. The Company has relied on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), contained in section 5.5(b) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of such insider participation.

About Scryb
Scryb invests in and actively supports a growing portfolio of innovative and high-upside ventures across the technology sector.

Contact:
James Van Staveren, CEO
Phone: 647-847-5543
Email: info@scryb.ai

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the technology described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at https://www.sedarplus.ca/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292709

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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