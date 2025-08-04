Sarama Provides Update on Arbitration Proceedings

Sarama Provides Update on Arbitration Proceedings

Sarama Resources has announced Sarama Provides Update on Arbitration Proceedings

SRR:AU
Sarama Resources
Sarama Resources (ASX:SRR)

Sarama Resources


Promising new gold projects in Western Australia, plus a large fully funded arbitration claim.

Sarama Resources Completes Mt Venn Gold Project Acquisition

Sarama Resources Completes Mt Venn Gold Project Acquisition

Landholdings Increased to 1,000km² Over Two Belt-Scale Projects in Laverton Gold District

Sarama Resources Ltd. (“Sarama” or the “Company”) (ASX:SRR, TSX- V:SWA) is pleased to advise that it has completed the previously announced acquisition (the “Transaction”) of a majority interest(1) in the under-explored, belt-scale 420km² Mt Venn Project (the “Project”)(2), located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.

Completion of Tranche 1 Equity Placement & Cleansing Notice

Completion of Tranche 1 Equity Placement & Cleansing Notice

Sarama Resources (SRR:AU) has announced Completion of Tranche 1 Equity Placement & Cleansing Notice

A$2.7m Equity Placement to Fund Laverton Drilling Campaign

A$2.7m Equity Placement to Fund Laverton Drilling Campaign

Sarama Resources (SRR:AU) has announced A$2.7m Equity Placement to Fund Laverton Drilling Campaign

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Sarama Resources (SRR:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Sarama Outlines Extensive Gold Trends at Cosmo Gold Project

Sarama Outlines Extensive Gold Trends at Cosmo Gold Project

Sarama Resources (SRR:AU) has announced Sarama Outlines Extensive Gold Trends at Cosmo Gold Project

Gold bars and nuggets with rising financial graph background.

WGC: Surging Gold Prices Drive Record Q2 Investment Demand

Global gold demand rose to a record US$132 billion in the second quarter of 2025, driven by surging investor appetite and the highest average gold price ever recorded in a quarter, according to the latest Gold Demand Trends report from the World Gold Council (WGC).

While total demand by volume rose only 3 percent year-on-year to 1,249 metric tons, the WGC noted a 45 percent surge in value terms compared to Q2 2024, as prices soared to an average of US$3,280.35 per ounce.

Pile of gold bars with stock charts in the corner. Text reads "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Helius Metals Jumps 67 Percent

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.

On Thursday (July 31) Statistics Canada released gross domestic product figures for May. The data shows the Canadian economy shrank for the second month in a row, edging down by 0.1 percent.

The decline was headlined by decreases in the resource sector, which posted a 1 percent contraction, led by a 2.1 fall in the mining and quarrying subsector. Oil and gas extraction was also down, recording a drop of 0.8 percent, marking the first back-to-back months of negative growth for the subsector since April and May 2023.

Gold bar on nuggets with "5 Top Australian Mining Stocks" text overlay.

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Black Dragon Gold Climbs on Salave Update

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of Australia’s top-performing mining stocks on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.

This week, gold once again took the lead in our top stocks of the week, followed by lithium, helium and base metals companies.

In corporate news, Capricorn Metals (ASX:CMM,OTC Pink:CRNLF) said it is now clear to commence its production expansion at the Karlawinda gold mine following approval of its expanded mining proposal and mine closure plan by Western Australia’s Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DEMIRS).

The previous week, Capricorn announced its acquisition of Warriedar Resources (ASX:WA8) and its flagship Golden Range project, which will add 2.3 million ounces of gold equivalent to Capricorn’s resource. The amount will be about 25 percent more than its existing mineral resource base of 6.8 million ounces.

In other news, Victory Metals’ (ASX:VTM) flagship North Stanmore project announced the production of a mixed rare earth oxide (MREO) containing 94 percent total rare earth oxides (TREO).

“To the company's knowledge, this represents the highest grade heavy rare earth enriched MREO produced in Australia directly from an Australian clay-hosted rare earth project,” the Tuesday release noted.

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Reports

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Reports

Alice Queen (AQX:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Reports

Kobo Resources Expands its Regional Footprint with a New Earn-In Agreement on the Prospective Yakassé Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire

Kobo Resources Expands its Regional Footprint with a New Earn-In Agreement on the Prospective Yakassé Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire

 

 Kobo Resources Inc. (" Kobo" or the " Company ") ( TSX.V: KRI ) is pleased to announce it has entered into a new earn-in agreement as part of its broader regional exploration strategy to evaluate prospective gold bearing structural corridors in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa.

 

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Sarama Resources
