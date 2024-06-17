- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Sarama Corporate Presentation - June 2024
50KM UNEXPLORED GREENSTONE BELT IN WA + 0.5M OZ OF GOLD IN WEST AFRICA
Sarama has signed a Non-Binding MOU1 to acquire the Cosmo Newbery Project, highlights include:
- Project situated on one of the last unexplored greenstone belts in Western Australia
- Tenure is contiguous over 583km2 and covers the entire +50 km of greenstone belt
- The belt has seen virtually no modern exploration and no drilling of merit
- Located 95km west of +7Moz Gruyere (Gold Road) and 85km northeast of Laverton
- Documented historical gold workings (discovered in 1890’s)
- Reserve since 1980 but Land access now obtained, easy access via Great Central Road
Material additional value includes:
- Burkina Faso gold assets including 100% owned, 0.5Moz (Inf) Bondi Gold Deposit2
- Significant arbitration claim3
COSMO NEWBERY PROJECT LOCATION
LOOKING FOR GOLD IN AN AREA SURROUNDED BY GOLD
LARGE AND PROSPECTIVE SYSTEM WITH MULTIPLE TARGETS TO BE TESTED
- Cosmo Newbery greenstone belt has clear gold showings and strong geological and structural similarities to the adjacent Dorothy Hills greenstone belt which hosts the +7Moz Gruyere gold deposit
- Project is underlain by prospective volcanic and volcano-sediment rocks with localised intrusives, however is mostly under shallow cover and has seen little to no significant exploration
- A major regional fault/shear system extends for over 50km through the Project
- The fault/shear system combined with granite-greenstone rocks has the potential to provide requisite fluid pathways and favorable host rocks that are amenable to gold mineralization
- Historic, small-scale mining east of this regional system indicates gold deposition in the immediate area
- Soil geochemical and geophysical surveys identified numerous exploration targets for gold and nickel-cobalt
- Currently 8 areas of interest & 17 specific interpreted targets for follow up
This article includes content from Sarama Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Sarama Signs MOU Over West Australian Gold Project
Sarama Resources Ltd. (“Sarama” or the “Company”) (ASX:SRR, TSX- V:SWA) is pleased to announce that it has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Cosmo Gold Limited (“Cosmo”) and Adelong Gold Limited (“Adelong”) to acquire rights to the Cosmo Newbery Project (the “Project”), located in Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia, which have historically been highly prospective.
The acquisition will be subject to completion of due diligence, execution of a definitive agreement and satisfaction of certain Conditions Precedent including but not limited to, shareholder and stock exchange approvals and assignment of land access agreements. The MOU contemplates that Sarama will acquire this interest through a combination of share and cash payments and tenement expenditure. The Key Commercial Terms and Conditions Precedent are set out in Schedule 1 to this news release.
PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS
- Located between Laverton and Gold Road Resources’ Gruyere gold mine
- One of the last effectively unexplored greenstone belts in Western Australia
- Land access impediments restricted modern exploration
- Land access obtained with Agreements in place with Traditional Owners and Ministerial Consent
About the Cosmo Newbery Project
The Project is comprised of 7 early-stage gold exploration properties located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. The Project is located approximately 85km northeast of Laverton and is readily accessible via the Great Central Road which services the Cosmo Newbery Community and the >7Moz Gruyere Gold Mine, 95km to the east.
Cosmo Newbery Project location
The Project is situated on one of the last unexplored greenstone belts in Western Australia and it has seen virtually no modern exploration or drilling of merit, with only soil sampling and limited RAB drilling being undertaken and no holes deeper than 32m vertically below surface. The Project tenure is contiguous and covers approximately 583km2 and the entire +50km extent of the greenstone belt (the “Cosmo Newbery Belt”).
The Cosmo Newbery Belt represents a large and prospective system with gold first being discovered in the area in the 1890’s. Multiple historical gold workings are documented within the Project area and work undertaken to date, has identified multiple exploration targets for follow up.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Sarama Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Proposed Agreement to Settle Cosmo Gold Loan
Adelong Gold Limited (ASX:ADG) (Adelong Gold or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Cosmo Gold Limited (Cosmo) and Sarama Resources Ltd. (ASX:SRR) (Sarama) to accept fully paid ordinary shares and options in Sarama in full settlement of the loan obligations owed by Cosmo to Adelong Gold.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Adelong Gold agrees to proposed settlement of outstanding loan to Cosmo Gold
- Non-Binding Agreement with both Sarama Resources Ltd. and Cosmo Gold Ltd.
- Agreement reached as part of a proposed transaction between Adelong Gold and those companies
Adelong Gold Chairman Ian Hastings commented:
“Adelong Gold is pleased to reach in principal agreement to settle the outstanding loan owed to it by Cosmo by agreeing to accept shares and options in Sarama Resources Ltd, with whom Cosmo is pursuing a transaction to transfer the Cosmo project to Sarama. Whilst the proposed transaction is subject to numerous Conditions Precedent and approvals, Adelong Gold is pleased to support it. Together with the initial consideration received by Adelong Gold when it sold the project to Cosmo, Adelong Gold is pleased to now potentially recover much of its Cosmo loan.”
Background
On 27 August 2020, the Company announced its intention to sell its Cosmo Newbery gold project to Cosmo, its then wholly owned subsidiary, and for Cosmo to undertake an initial public offering (IPO) and seek admission to the ASX. As consideration for the transfer of the Cosmo project, Cosmo would pay $750,000 to Adelong for costs incurred in relation to the Cosmo project (of which $500,000 has been received by the Company).
On 25 June 2021, Adelong Gold announced that Cosmo had withdrawn the IPO following delays associated with obtaining the required ministerial approvals of a mining permit for part of the Cosmo project caused by the then-recent Western Australian (WA) election. The IPO initially received commitments in excess of the $5 million target raising. However, the continued delays in receiving the mining permit from the WA government resulted in the withdrawal of the IPO.
The Company has continued to advance loan funds to Cosmo for its operations pursuant to a secured loan arrangement, where the amount presently owed by Cosmo to Adelong Gold is $1,538,957.
Proposed settlement of Loan
The Company has executed a non-binding MOU with both Sarama and Cosmo, pursuant to which it is intended that Cosmo will sell 80% of its interest in the project to Sarama and Sarama taking on certain funding obligations for the project. The transaction is subject to numerous Conditions Precedents (as set out in the MOU and below), including full settlement of the loan owed by Cosmo to the Company. The loan is proposed to be fully settled in consideration of the Company receiving 25 million fully paid ordinary shares in Sarama (SRR Shares) and 7.5 million options to acquire shares in Sarama exercisable within 2 years at $0.05 per option (SRR Options) issued to Cosmo under the transaction. Based on the closing SRR share price of $0.022 on 14 June 2024, the SSR Shares to be transferred to the Company as part settlement of the loan to Cosmo are valued at $550,000.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Sarama Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Sarama Resources Ltd (ASX: SRR) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Sarama Resources Ltd (‘SRR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of SRR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 19 June 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Sarama Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer
Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) advises that it has lodged a prospectus with ASX and ASIC on 17 June 2024 (Prospectus) pursuant to which the Company is undertaking a non-renounceable entitlement offer.
Entitlement Offer
A non-renounceable entitlement offer of one (New Share) for every one Share held by Eligible Shareholders on Thursday, 20 June 2024 (Record Date) at an issue price of $0.004 per Share together with one free attaching option (New Options) for every two Shares applied for and issued to raise up to $3,986,139 (based on the number of Shares on issue as at the date of the (Prospectus). The Entitlement Offer is open to Eligible Shareholders who have a registered address within Australia or New Zealand, and who hold Shares on the Record Date. The Entitlement Offer will close at 5:00pm on Tuesday, 9 July 2024 (unless extended), and Eligible Shareholders can apply for any shortfall in excess of their entitlement. As the Entitlement Offer is non-renounceable, Eligible Shareholders cannot trade their rights under the Entitlement Offer.
Indicative Timetable
The indicative timetable of the Entitlement Offer is set out below:
* The Directors may extend the Closing Date by giving at least 3 Business Days’ notice to ASX prior to the Closing Date. Accordingly, the date the Securities are expected to commence trading on ASX may vary.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Antilles Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Top Stories This Week: Gold Recovers After Big Price Drop, Norway Rare Earths Discovery Makes Waves
The gold price has yet to fully recover after falling off a cliff on June 7.
Last week's steep drop below US$2,300 per ounce was a double-whammy — US jobs data came in stronger than expected, while news hit that China's central bank didn't add to its gold reserves in May.
Gold got back above US$2,300 this week, but faced ups and downs, especially on Wednesday (June 12), which brought the release of new US consumer price index (CPI) numbers, as well as the Federal Reserve's latest meeting.
Statistics shared by the Department of Labor show that the CPI rose 3.3 percent year-on-year in May, lower than April's 3.4 percent increase; the index was flat month-on-month compared to April's uptick of 0.3 percent. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, had monthly and yearly readings of 0.2 and 3.4 percent, respectively.
Gold moved higher after the CPI report came out, nearly hitting US$2,340. But it fell back after the Fed announced it would once again leave interest rates unchanged. The central bank also indicated that only one cut is on deck in 2024. However, its dot plot shows four reductions amounting to one percentage point are now anticipated in 2025.
In its statement, the Fed said "modest progress" has been made in reaching its goal of 2 percent inflation, with Chair Jerome Powell echoing that idea during a press conference.
"We see today’s report as progress and as, you know, building confidence. But we don’t see ourselves as having the confidence that would warrant beginning to loosen policy at this time," he said.
Bullet briefing — Europe's largest rare earths discovery, missing Russian copper
Rare Earths Norway makes Europe's largest discovery
Privately owned Rare Earths Norway has released an initial inferred resource estimate for its Fen carbonatite complex in Norway, and according to the company it shows that the property hosts Europe's largest rare earths deposit.
"The Maiden Inferred Mineral Resource, which satisfies the RPEEE is at 559 Mt at 1.57% Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO). This means that the Fen Carbonatite Complex contains 8.8 Mt TREO with a reasonable prospect for eventual economic extraction. Within the TREOs, there is estimated to be 1. 5 Mt of magnet-related rare earth used in electric vehicles and wind turbines" — Rare Earths Norway
China's rare earths dominance is well known, and discoveries outside the country tend to attract attention as the world looks to diversify supply. As Rare Earths Norway's CEO told CNBC, Europe currently doesn't produce any rare earths.
The company plans to continue exploration at Fen, and has already planned a drill program for this year. It also wants to set up a pilot factory close to the deposit.
Chinese trader loses copper worth US$20 million
A copper shipment from Russia has gone missing, leaving a Chinese commodities trader with a loss of about US$20 million. The firm reportedly bought 2,000 metric tons of the red metal from Russian company Regional Metallurgical in late 2023, and although it was due to be delivered last month it never showed up.
Records from the shipping line that dealt with the transaction show that instead the copper was listed as granite, which is much cheaper, and may have ended up in Turkey. Bloomberg notes that the incident isn't likely to impact the global copper market, but is a blow to the reputation of international metals trading.
Other recent incidents include trading group Trafigura's 2023 loss of about half a billion dollars due to fraud.
Want more YouTube content? Check out our expert market commentary playlist, which features interviews with key figures in the resource space. If there's someone you'd like to see us interview, please send an email to cmcleod@investingnews.com.
And don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Gold Fields Lowers Production Guidance Due to Adverse Weather in Chile
Major miner Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) revised its 2024 gold production downward on Thursday (June 13), saying that severe winter weather conditions have affected its Salares Norte asset in Chile.
Salares Norte, located in Northern Chile, has encountered challenges due to early and prolonged winter weather. This has led to the freezing of materials in the piping of the process plant, causing temporary shutdowns.
The unforeseen weather conditions have disrupted the ramp-up phase, forcing the company to revise its output targets.
Gold Fields initially set a goal of 220,000 to 240,000 gold equivalent ounces for 2024 at Salares Norte. However, the adverse weather has necessitated a revision of this target to a range of 90,000 to 180,000 gold equivalent ounces.
The lower end of the revised range, 90,000 ounces, assumes no production until the end of August, with only subsystem testing occurring during this period. In this case, full ramp-up activities would resume on September 1, with the hope that there would be no significant weather events causing further multi-day stoppages.
The higher end of the range, 180,000 ounces, assumes that ramp-up activities will be able resume by June 15, without significant weather interruptions. Circuit C commissioning would be fully operational by August.
Despite the setbacks, the company has restarted operations at Salares Norte's plant.
In light of the revised production forecast for Salares Norte, Gold Fields has adjusted its overall group production guidance for this year. The company now expects group production to be in the range of 2.2 million to 2.3 million gold equivalent ounces, down from the previous range of 2.33 million to 2.43 million ounces.
Additionally, the company has updated its cost guidance. All-in costs for the group in 2024 are now expected to be between US$1,675 and US$1,740 per ounce, up from the previous range of US$1,600 to US$1,650. All-in sustaining costs have been revised up to US$1,470 to US$1,530 per ounce, compared to US$1,410 to US$1,460.
Beyond the operational challenges at Salares Norte, Gold Fields continues to focus on its environmental responsibilities. The company is engaged in a Chinchilla capture and relocation program at Salares Norte, which has recently faced regulatory scrutiny. The Chilean Superintendence of Environment has issued temporary suspensions on certain activities related to the program, extending the suspension period by an additional 120 days.
Gold Fields remains committed to the safe capture and relocation of the protected Chinchilla species, working closely with regulatory authorities and environmental experts to comply with all requirements.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
TOP STOCKS
